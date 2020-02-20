Every cosmetic company tells you their mascara will give you the longest, fullest lashes. But let’s be honest: Not all mascaras can be the best.

It’s hard to know which mascaras will give you endless volume and which will give you clumpy, flaky lashes. So who you can trust when it comes to mascara recommendations? Beauty influencers. These influencers have made their career out of makeup and have tried most mascaras under the sun. We asked them to share their favorite mascaras to help you narrow down the best of the best.