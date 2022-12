TheraFace Pro handheld facial massage device

This multitasking beauty tool from the makers of TheraGun does it all. It’s an eight-in-one beauty device that has pretty much rendered all of my other devices obsolete. Best of all, not only is the TheraFace a skin care dream, but it does wonders for jaw tension and can even help to ease the pain of TMJ thanks to the added benefit of percussive therapy.The TheraFace comes with six different attachments so you can customize your beauty routine depending on what you need most. That includes three percussive attachments — one flat, one micro point and one cone-shaped. Each delivers deep yet appropriately gentle percussive massage straight to your tired facial muscles. In addition, a microcurrent ring firms and brightens skin, an LED light treatment attachment aims to fight acne and signs of aging and a deep cleansing ring keeps skin squeaky clean. You can also purchase two other attachments, a cold ring and a hot ring , separately.