Style & Beauty

The Best Mascaras, According To Beauty Influencers

Eleven experts share the brands they love, from Maybelline to Too Faced.

Every cosmetic company tells you their mascara will give you the longest, fullest lashes. But let’s be honest: Not all mascaras can be the best.

It’s hard to know which mascaras will give you endless volume and which will give you clumpy, flaky lashes. So who you can trust when it comes to mascara recommendations? Beauty influencers. These influencers have made their career out of makeup and have tried most mascaras under the sun. We asked them to share their favorite mascaras to help you narrow down the best of the best.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes
Charlotte Tillbury
With a fun and down-to-earth approach, Karissa Pukas attracts fans around the globe. Fans subscribe to Karissa’s social media for holistic lifestyle tips and plant-based recipes, along with pointers from her beauty regimen. Pukas said her favorite mascara is Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes. “Its volume building formula is divine — it easily gives you fluttery, doe-like lashes,” she said. Shop now for $29 at Sephora.
2
L'Oreal Telescopic
L'Oreal
Korean-Canadian influencer Stephanie Ahn is well-versed in giving beauty recommendations. She consistently shares suggestions about beauty and fashion on her popular Instagram and YouTube platforms. “My absolute holy grail mascara is L'Oreal Telescopic,” she said. “I have been using it for more than 10 years and it has never failed me! If you want volume and length in your lashes, this is the mascara you need!” Shop now for $10.99 at Ulta.
3
KKW Beauty Mascara
KKW Beauty
Having a passion for all things beauty, Victor Ramos found his calling as a makeup influencer. His androgynous approach to makeup and fashion has garnered a devoted following on his Instagram account . With this platform, he unapologetically expresses his personality and influences his followers to be themselves. Ramos’ favorite mascara is KKW Beauty mascara. “It truly elongates and thickens my lashes,” he explained. Shop now for $18 at Ulta.
4
Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
HuffPost US
Hemali Mistry is an Indian-Canadian content creator who specializes in beauty. She attracts many faithful followers on her Instagram account, ready.to.glow. Mistry confesses she can’t live without mascara, one of her go-to products. “I feel like throwing on some mascara always gives your face an instant lift and makes you look more awake. I especially love mascara because putting on false lashes can be such a pain.” One of Mistry’s favorites is Benefit BADgal BANG. She explained, “It gives the perfect amount of length and volume, basically making it look like you’re wearing falsies. I always get compliments on my lashes when I’m wearing it.” Shop now for $25 at Sephora.
5
Pat McGrath FetishEyes
Pat McGrath
Monica Veloz, better known as MonicaStyleMuse to her large following on Instagram, is a beauty content creator from Brooklyn. She also has a large YouTube following, where she showcases her Afro Latina roots and encourages her fans to be their authentic selves. Of Veloz’s favorite, Pat McGrath FetishEyes, she said, “It makes my lashes look super long and I never have to worry about clumpy lashes!”
Shop now for $30 at Sephora.


Also a fan of Pat McGrath FetishEyes Mascara is Nyma Tang, who uses it to blend into her false lashes. Tang is an Instagram influencer who uses her platform to promote beauty inclusivity. She also has a YouTube channel that reaches over 1 million followers. Just as important as mascara is finding a product she trusts to get all her makeup off. “As a girl that wears makeup very often and loves a full coverage beat, it is so important for me to take off my makeup appropriately at night,“ Tang explained, “I usually go in with an oil cleanser. Then to really get my eye makeup off, like mascara and liner and even lash glue, I use the Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover. It gets rid of everything and I have been using it for over 3 years now!” Shop now for $30 at Macy's.
6
L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise
L'Oreal
A makeup influencer and professional makeup artist for the past six years, Kat Sketch is no stranger to the influencer scene. Sketch needs a trusty mascara since she has “pin straight, long eyelashes.” She also wears contact lenses and has many eye allergies, making a waterproof formula important for her, as her eyes to often water. Sketch uses L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise in the waterproof formula, but uses the regular formula on her clients. “The L'Oreal Voluminous mascara has been compared to many great and very expensive competitors, but I love this one more than them all,” she said. “It thickens my lashes without making them look clumpy and spidery. It lengthens and separates your lashes and is so affordable!” Shop now for $10.99 at Ulta.
7
Grande Cosmetics Lash Boosting Mascara
Grande Cosmetics
“I’m obsessed with the Grande Cosmetics mascara! It works wonders no matter what eyelashes you have. If you get worried about having short lashes this mascara makes them long and full,“ said Morgan Hanbery, best known as Careless Morgan, an Instagram and Youtube beauty guru known for her makeup spoofs and tutorials. “For the price of $25, it’s fully worth it. I love using it on my bottom lashes because it makes them look nice and not like spider legs! I recently started loving this mascara and it’s now my ride or die!” Shop now for $25 at Sephora.
8
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Too Faced
Emmy-nominated celebrity makeup artist Erin B. Guth has a flourishing career because of her success with cosmetics. She is currently the department head of Disney's hit show “Bunk'd” and works on “The Voice.” When asked about her favorite mascara, Guth said, “There is a reason Too Faced Better Than Sex is a cult favorite and often requested by the actresses I work with,” she said. "Besides adorable packaging and catchy name, this mascara has a unique hourglass shape wand that helps dispense the rich, highly pigmented product to the lashes. It also creates beautiful volume.” Shop now for $25 on Ulta.
9
DiorShow Pump & Volume HD and Maybelline Great Lash Lots of Lashes
Dior/Maybelline
Sharing her passion for makeup and creativity by giving masterclasses across the world, Marika D’Auteuil is a makeup artist and global educator. She specializes in beauty, editorial and avant-garde looks. For a higher-end mascara, D’Auteuil recommended DiorShow Pump & Volume HD mascara because “it gives both volume and length without clumping or flaking. The lashes look natural, but volumized.” For those on a budget, she recommends Maybelline’s Great Lash Lots of Lashes Mascara. “The heart-shaped brush that really reaches all the small lashes. It separates without clumping and is very affordable. It’s a classic in my kit,” she said. Shop DiorShow now for $29.50 at Sephora. Shop Maybelline Great Lash Lots of Lashes now for $6.99 at Ulta.
10
RevitaLash Cosmetics Double Ended Volume Set Mascara
RevitaLash
“I really love the RevitaLash Cosmetics Double Ended Volume Set Mascara," said Instagram influencer Amber V. Scott, the talent behind Love Amber Victoria, a blog dedicated to accessible fashion trends, beauty tips, and interior design. "It's super convenient because of the 2-in-1 lash primer and mascara duo, and it's cruelty free!” As an extra bonus, RevitaLash also has biotin in it, "which helps strengthen the lashes,” Scott said. Shop now for $34.50 on RevitaLash Cosmetics.
10 Of Sephora's Best-Selling Waterproof Mascaras
MakeupmascaraBeautyshoppinginfluencers