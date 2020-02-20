Every cosmetic company tells you their mascara will give you the longest, fullest lashes. But let’s be honest: Not all mascaras can be the best.
It’s hard to know which mascaras will give you endless volume and which will give you clumpy, flaky lashes. So who you can trust when it comes to mascara recommendations? Beauty influencers. These influencers have made their career out of makeup and have tried most mascaras under the sun. We asked them to share their favorite mascaras to help you narrow down the best of the best.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes
Charlotte Tillbury
2
L'Oreal Telescopic
L'Oreal
3
KKW Beauty Mascara
KKW Beauty
4
Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
HuffPost US
5
Pat McGrath FetishEyes
Pat McGrath
6
L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise
L'Oreal
7
Grande Cosmetics Lash Boosting Mascara
Grande Cosmetics
8
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Too Faced
9
DiorShow Pump & Volume HD and Maybelline Great Lash Lots of Lashes
Dior/Maybelline
10
RevitaLash Cosmetics Double Ended Volume Set Mascara
RevitaLash
