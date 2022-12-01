31 Holiday Gifts That Are Worth The Splurge

Pick up a little something extra special from retailers like Amazon, Food52, West Elm, Maisonette and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

For those of us cursed with good taste, it can be difficult to strike a balance between saving our bank accounts and making high-quality investment purchases, regardless of category. Whether I’m purchasing gifts for others or shopping for myself, it’s hard to not want to go the extra mile, even when it comes at a cost. And while I firmly believe that when it comes to gift-giving and receiving, it’s the thought that counts — there’s nothing like surprising a beloved friend or family member with an extravagant gift to show them how much they mean to you.

While certainly not appropriate for all occasions, a splurge-y holiday gift can really make someone’s day, whether it’s a fancy new kitchen gadget, a skin care upgrade, a new tech device, designer clothes or even just some elevated home decor. Below, I’ve rounded up 31 luxury gifts for everyone in your life, and I regret to inform you that each one is absolutely worth the splurge. Keep reading to pick up a little something that’s extra special from retailers like Amazon, Food52, West Elm, Maisonette and more.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
TheraFace Pro handheld facial massage device
This multitasking beauty tool from the makers of TheraGun does it all. It’s an eight-in-one beauty device that has pretty much rendered all of my other devices obsolete. Best of all, not only is the TheraFace a skin care dream, but it does wonders for jaw tension and can even help to ease the pain of TMJ thanks to the added benefit of percussive therapy.

