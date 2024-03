Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 6% mandelic acid + 2% lactic acid liquid exfoliant

This is one of Paula's Choice's newest products, and I'm thrilled to see my favorite AHA debut at such a prominent brand. It skews more toner than serum in texture, making it ideal for those who prefer a lighter formulation, without skimping on effectiveness. It combines mandelic acid and time-released lactic acid to reduce discoloration and get the most of these powerful ingredients. Yarrow extract and antioxidants round out this formula and help support both the skin's microbiome and moisture barrier. I got my hands on a few little sample packets and my skin absolutely loved it. It is effective without being overly tingly or aggressive. Some reviewers noted that it has a distinct smell, but I have not found it to be overly strong or off-putting. If anything, it gives me reassurance that there are no essential oils in the formula to mask it, which can irritate sensitive skin.: "Works great for my sensitive, acne prone, mature skin. The 2% BHA exfoliant was way too strong and dried my skin out so much. This one works perfectly for me and I don’t mind the smell, as other have mentioned. Yes, it stinks but as long as it works, that’s all that matters. I’m sure sensitive, acne prone skins would appreciate that it doesn’t contain fragrance. I wanted a chemical exfoliant that was gentle for daily use to remove my dead skin but didn’t irritate. I’ve tried so many (the ordinary, Clinique, Ren, Caudalie, ole henriksen just to name a few) but none worked for me. They either contained alcohol, essential oils or just was too strong). Would recommend." — luvcj