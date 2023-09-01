What Real Makeup Artists Use To Remove Their Makeup

Despite nearly a lifetime of devotion to my skin, I’ve never given face wash a second thought. But thanks to hormonal shifts and some run-of-the-mill aging hitting me hard this year, I found myself craving lush, nourishing facial cleansers that do a bit more heavy lifting than the usual drugstore fare.

Internet sleuthing pointed me toward popular double-cleansing techniques, but given the fact that I have acne-prone skin, I wanted to check in with the professionals to make sure I was using the right cleanser. Luckily, both of the experts I spoke with love double cleansing and agree that it’s a very important skin care step. “Double cleansing is beneficial for deep cleansing and preparing the skin for better absorption of skin care products,” said makeup artist Elizabeth Seropian.

Kierra Lanice, also a makeup artist, further explained that when it comes to double cleansing, the rule of thumb is to “use an oil-based cleanser or balm first to remove all makeup and a water-based cleanser second that corresponds wtih your skin type.”

In general, both Lanice and Seropian noted that people with oily or acne-prone skin do well with gel or foaming cleansers that can help remove excess oil and impurities, while those with dry or sensitive skin might opt for creamy, hydrating cleansers that won’t strip the natural moisture barrier. Seropian added that it’s “important to choose a cleanser that is specifically formulated for your skin type to ensure it effectively addresses your skin’s needs and concerns. Always remember to read the ingredients to make sure you’re not allergic to anything!”

Seropian also spoke to the importance taking the time to find the products that best for you. Going through a process of trial and error is worth the trouble and can help your skin stay healthy in the long run.

Once you’re familiar with your skin’s needs, how it responds to different products and how it’s affected by things like the weather, allergies, hormonal shifts and more, you can adjust your routine as needed. Lanice has acne-prone combination skin and often swaps out her products depending on how her skin is behaving on any given day or week. This kind of flexibility allows for you to address your skin’s evolving needs.

A good cleanser is a key component of any skin care routine and can make a difference in the health and appearance of your skin. Below, you’ll find both of our experts’ recommendations, along with a few editor’s picks I couldn’t help but include. They come at a range of price points in a variety of formulas, so you can pick the one that is best for your budget and skin type.