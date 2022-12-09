Amazon

A high-intensity gun with a Japanese-designed motor

Using a Japanese-designed brushless and high-torque motor, the Fusion Black Pro can provide up to an above-average 3,300 whisper-quiet percussions per minute, which can be adjusted across 20 different speed and intensity levels. The company also claims that this model has been calibrated to reach 65% deeper into the muscle compared to other massagers. The Pro comes with six swappable heads that offer everything from targeted deep tissue relief to more softer options for delicate areas like the neck.