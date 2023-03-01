ShoppingBeautyMakeupbeauty blender

These Makeup Sponges Work Just As Well As The Beauty Blender, For a Fraction Of The Price

Actually, you don’t need to spend $20 on your makeup sponge.

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Real-Techniques-Complexion-Revolutionary-Technology/dp/B00QPNVC0I?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63f958c6e4b0db7a1f65b7b7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Real Techniques miracle sponge" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f958c6e4b0db7a1f65b7b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Real-Techniques-Complexion-Revolutionary-Technology/dp/B00QPNVC0I?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63f958c6e4b0db7a1f65b7b7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Real Techniques miracle sponge</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BEAKEY-Foundation-Blending-Flawless-Multi-colored/dp/B01F36JEXE?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63f958c6e4b0db7a1f65b7b7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Beakey sponge 5-pack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f958c6e4b0db7a1f65b7b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BEAKEY-Foundation-Blending-Flawless-Multi-colored/dp/B01F36JEXE?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63f958c6e4b0db7a1f65b7b7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Beakey sponge 5-pack</a> and the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LOr%C3%83%C2%A9al-Paris-Makeup-Infallible-Blender/dp/B01LYOMG1X?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63f958c6e4b0db7a1f65b7b7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Infallible Blend sponge" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f958c6e4b0db7a1f65b7b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LOr%C3%83%C2%A9al-Paris-Makeup-Infallible-Blender/dp/B01LYOMG1X?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63f958c6e4b0db7a1f65b7b7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Infallible Blend sponge</a> from L'Oreal.
The day I started using a Beauty Blender was the day I became a makeup sponge convert. Nothing else gave me the same seamless, airbrushed and never-cakey skin finish like this egg-shaped tool, which, unlike the foundation brushes I had been using, never left streaks in its wake. I loved that I could use it to apply foundation and concealer, blend cream blushes or contour and even setting powder.

The only downside was and continues to be the Beauty Blender’s $20 price tag, which adds up surprisingly quickly when you replace the sponge every few months, as the brand suggests. In the past, I had tried some other drugstore alternatives, but nothing had the same innovative and bouncy texture as the Beauty Blender, a tool so revered it can even be considered the industry standard for makeup sponges.

However, this is changing. Based on word of mouth and overwhelming reviewer feedback, it appears the magic of the Beauty Blender has now been matched by some affordable alternatives that offer a similar level of performance for a fraction of the price. Like the Blender, they should be used damp for the perfect dispersion of products and bounced along the skin in a stippling motion. Wash clean after each use and they’re ready to be used again.

See the kind of luxury that drugstore pricing can get you in the collection of highly rated makeup sponges below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Real Techniques sponges
The Real Techniques blending sponge is possibly one of the best-known Beauty Blender alternatives. This vegan, cruelty- and latex-free sponge can be used wet for the most flawless airbrushed finish or dry for fuller coverage. It features round sides to blend larger areas, a flat edge great for contouring and a precision tip to reach around the nose and under the eye.

Promising Amazon review: "I've tried real Beauty Blenders and I've tried cheap imitators. Of course, real Beauty Blenders are great, but they're a bit pricey for my taste. I mean come on, it's a makeup sponge. After my first few Beauty Blenders needed replacing, I decided to start buying knockoffs instead. I quickly realized that maybe it's not 'just a sponge' like I thought. I had sponges that ripped, some that smelled horrible, and several that literally left a sponge pattern on my face. Each one went right into the trash before long. I was on the verge of going back to Beauty Blenders when I decided to give an alternate brand one last try. I bought this set from Real Techniques and I'm so glad I did. They are GREAT. I use one damp and one dry during my makeup routine, so a two pack for this price that works great makes me a happy girl. When used damp, foundation goes on soft, airy, and even. I use it with a buildable foundation and it keeps it from going on cakey and thick. But the best thing about these sponges is that they are cheap enough that I can toss them without hating myself when they get too discolored from repeated use." — H Victorious
Two-pack: $8.97 at Amazon$6.59 at Ulta$6.99 at Target
2
Sephora Collection angled sponge
Sephora's take on a Beauty Blender rival is made with 60% plant-based materials and comes in a recyclable, ventilated base that doubles as a drying stand. The classic egg shape is supplemented with an angled side ideal for targeted coverage along hard-to-reach areas of the face.

Promising Sephora reviews: "I absolutely love this sponge. It's super soft and the angled tip makes it so easy to apply concealer on the inner corners of my eyes. I also use the Beauty Blender but I'd say this one is better and you can't beat the price." — xminnna

"I like this more than the actual Beauty Blender brand. Allows makeup to go on full coverage and is also good for applying powder." — justineeex3
$12 at Sephora
3
Beakey's 5-pack of makeup sponges
This 5-pack of soft and bouncy sponges won't soak up all your liquid and cream products and mimics the exact shape of the Beauty Blender: a round body and a pointed precision tip.

