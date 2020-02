Pat McGrath FetishEyes

Pat McGrath

Monica Veloz, better known as MonicaStyleMuse to her large following on Instagram, is a beauty content creator from Brooklyn. She also has a large YouTube following, where she showcases her Afro Latina roots and encourages her fans to be their authentic selves. Of Veloz’s favorite, Pat McGrath FetishEyes, she said, “It makes my lashes look super long and I never have to worry about clumpy lashes!”Also a fan of Pat McGrath FetishEyes Mascara is Nyma Tang , who uses it to blend into her false lashes. Tang is an Instagram influencer who uses her platform to promote beauty inclusivity. She also has a YouTube channel that reaches over 1 million followers. Just as important as mascara is finding a product she trusts to get all her makeup off. “As a girl that wears makeup very often and loves a full coverage beat, it is so important for me to take off my makeup appropriately at night,“ Tang explained, “I usually go in with an oil cleanser. Then to really get my eye makeup off, like mascara and liner and even lash glue, I use the Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover. It gets rid of everything and I have been using it for over 3 years now!” Shop now for $30 at Macy's