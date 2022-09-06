The Best Mascaras For Nonexistent Lashes, According To Makeup Artists

As a longtime member of the straight lashes community, I’ve tried at least 20 mascaras in an attempt to get mine to have some sort of volume or curl. Over the years, I’ve had success with some, and others have, well, fallen as short as my lashes appear. Though getting them to appear voluminous and fluffy could easily be solved by just getting a pair of falsies, I was not blessed with the skill to apply them correctly, and I’m too paranoid about my eyes getting damaged to try lash extensions.
But I know I’m not alone in the “barely there” lash category and because of this, I figured it was time to ask the professionals which mascaras I — and people like me — should be using to get actually positive results. So, I reached out to Verónica Gaona, a New York City-based makeup artist, and Kierra Lanice Wray, a Michigan-based makeup artist, for application tips and advice about the best ones to buy.
One of the key gems of advice Wray told me was to not sleep on the priming process — it’s not just for foundation and eye shadow!
“Don’t be afraid to layer by conditioning and priming the lashes prior to the mascara application,” Wray said.
Adding a mascara primer to your makeup routine can give you a fresh base to work off of and enhance the health of your lashes so they respond better to the mascara. (Psst — we also included Wray’s primer recommendation below.)
But she also emphasized paying attention to the type of mascara wand you’re using.
“If your lashes are short, thin and straight, use a lash curler to lift them and choose a mascara that has a dense applicator wand,” Wray said. “If they’re short, thin and curly, like mine, opt for a mascara that has a silicone wand that can comb through and separate the lashes during application.”
And if you are open to wearing false lashes, Gaona recommended using mascara after applying them to blend them with your natural lashes. “My favorite false lashes for short lashes are Ardell’s 172. They help add volume and give a very natural look,” she said.
Below, we included a list of Gaona’s and Wray’s top mascara recommendations for short, thin and straight lashes.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D lash primer and serum
Wray named this luxury pre-mascara item as "one of, if not the best, lash primers on the market," and for good reason. It's designed to prepare your lashes for mascara by adding volume and curl and, with consistent use, claims to improve their overall appearance. It contains cotton nectar for softness and cornflower floral water for bringing out the shine and color of your lashes.
"It's also clump-resistant and doesn't turn mascara gray despite its white appearance," Wray said.
Nars Climax extreme mascara
Wray said this super pigmented mascara offers noticeable length and volume with just one coat. The ribbed bristle brush coats every lash from the root to the tip, giving your barely-there lashes the maximum volume you desire. With this produt's long wear, clump resistance and flake resistance, your lashes can be the star of the show and not the smudges around your eyes.
Honest Beauty extreme length 2-in-1 mascara and lash primer
For even the most stubborn of lashes, Wray recommends this multifunctional product that is both primer and mascara. The tube is double-ended with the mascara on side and the primer on the other so you don't have to spend extra money. The mascara is infused with jojoba esters, which help to condition and soften your lashes, and the primer gives an even base for flawless application.
Honest Beauty extreme volume mascara and bold lash primer
Similar to the lengthening version, this is Honest's volume-boosting option and also contains a primer on one end. What makes this two-in one product unique, however, is the fact that the primer is blue to create bolder, blacker lashes that are visually noticeable. Wray especially recommends this mascara and primer for adding depth and drama to naturally blonde and light brown lashes.
Essence Lash Princess false lash effect mascara
Seen all over, well, everywhere
, is Essence's Lash Princess mascara, which claims to give the appearance of wearing false lashes. Gaona selected it as one of her top picks because of the striking difference it makes in even the most subtle lashes. In addition to its very appealing low price, the mascara's conically shaped brush picks up all of your lashes and gives dramatic volume and intense color without clumping.
Clinique High Impact mascara
Another one of Gaona's picks is this buildable mascara from Clinique, a staple beauty brand beloved by many (including my mom and I
). It comes in black and black/brown, and is perfect for adding volume and length to short lashes.
Benefit Badgal Bang volumizing mascara
My editor's pick is none other than Benefit Cosmetics' Badgal Bang mascara. I did a test run a couple months ago by purchasing a mini version, and I was so impressed after wearing it for one night that I bought a full-sized tube a couple days later. This mascara makes it look like I actually have long lashes (we can all dream) and after multiple hours of wear, didn't smudge or give me the dreaded raccoon-eye effect. I also have sensitive eyes and I had zero irritation while I was wearing it. It comes in black and blue, if you're going for a colorful look.