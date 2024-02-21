These Are The Electric Massagers That Massage Therapists Actually Use

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
These days, there’s no shortage of TikToks about the latest electronic massagers. And when you’re hunched over your phone, scrolling through such videos, a tool to knead out your shoulders probably sounds pretty good. In an effort to find you high-quality and safe electric massagers, we asked some of our favorite actual massage therapists about the benefits of frequent massage and the home tools they recommend.
According to Dana Garrett, a licensed massager therapist and founder of Therapivity, a deep tissue and sports massage practice in Philadelphia, frequent massage treatments improve circulation, reduce muscle tension and stimulate the parasympathetic (aka the “rest and digest”) body system. They also help build tissue tolerance, which helps keep you from pain, stiffness and injury.
Hilary Burkholder, a licensed massager therapist at The Summit personal training studio in Philadelphia, added that frequent massage can enhance your flexibility, better your posture and help you relieve stress. “Consistent massage is is shown to greatly reduce cortisol levels,” Burkholder told HuffPost. “In such a fast-paced world, it’s important to take time time to yourself, disconnected from technology, to simply relax and ground yourself.”
Of course, both Garrett and Burkholder stressed that home massage devices are not an equivalent or substitute to meeting in-person with a licensed massage therapist. “I’ve found that these devices work best when used in conjunction with massage therapy,” Garrett said.
When a particular massage product does catch your eye, both therapists suggest doing some homework before adding it to your cart. Garrett said to think about what you want to achieve with your massager, and then search for the technology that aligns with those goals.
“I recommend devices that allow you to customize the settings. I appreciate devices that I can adjust settings like speed and depth to meet the needs of each individual. Lastly, weight, portability and battery life are essential for those who frequently travel,” she said.
Burkholder suggested considering customer reviews, brand reputation and safety certifications, especially with trending devices.
“Don’t be fooled by overly cheap products or hyped-up advertisements,” Burkholder told HuffPost. “A simply cursory research usually points you in the right direction!”
If you’re looking for a massager to try at home, these are the ones Garrett and Burkholder suggest using:
Hyperice Hypervolt massage guns
Licensed massage therapists Hilary Burkholder
and Dana Garrett
both own and use Hyperice Hypervolt massage guns for in-home massage.
"The guns are great for activating muscles at the end of my sessions," Garrett said. "I recommend their products to my clients because they are durable, easy to transport and have various technology options for various conditions."
The Hypervolt 2 Pro (pictured) has five levels of percussion for deep tissue massage, runs for three hours with a rechargeable battery, can connect via Bluetooth to the Hyperice app and is TSA-approved for carry-ons.
Burkholder noted that Hypervolt guns are incredibly powerful because they're made for deeper massages, and may be too strong for people looking for just a light massage.
Hypervolt Go 2
Garrett says she also likes how Hyperice's products
come in a range of price points, making them accessible to more people. The Hypervolt Go 2 is a more affordable option that is durable and comes with interchangeable heads. It has three levels of percussion, weighs just a pound and a half and keeps a charge for three hours.
TheraGun handheld percussion guns
For a gentler massage, Burkholder recommends Theraguns. "I’ve found that the Theragun brand offers a better variety of pressure and speed for all levels of comfort," she said.
Their newest model, the Theragun Relief, is a comfortable everyday massager with three speeds and three specialized attachments. The battery runs for two hours per charge, and it weighs just under a pound and a half and comes with access to the TheraGun app.
Hyperice Normatec 3 compression leg massager
Garrett also uses Hyperice's air compression products from their Normatec line. "The air compression delivers an unmatched pump that works great for enhancing blood and lymphatic circulation for recovery," she said.
This pair of Normatec 3 leg massagers has seven levels of compression that aim to mimic the natural circulation in your legs. Designed to increase circulation, revive muscles and reduce swelling, they have a battery that runs for three hours and a handy remote so you can customize your massage every time.