Promising Amazon reviews: "These blenders are so squishy and soft an exact dupe for the Beauty Blender brand!" — Crystal

"I just received my purchase and had to test this out right away!! I’m a makeup artist so having multiple blending sponges is a must! First, wowza, these are super soft. They don’t feel rubbery, they bounce when applying foundation and leave a flawless application! I’ll be purchasing more so I have a full stock for wedding season!!" — Nancy
$7.64 at Amazon
4
Aesthetica beauty sponge
In addition to offering the same flawless blending and multi-functional capabilities, Aesthetica's black sponge makes it easier to see how much product you're applying and that there's no remnants of product left after you wash it.

Promising Amazon reviews: "Great price, feels like [the] name brand. Does not absorb makeup like cheaper ones usually do. This will be my new go-to when I need a new Beauty Blender instead of spending $20 on a pink sponge for sure." — Stephanie Cunningham

"I've been buying Beauty Blenders for years, I had eight of them, some got tossed, they kept falling apart and they just didn't last me that long. They also took forever to clean. BUT... talking about this beauty Sponge, it's amazing, it's easy to clean, it applies makeup wonderfully on to the skin and you can use it with powder and it still does an amazing job. My makeup looks just as if you were to use a Beauty Blender and I honestly think this is such an affordable product that I would very much recommend to anyone who's looking for an alternative beauty product even for luxurious foundations, this applies beautifully to the canvas." — Honest reviews only
$4.97 at Amazon
5
Juno & Co. velvet makeup sponge
This microfiber makeup sponge has a unique velvet texture that can be used with both wet and dry products to create sheer-to-full coverage. Thanks to the microscopic microfiber coating, products won't get completely absorbed by the sponge and wasted.

Promising Target review: "This beats beauty blender 1000%. It blended my foundation beautifully without sucking the majority of the product. I used to use a brush for foundation and would have to dab a couple more drops of foundation to my finger to cover acne scars. With this sponge, I didn’t have to. Huge win. " — Fluffcomforterowner
$8.59 at TargetFour sponges: $17.59 at Amazon
6
E.l.f. under-eye concealer sponge
The perfect shape and size for concealer application under or around the eye or covering blemishes, this dual-pointed sponge from E.l.f. is soft, latex-free and easy to wash clean.

Promising Amazon review: "I’ve had the Beauty Blender and another sponge but this is THE BEST! It’s so soft and fits into the tight eye area without affecting areas nearby if you don’t want to. I have difficulty with eye primer in the inner eye area with my oily skin but this sponge makes it blend in quickly and easily. And, damp or dry, you can press makeup into the skin without removing anything, creating a flawless application without a lot of effort!" — Laurie
$6 at Amazon$6 at Ulta$7 at Target
7
A 6-pack of Paw Paw Wonder Blender sponges
Made from an ultra-soft latex-free material, these economic sponges are incredibly bouncy and can be used wet to apply foundations and cream products or dry to apply powders and highlighters. They are perfect for delivering a natural to medium-coverage finish.

Promising Amazon review: "Just got them the other day. I used one today to blend my lid concealer and setting powder and it worked great! I have one beauty blender from a year ago and refuse to spend $20 on one sponge. We’re paying basically for the name. It got nice and big when wet and it’s soft, but I think they could be softer. For as many as you get for the price it’s worth it. They come in a reusable bag which is nice for storing them." — Eileen J
$9.95 at Amazon
8
L'Oreal Infallible Blend Artist sponge
Made from an exclusive plush material, the Infallible Blend Artist sponge has unique rounded edges so that you can roll or bounce product on the skin for seamless blending and uniform coverage.

Promising review: "This is my favorite makeup sponge, I honestly like it just as much as the Beauty Blender and this comes in at such a better price. I also prefer this over the Real Techniques sponges (those have a great texture and can be found even cheaper when the combo packs go on sale, but they irritate my skin somehow), and I also do prefer this over any of the many other brands' 'Beauty Blender' style sponges I've tried. The L'Oreal one looks like maybe it won't be soft enough at first, but when you add water it definitely does expand quite a bit and get softer, and (most importantly) it applies various types of foundation, concealer, and other liquid products really well when damp. It also can handle quite a few deep cleanings before it starts developing small tears, as long as you're mindful of your fingernails. It's definitely worth trying one at the Amazon price." — C. Rose
$9.95+ at Amazon
9
Wet N Wild makeup sponge
Wet N Wild's sponge is made from a soft polyurethane foam and promises to deliver a streak-free, blurred and effortless makeup application. It also features a flat angled edge as well as the precision tip and rounded bottom.

Promising Target reviews: "This works just as well as the Beauty Blender brand for a fraction of the price. It gives such a beautiful finish." — chronichails

"This is the best makeup blending sponge for the price. Make sure to get it wet first. I’ve tried other drugstore sponges that were too hard or too soft, but this one is perfect." — xoxoallisonrae
$4.29 at Target$4.28 at Amazon$4.99 at Ulta
