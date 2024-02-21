These Are The Electric Massagers That Massage Therapists Actually Use

GoodLifeStudio via Getty Images

These days, there’s no shortage of TikToks about the latest electronic massagers. And when you’re hunched over your phone, scrolling through such videos, a tool to knead out your shoulders probably sounds pretty good. In an effort to find you high-quality and safe electric massagers, we asked some of our favorite actual massage therapists about the benefits of frequent massage and the home tools they recommend.

According to Dana Garrett, a licensed massager therapist and founder of Therapivity, a deep tissue and sports massage practice in Philadelphia, frequent massage treatments improve circulation, reduce muscle tension and stimulate the parasympathetic (aka the “rest and digest”) body system. They also help build tissue tolerance, which helps keep you from pain, stiffness and injury.

Hilary Burkholder, a licensed massager therapist at The Summit personal training studio in Philadelphia, added that frequent massage can enhance your flexibility, better your posture and help you relieve stress. “Consistent massage is is shown to greatly reduce cortisol levels,” Burkholder told HuffPost. “In such a fast-paced world, it’s important to take time time to yourself, disconnected from technology, to simply relax and ground yourself.”

Of course, both Garrett and Burkholder stressed that home massage devices are not an equivalent or substitute to meeting in-person with a licensed massage therapist. “I’ve found that these devices work best when used in conjunction with massage therapy,” Garrett said.

When a particular massage product does catch your eye, both therapists suggest doing some homework before adding it to your cart. Garrett said to think about what you want to achieve with your massager, and then search for the technology that aligns with those goals.

“I recommend devices that allow you to customize the settings. I appreciate devices that I can adjust settings like speed and depth to meet the needs of each individual. Lastly, weight, portability and battery life are essential for those who frequently travel,” she said.

Burkholder suggested considering customer reviews, brand reputation and safety certifications, especially with trending devices.

“Don’t be fooled by overly cheap products or hyped-up advertisements,” Burkholder told HuffPost. “A simply cursory research usually points you in the right direction!”

If you’re looking for a massager to try at home, these are the ones Garrett and Burkholder suggest using:

1 Amazon Hyperice Hypervolt massage guns



"The guns are great for activating muscles at the end of my sessions," Garrett said. "I recommend their products to my clients because they are durable, easy to transport and have various technology options for various conditions."



The Hypervolt 2 Pro (pictured) has five levels of percussion for deep tissue massage, runs for three hours with a rechargeable battery, can connect via Bluetooth to the Hyperice app and is TSA-approved for carry-ons.



Burkholder noted that Hypervolt guns are incredibly powerful because they're made for deeper massages, and may be too strong for people looking for just a light massage.



Their newest model, the Theragun Relief, is a comfortable everyday massager with three speeds and three specialized attachments. The battery runs for two hours per charge, and it weighs just under a pound and a half and comes with access to the TheraGun app. $149 at Amazon Advertisement 4 Amazon Hyperice Normatec 3 compression leg massager Garrett also uses Hyperice's air compression products from their Normatec line. "The air compression delivers an unmatched pump that works great for enhancing blood and lymphatic circulation for recovery," she said.



This pair of Normatec 3 leg massagers has seven levels of compression that aim to mimic the natural circulation in your legs. Designed to increase circulation, revive muscles and reduce swelling, they have a battery that runs for three hours and a handy remote so you can customize your massage every time. $799 at Amazon