And if you want to check out some reviewer-approved massage devices, these are some of the highest-rated hands-free options you can get on Amazon:
A deep tissue kneading pillow
Rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
Mimicking shiatsu massage, this contoured kneading pillow features three-dimensional nodules that work to relax tight and overused muscles along the back, shoulders and neck. It also offers a soothing heating function and elastic velcro straps for securing to an office chair or car seat. Promising review:
"I bought this product back in March of 2021 after researching the top rated massagers of the year. Let me tell you, I use this thing almost every single day. As someone who has had severe scoliosis for over a decade, this is a game changer. It is extremely easy to use and very relaxing to lay on after a long day. It’s small but mighty, which was super important to me to have a significant amount of pressure. Not to mention the heat option is next level. I love that you can turn it off, because sometimes laying on it for an hour can make your skin a bit warm, but I almost always keep it on." ― Ray
A heated neck-and-shoulder massage sling
Rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
This sling offers both gentle heat and four modes of bidirectional kneading massage along with two loops for resting hands and creating resistance. Although this is designed to target the neck and shoulders, the maker also claims this can be used for working on muscles in the lower back, feet and legs. Promising review:
"This massager is unbelievable. It is so good. Someone had one and recommended it and said it was great, but I was skeptical. However, it is fantastic and hits the spot. It is really nice because you can easily control whether you want a really hard massage on your back or a light massage." ― Charity
A heated foot massager
Rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
Made by the same brand responsible for the internet-beloved Renpho eye massager, this machine has ergonomic foot chambers that squeeze, knead and roll sore feet. In addition to the three compressive massage settings and intensities, there's an optional heating setting. This massager accommodates foot sizes up to a men's 12.Promising review:
"I was skeptical about buying a foot massager because I don’t like throwing money away at things that don’t work. But let me just say this is my new favorite thing ever! I am a preschool teacher who spends all day running around and on my feet so at the end of the day my feet are completely worn out and in pain. So I thought why not try out one of these things and see if it does anything . I am so happy with this purchase and even more surprised at how relaxing it is. This massager has three speeds and three settings to work on your feet. Also has a heating option. It’s easy to use and does its job well. It’s light to pick up and not as heavy as I would have thought." ― Katie M.
The Renpho heated eye massager
Rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
The Renpho eye massager, which has earned itself a formidable TikTok following
, claims to alleviate eye strain, reduce eye dryness and more using oscillating pressure, rhythmic percussion massaging and built-in heating pads. These wireless goggles also offer Bluetooth connectivity so you can put on a song or relaxing music of your choice.Promising review:
"As a sufferer of migraines, I was really excited/nervous to try this out. I tried it on when I first got it and worried it'd be bad when I had an actual migraine as the compression part isn't quiet; however, my first (and only so far) migraine was greatly helped with this regardless of the noise from the compression. My only complaint is that it's timed so it does eventually turn itself off announcing that the massage is complete. I easily just restart it until I'm satisfied or fallen asleep (which probably explains why they have that auto off function). That being said, it actually wasn't too bad to sleep in lol. It heats up quickly and the bluetooth option is great. I'm definitely in love with this thing. I've used it every day so far (mostly as a wind down ritual from my day) and it's my new favorite item." ― Rachel
An adjustable massage gun wall mount
Rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
If you swear by your massage gun but have trouble reaching areas of your back on your own, this adjustable wall mount might be useful. Compatible with most massage guns, this mount uses ratcheting buckles to hold the massage gun securely, along with powerful suction cups that stay on multiple wall surfaces.
Promising review:
"Works just as described. [It] holds the massager so I can get my sore back without having to ask my husband to help." ― Michelle
A kneading massage seat cushion
Rating:
4.3 out of 5 stars
Great for the car or an existing office chair, this plush massage cushion is equipped with full seat-and-back-warming therapy and four kneading massage modes that can target specific areas of the back (or the entire back) at three varying intensities. The no-slip back also ensures that the cushion stays secure while in use and the seat provides a vibrational massage.Promising review:
"My husband ordered me this as an anniversary present and this is the best thing he has bought in years hands down!! I have a lot of shoulder, lower back and sciatica problems and I love that with this I can choose where I want massaged, how long, and it's got the vibration in the buttocks like the nail salon chairs! If you download the app for it you can control the time more also. I just downloaded it so I haven't played around it it a lot." ― kerensafrog
A leg and foot compression massager
Rating:
4.3 out of 5 stars
Address aches and improve circulation in calves and feet with this compression massager that simulates kneading motions. It has two massage modes and three intensities that can be controlled using the attached remote.Promising review:
"I love the way this product gently massages your calf, leg, and feet area. It seems to adjust to your leg size and applies the perfect amount of pressure. It’s a must have for me, as my circulation is poor, and my feet are always cold. And, the customer service was on point. When I contacted the company about an issue, they were prompt, they communicated well, and they did EXACTLY what they said they would to resolve the issue. I’m very impressed!" ― Johnny W.
A compression hand massager
Rating:
4.2 out of 5 stars
This cordless hand and wrist massager claims to combine heat with air compression and kneading to relieve soreness and arthritis symptoms. You can choose between two heat settings, three massage modes and three intensities.Promising review:
"I’m a massage therapist and sometimes my hands are stiff and sore. I put ice mitts on my hands for a few minutes and then use this heated massager. It works by filling the chambers with air and then rolling along the hand. Mild stretching and compression. It is very useful for relieving achy hands. Not as great as a massage with a therapist, but good for self care." ― Jonquil29