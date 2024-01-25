If you’ve ever found yourself trudging along a busy airport terminal with a travel bag that’s doing nothing but holding you back, it may be time to invest in something that, while expensive, is worth the money.

I appreciate a good affordable product as much as the next person, but there are times when my money-savvy ways led me to spend more in the long run by buying something that costs less, but doesn’t last as long. This is most often the case with bags for travel, which can be incredibly pricey.

Over the past couple of years, we’ve been in touch with tons of frequent travelers, from flight attendants to travel influencers to our very own HuffPost staff, in order to find out what expensive pieces of luggage and bags actually justify their cost.

Their testimonies, along with the help of reviews from other travelers, helped us create the following selection of carry-on backpacks and suitcases, including with larger checkable luggage, that have paid for themselves in traveling performance.