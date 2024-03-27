“Bought this after seeing it viral on TT, it’s a really good sized bento style lunchbox. Easy to open, fit a sandwich chips, tube of yog, apple slices in the silicon cupcake holder and the little container held a Lara bar cut up into bite sized pieces. It could hold more in the bottom section if not a bag of chips (a small salad and packet of dressing or bigger sandwich). It’s great for kids and adults. Will buy one for myself as I carry my lunch daily.” — TeachMomma

“I use this whenever I go to work! It holds a lot of food!! I can fit Chips, a sandwich, dressing, and a snack in it! I will say it is big so if you don’t have a large Lunchbox you wont have any more room in it. I have a side pocket for drinks so its not a big deal for me, otherwise its a great box!!” — Alyssa

“I spent $25/ea on Bentgo bento boxes for back to school... could’ve saved a lot of money! While the Bentgo boxes are fantastically leak-proof, we don’t necessarily need to use that feature. The Sistema box holds A LOT more, the compartments are more logically sized, and the yogurt cup holds whatever leaky foods I would have needed to keep sealed with the more expensive boxes. If I had a time machine, I would go back and purchase these instead!” — Wanda