The TheraFace comes with six different attachments so you can customize your beauty routine depending on what you need most. That includes three percussive attachments — one flat, one micro point and one cone-shaped. Each delivers deep yet appropriately gentle percussive massage straight to your tired facial muscles. In addition, a microcurrent ring firms and brightens skin, an LED light treatment attachment aims to fight acne and signs of aging and a deep cleansing ring keeps skin squeaky clean. You can also purchase two other attachments, a cold ring and a hot ring, separately.
$399 at Amazon
2
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Arlo tech organizer case
A tech organizer always comes in handy, and is especially helpful during holiday travels. Use it to keep cords, chargers and other tech accessories safe and tangle-free no matter where you are. This case from Dagne Dover is simple, sleek and durable — ideal for chaotic travel days.
$70 at Dagne Dover
3
Amazon
Apple AirPods
Few things are more convenient than a pair of wireless earbuds. You can use them while working out, traveling, cleaning or just working at your desk. They come with a charging case that offers more than 24 hours of total listening time so you can enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts all day. They're perfect for a teen or tween or anyone who needs to upgrade their earbud situation.
$99 at Amazon (originally $159)
4
Amazon
Apple Pencil
Perfect for the artist or young person in your life, this Apple Pencil is compatible with the iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro. It has minimal lag time and features excellent precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity.
$129 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
This bestselling appliance is a multifunctional, high-end air fryer with a wide variety of cooking modes. Use it to toast, bake roast, broil, air-fry, dehydrate, reheat and more! The home cook in your life will be delighted by the arrival of this beauty.
$335.99 at Amazon (originally 499.95)
6
Nordstrom
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream face moisturizer
Treat the skin care fanatic in your life to this celeb-fave cream from Augustinus Bader. It's wildly nourishing, potent and highly concentrated with ingredients that hydrate, revive and restore skin's moisture barrier.
$89+ at Nordstrom
7
Nordstrom
Diptyque Baies candle
Few things say luxury quite like an oversized, fancy candle like this one from Diptyque. It has a fresh and slightly fruity, berry-like scent that is warming and cozy. With three wicks and a 90-hour burn time, you're set for the rest of winter.
$105 at Nordstrom
8
Food52
Pampshade handcrafted Japanese bread lamp
Add a hint of kitsch to a kitchen or even a child's bedroom with this milk bread lamp at Food52. It's made out of real bread, preserved and turned into the perfect little nightlight. It brings a touch of whimsy to any space.
$126 at Food52
9
Catbird
Catbird Snow Queen bracelet
Made with recycled yellow gold and a sprinkle of white diamonds, this adjustable bracelet is an ethereal, dainty and timeless piece of jewelry. It's sure to become an instant heirloom that is treasured for decades to come.
$548 at Catbird
10
Amazon
Staub round cocotte
Available in eight colors and three different sizes, this sturdy enameled cast iron cocotte is perfect for stews, roasts, soups, casseroles and other one-pot dishes. Any avid home cook would be delighted to receive this luxurious piece of cookware.
$279.95 at Amazon (originally $464)
11
Flyby
Flyby percussion massage gun
Get into those deep aches and pains with the help of a percussive massage gun like this one from Flyby. It can help to relieve stiffness and soreness, loosen tight muscles and more. It comes with six different attachments so you can get the relief you need. It's a great gift to self or for the achy athlete in your life.
$74.97 at Amazon
12
Food52
Smithey hand-forged carbon steel wok
If you've got a stir-fry lover on your hands, then they need to try this hand-forged wok from Smithey. It's pre-seasoned and will get slicker with time, with incredible heat distribution and a wide berth for all your delicious ingredients.
$325 at Food52
13
The Ness
The Ness mini trampoline
If you've got someone in your life that is cardio-averse but wants to change that, then they need to try a mini trampoline. It's my preferred method of exercise and is as fun as it is good for the body. It's perfect for all ages and fitness levels.
$499.99 at The Ness
14
Fracture
Fracture glass prints
Perfect for in-laws or other cherished family members, Fracture turns digital images into simple, frameless glass prints. You can get them in a variety of sizes, from a small image perfect for a desk to a grand work of statement art.
$25+ at Fracture
15
Amazon
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite DPL FaceWare Pro light mask
This mask uses LED lights over your entire face to target the look of both wrinkles and breakouts. This is ideal if, like me, you are perpetually trying to deal with both. You’ve likely seen similar-looking masks and wands floating around, but Dr. Dennis Gross’ FDA-cleared technology uses a combination of 100 red lights and 62 blue lights that work together to target these common skin issues. It's a must for any skin care devotee.
$435 at Amazon
16
Nordstrom
AllSaints Subtitled VII watch
A watch always makes for a classic, elegant gift. This water and scratch-resistant AllSaints model has a sporty edge that is as functional as it is cool thanks to a matte black case and timeless bracelet.
$400 at Nordstrom
17
West Elm
MoMA Panissa chess set
The chic minimalist design of this chess set makes it a conversation piece that might as well double as home decor. It is made with sustainably grown rubberwood and features subtly chic details to help identify the various pieces.
$125 at West Elm
18
The Citizenry
Clara chunky wool throw
I can't get enough of this absolutely dreamy throw blanket. It's made of the softest merino wool with hand-knotted fringe in Uraguay and makes for a decadent centerpiece on a couch or at the foot of a grand bed. It adds texture, warmth and the ultimate luxurious vibes.
$655 at The Citizenry
19
Net-a-Porter
Loewe appliquéd mohair-blend scarf
Available in pink and green, this luxurious Loewe scarf is just what your loved one needs to wrap up on a cold and dreary day. It's made with a fuzzy mohair blend with the label's logo patch and is a great everyday or special occasion scarf.
$320 at Net-a-Porter
20
Net-a-Porter
Helle Mardahl Bonbon Medi stacked two-tone glass vase
Dripping in elegance and luxury, this two-tone vase is a showstopping statement piece. It's made with mouth-blown glass in a unique, organic shape that reflects light and can make even the simplest bouquet look like an absolute dream.
$605 at Net-a-Porter
21
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Who doesn't love a bit of glitz and glamour? This micro bucket bag has layered sequins that give it a shimmering effect and can fit all your everyday essentials. It has a leather trim and drawstring pull closure and includes an adjustable leather strap.
$295 at Marc Jacobs
22
Amazon
Gskyer kid's telescope
If you have a budding astronomer on your hands then this is the gift for them. It's the perfect way to explore the stars and the moon, with a powerful lens, wireless remote and compatible smartphone app.
$129.99 at Amazon
23
Ergatta
Ergatta rowing machine
Upgrade your loved one's home gym with this powerful and ergonomically designed rowing machine. It's easy to assemble, move, store and use. Think of it as the Peleton of rowers, connecting you to countless workouts to keep you motivated and engaged.
$2,499 at Ergatta
24
Amazon
Swagtron NG-3 Swagskate electric skateboard
This electric skateboard looks as good as it rides. Perfect for beginners, it's ideal for the teen in your life, and includes features like built-in LED lights, quick-response sensors, shock absorbers and high-quality, durable materials to keep the board from breaking or cracking.
$128 at Amazon
25
Maisonette
Milton & Goose essential play kitchen
If you're searching for a play kitchen that isn't an eyesore, then this Milton & Goose option is the one for you. It's simply, neutral and beautifully built. It's made by Amish artisans using sustainable Baltic birch and strong North American maple. All finishes are water-based, low-VOC and HAPs-free.
$679 at Maisonette
26
Etsy
A leather-wrapped flower vase
Pick up a vase or two from Etsy seller zeynNY for a friend who loves flowers. These leather-wrapped vases are hand-stitched to elegant perfection, and work with either a minimalist aesthetic or a more eccentric maximalist one.
$62.40+ at Etsy
27
Amazon
Satisfyer air-pulse vibrator
Add a bit of spice to your relationship and get your beloved a sexy clitoral vibrator. It uses pressure-wave technology to simulate the sensation of suction and pressure, with an added vibration function. It's quiet, ergonomically designed and sure to be a hit.
$99.87 at Amazon
28
Food52
Kyrgies classic wool house slippers
How cozy are these Kyrgies house shoes? They're handmade by artisans in Kyrgyzstan with natural felted wool from small, family-run farms. They're breathable, odor-resistant and durable, making these a gift that can be appreciated for a long time to come. Wear them with or without socks, in one of two gender-neutral, soft hues.
$79 at Food52
29
Hay Design
Hay Design jug
These stunning glass jugs are just as decorative as they are functional. Each one is made with borosilicate glass for added heat resistance and features a chic, uneven curvy design. It may be pricey for a jug, but it's no ordinary jug.
$65 at Hay Design
30
Net-a-Porter
Isabel Marant Galvin embroidered jacquard-knit alpaca-blend bucket hat
This knitted Isabel Marant bucket hat is the perfect blend of boho and elegance. It is made with wildly soft alpaca blend yarn with the addition of wool and linen for added texture and warmth. It's a slightly eccentric, kicky winter chapeau.
$290 at Net-a-Porter
31
Zappos
Loeffler Randall Leah ballet Mary Jane flats
Channel your inner Wednesday Addams with these devastatingly chic flats from Loeffler Randall. The platform gives you a bit of height and a slight goth edge while the ballet bow and Mary Jane strap keep things classically feminine.
$275 at Zappos
