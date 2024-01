A larger carry-on from Away

Away is a luxury travel brand that seems to have gained tons of happy customers who claim the hype is real. One of which is reviewer Tanya D., who wrote that after wearing out two sets of luggage with work travel, they finally made the Away investment and were pleased with the results."I honestly could not believe how great they function! I took my first international trip last week and unfortunately tore my rotator cuff on my dominant arm just before the trip. Pushing, pulling, rolling, escalators, it didn't matter, it was effortless, even with [my] right arm in a sling and having to use my left hand! Everything compresses down so efficiently that I had room to spare even though I was packing for a week long trip. Fantastic! Can't wait to travel again," they wrote.Away's line of sleek and durable checked bags and carry-ons like this one are designed with the traveler in mind and contain three organizing mesh pockets as well as a double-buckle compression belt to help you pack more into the four- to seven-day-sized interior. Like all their suitcases, this carry-on, which comes in seven colors, has smooth 360-degree spinner wheels for smooth maneuvering and even an underside handle to make lifting easier.