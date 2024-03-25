Buzzy skin care trends come and go, and for beauty enthusiasts like myself, it’s always interesting to see which active ingredients are on the rise. When HuffPost first reported on mandelic acid about two years ago, it was still a relatively unknown alpha-hydroxic acid.

This chemical exfoliant — which works to slough off dead skin cells and can make skin appear smoother and more even in tone — has only continued to grow in popularity ever since, going from a niche ingredient found primarily in aestheticians’ offices to a must-have that can be found in popular brands like Paula’s Choice.

Advertisement

In HuffPost’s previous coverage, dermatological nurse and celebrity aesthetician Natalie Aguilar explained that it is one of “the most gentle alpha-hydroxy acids,” since it has “a larger molecule structure than other acids, such as glycolic acid. This allows the molecule to stay on the outer surface of the skin, which creates a gentle subsurface exfoliation.”

It’s ideal for people like myself with sensitive, acne-prone skin who want the benefits of mild resurfacing without the risk of stripping the skin of its natural moisture barrier. Its antibacterial properties help to prevent, treat and heal breakouts, leaving skin soft and fresh.

I love to alternate it with retinol — it can help to slough off the dead skin cells that retinol quickly turns over, leaving skin nice and smooth. Just remember to be on top of your sunscreen usage, as AHAs like both mandelic acid and retinol can make your skin more sensitive to sun damage.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best skin care products with mandelic acid that are in-stores and online. Some have been around for a few years now, while others are new additions to the mandelic acid lineup. They’re available in a range of budgets so you can find the one that is best for your own needs.

Advertisement

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.