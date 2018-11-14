Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Style & Beauty

The Best Makeup Palettes For Holiday Gifting, According To The Pros

Find out which palette Selena Gomez's makeup artist loves.
By Julia Brucculieri
11/14/2018 06:45am ET
Fenty, Joah Beauty, Nars

Got a beauty lover on your holiday gift list this year? A makeup palette is the way to go.

Palettes ― whether eyeshadows, highlighters, lip colors, blushes or a combination of products ― are convenient and versatile. They offer a number of shades in one handy case, which offers a great bang for your buck, and since they come in so many varieties, there’s sure to be a perfect palette for your gift.

We understand that picking a palette for another person can be a little tricky. If you’re not sure exactly what colors your giftee likes, opt for something with more neutral colors than bold options. (You can never go wrong with neutrals!) If you’re buying for someone who loves experimenting with color, there are plenty of palettes that offer bright, bold or even sparkly shades that are sure to excite the most adventurous person.

On top of all that, palettes are the kind of thing people don’t always want to buy for themselves, as they tend to be a little pricier than single-shade shadows or one-off highlighters. That’s just another reason they make great gifts.

To help you find the best of the best palettes, we asked professional makeup artists to share their favorite palette picks for holiday gifting. Check them out below:

Fenty Killawatt Foil Palette
Fenty Beauty
"It’s versatility! It’s got both cool and warm tones. And you can use as a highlighter, blush, eyeshadow and even lip! So versatile!”

-- Priscilla Ono, celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Rihanna

Get the Fenty Killawatt Foil palette for $54
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
"I love, LOVE the Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow palettes. The textures are smooth, the colors are well curated and they're very user friendly for both pros and people new to makeup. Plus the packaging is great."

-- Blair Petty, professional makeup artist

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow palette in Golden Goddess for $53
Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition 720
Marc Jacobs Beauty
"It’s got a gorgeous range of neutrals for all skin colors that glide on seamlessly and blend with ease, not to mention its sleek, sexy and slim case! You can literally slip it into your bag pocket (with your favorite comb)!"

-- Shawnelle Prestidge, makeup artist to Jane Fonda and founder of Prestidge BeautéGet the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-conic palette in Glambition 720 for $49
Nars Hot Tryst Cheek Palette
Nars
"My absolute favorite palette right now is the Nars holiday collection -- it’s the Hot Tryst cheek palette. This is amazing because it’s blush and highlight all in one. The powder is also so soft it blends into the skin and makes the skin look flawless! Must have!"

-- Jenna Kristina, professional makeup artist who's worked with Mia Goth and Zoey Deutch

Get the Nars Hot Tryst cheek palette for $59
Dior Backstage Contour Palette
Dior
"I love using this palette not only to contour the face, but it does an especially beautiful job at creating a soft depth on the eyes. For the last couple of months, I have used it on almost every makeup I've done. Not to mention that it is just so beautiful!"

-- Emily Cheng, celebrity makeup artist who counts Yara Shahidi among her clientsGet the Dior Backstage contour palette for $45
Nars Wanted Cheek Palette II
Nars
"I love how pigmented these powders are. I use them on cheeks and eyes. I am a huge fan of cheek colors, so I like switching it up every day. The top left shade doubles as a highlighter, too. Works for all skin tones and has easily become one of my favorite palettes."

-- Emily Cheng

Get the Nars Wanted Cheek Palette II for $59
Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Book Vol. 3
Sephora
"Hands down one of my favorites! It’s a contour, highlighter, bronzer and blush palette! And the best tones in all those categories!"

-- Gloria Elias-Foeillet, makeup artist to Kelly ClarksonGet the Kevyn Aucoin Contour Book Vol. 3 for $59
Tom Ford Eye Quad
Tom Ford
"This highly pigmented eyeshow squad is a risk-free gift choice for everyone. The color ranges available are neutral, with options for a wide range of skin tones. You can wear the shades for day and smoke it out for a more dramatic nighttime look."

-- Mia Yang, professional makeup artist who's created looks for Dazed Korea and Vogue Taiwan

Get the Tom Ford eye quad (seen here in Titanium Smoke) for $88
Joah Beauty Eyeshadow Palette in Birthday Suit
Joah Beauty
"For a more affordable option, I love the Joah Beauty eyeshadow palette in Birthday Suit. The colors are so wearable, [and it] can be used for day and night options. I really love the warm/pink undertones right now. It’s a gift you can be sure everyone will love."

-- Jenna KristinaGet the Joah Beauty eyeshadow palette in Birthday Suit for $9.99
Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Palette in Scandalust
Marc Jacobs
"[This is] a perfect palette that is suitable for all skin tones."

-- Hung Vanngo, celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Selena Gomez, Elsa Hosk and Julianne MooreGet the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic palette in Scandalust for $49
Pat McGrath Mothership Eyeshadow Palettes
Pat McGrath
"If I were to receive any palette this season, it would be all of the Pat McGrath Mothership eyeshadow palettes. The textures and colors are absolutely dreamy."

-- Beau Nelson, celebrity makeup artist who's worked with Emma Roberts and Camila MendesPat McGrath Mothership palettes retail for $125 each, $300 for the set of three shown here, or $475 for four palettes and four eye pencils.
Stila Cosmetics All Eyes On You Liquid Eyeshadow Vault
Stila Cosmetics
"For the makeup obsessed, I think the Stila Cosmetics All Eyes On You liquid eyeshadow vault is really something special. It’s the most pigmented liquid glitter eyeshadow. So easy to apply, and every shade is to be coveted."

-- Jenna Kristina

Get the Stila Cosmetics All Eyes On You liquid eyeshadow vault for $195

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

MakeupCelebrity Makeupholiday gifts