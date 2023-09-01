What Real Makeup Artists Use To Remove Their Makeup

Despite nearly a lifetime of devotion to my skin, I’ve never given face wash a second thought. But thanks to hormonal shifts and some run-of-the-mill aging hitting me hard this year, I found myself craving lush, nourishing facial cleansers that do a bit more heavy lifting than the usual drugstore fare.
Internet sleuthing pointed me toward popular double-cleansing techniques, but given the fact that I have acne-prone skin, I wanted to check in with the professionals to make sure I was using the right cleanser. Luckily, both of the experts I spoke with love double cleansing and agree that it’s a very important skin care step. “Double cleansing is beneficial for deep cleansing and preparing the skin for better absorption of skin care products,” said makeup artist Elizabeth Seropian.
Kierra Lanice, also a makeup artist, further explained that when it comes to double cleansing, the rule of thumb is to “use an oil-based cleanser or balm first to remove all makeup and a water-based cleanser second that corresponds wtih your skin type.”
In general, both Lanice and Seropian noted that people with oily or acne-prone skin do well with gel or foaming cleansers that can help remove excess oil and impurities, while those with dry or sensitive skin might opt for creamy, hydrating cleansers that won’t strip the natural moisture barrier. Seropian added that it’s “important to choose a cleanser that is specifically formulated for your skin type to ensure it effectively addresses your skin’s needs and concerns. Always remember to read the ingredients to make sure you’re not allergic to anything!”
Seropian also spoke to the importance taking the time to find the products that best for you. Going through a process of trial and error is worth the trouble and can help your skin stay healthy in the long run.
Once you’re familiar with your skin’s needs, how it responds to different products and how it’s affected by things like the weather, allergies, hormonal shifts and more, you can adjust your routine as needed. Lanice has acne-prone combination skin and often swaps out her products depending on how her skin is behaving on any given day or week. This kind of flexibility allows for you to address your skin’s evolving needs.
A good cleanser is a key component of any skin care routine and can make a difference in the health and appearance of your skin. Below, you’ll find both of our experts’ recommendations, along with a few editor’s picks I couldn’t help but include. They come at a range of price points in a variety of formulas, so you can pick the one that is best for your budget and skin type.
Bioderma Sensibio H20 micellar water
When it comes to daily makeup removal, makeup artist Kierra Lanice turns to her trusty Bioderma Sensibio micellar water. It has a soothing formula that won't irritate skin while the micelles pick up dirt and makeup, leaving skin feeling clean and hydrated. You can get it in a range of sizes, and even in a two-pack
, at Amazon.
Caudalie Vinoclean Eue Micellaire cleansing water
Another Lanice go-to, this Caudalie micellar water can hydrate and soothe skin while also removing makeup and cleansing it of other impurities. It uses chamomile and grape water to help reduce irritation and even reduce redness.
Shisheido Facial Cotton
Lanice likes to use these facial cotton pads with micellar water to help her remove waterproof makeup. They're made of 100% cotton and feel soft and gentle on skin.
A pack of reusable cotton rounds
I love to use reusable cloths or rounds when cleansing with micellar water. This set includes 15 cotton rounds that can be popped into the washing machine and washed with the rest of your laundry. They even come with their own little laundry bag, how cute and convenient is that? They're soft, gentle on sensitive skin and have less environmental impact than cotton puffs or face wipes that are discarded after a single use. They're also available in packs of 30 rounds.
Ustawi Myrtle Leaf natural cleansing balm
Lanice also likes this popular Ustawi cleanser. It has a mild fresh scent and is formulated with ingredients like vitamin E that are hydrating, restorative and healing.
Skin By Brownlee & Co Pure Pre-Cleanse
When it's time to oil cleanse, Lanice turns to an antioxidant- and sunflower seed-rich oil that softens and nourishes the skin and leaves it feeling fresh and silky soft. It's great for getting the skin clean and prepped for treatments, serums and the rest of your skin care routine.
Benefit Cosmetics The Porefessional Get Unblocked cleansing oil
Another Lanice pick, this lightweight cleansing oil from Benefit easily melts away makeup, grime, dirt and oil while also helping to unclog blocked pores. If you're acne-prone and have been wary of cleansing oils in the past, you might want to give this one a shot.
Youth To The People Superfood cleanser
For her second step, Lanice enjoys this cult-fave Youth To The People cleanser. Made with ingredients like kale, spinach and green tea, it's formulated to balance pH and drench the skin in antioxidants while also effectively removing makeup, sunscreen, oil and dirt.
Eminence Clear Skin Probiotic cleanser
Makeup artist Elizabeth Seropian has sensitive skin, and it's taken a while for her to find products that work. She said, "My all-time favorite cleanser is the Eminence Organic Skin Care clear skin probiotic cleanser! I use that cleanser with a compressed facial sponge. I always double-cleanse." It's a great choice for people with acne-prone skin.
PCA Skin Blemish Control Bar
This editors' pick is a must for anyone who is willing to invest in a cleanser that happens to be a bit on the pricier side. I have long been acne-prone and swear by this PCA Skin cleanser
that's formulated with three key ingredients that work together to heal and prevent breakouts: A 2% concentration of salicylic acid clears existing pimples and prevents future breakouts; azelaic acid helps to support a clear complexion, even skin tone and prevent scarring; and eucalyptus leaf oil is said to clarify the skin and help to remove impurities. Each package comes with its own sponges that you can use to lather up and apply the cleanser. I now go really long stretches of time — months — without any blemishes, and the duration of my breakouts is much shorter when I’m using this soap consistently. I usually up it two times a day when I have an active breakout, otherwise I just use it once a day. Reviewers note that it's just as great for teenage acne as it is for adult acne.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Another editor’s pick, this deliciously luxe cleansing balm melts away makeup, dirt, grime and other daily impurities, leaving skin more soft, smooth and plump. It's a multitasking cleansing treatment that is as nourishing as it is effective at removing makeup. I'm currently obsessed with the new Green Fig version. You get all the juicy benefits of Elemis' cult-fave formula with the added bonus of a new gorgeous scent. It's incredibly gentle and mild, is wildly effective and doesn't clog my sensitive pores. It's an investment, but worth it if you want to splurge on yourself.