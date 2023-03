Real Techniques sponges

The Real Techniques blending sponge is possibly one of the best-known Beauty Blender alternatives. This vegan, cruelty- and latex-free sponge can be used wet for the most flawless airbrushed finish or dry for fuller coverage. It features round sides to blend larger areas, a flat edge great for contouring and a precision tip to reach around the nose and under the eye."I've tried real Beauty Blenders and I've tried cheap imitators. Of course, real Beauty Blenders are great, but they're a bit pricey for my taste. I mean come on, it's a makeup sponge. After my first few Beauty Blenders needed replacing, I decided to start buying knockoffs instead. I quickly realized that maybe it's not 'just a sponge' like I thought. I had sponges that ripped, some that smelled horrible, and several that literally left a sponge pattern on my face. Each one went right into the trash before long. I was on the verge of going back to Beauty Blenders when I decided to give an alternate brand one last try. I bought this set from Real Techniques and I'm so glad I did. They are GREAT. I use one damp and one dry during my makeup routine, so a two pack for this price that works great makes me a happy girl. When used damp, foundation goes on soft, airy, and even. I use it with a buildable foundation and it keeps it from going on cakey and thick. But the best thing about these sponges is that they are cheap enough that I can toss them without hating myself when they get too discolored from repeated use." — H Victorious