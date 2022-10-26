The reasons for undergoing a mastectomy or any breast-related surgery are as varied as the individuals who have them. For Sharon Wieser, a 3-year post-op patient, having a prophylactic double mastectomy at the age of 45 meant potentially saving her from developing breast cancer due to a genetic predisposition.

Since her surgery, a few things have changed for her — namely, the kind of bras she wears. “Underwire will never work for me again. [The] shape and give is not the same since surgery,” Wieser told HuffPost.

According to Dr. Kelly Killeen, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Cassileth Plastic Surgery and Bedford Breast Center, most post-op patients are comfortable with a bra that has mild compression, is thin and made of a breathable fabric with a front closure — all important things since, initially, the bra is worn around the clock during early recovery

“Thick bands and straps also make the 24-7 bra wear required more comfortable. Additionally, racerback bras are typically easier to tolerate for longer periods of time,” Killeen said.

Dr. Constance M. Chen, a board-certified plastic surgeon and breast reconstruction specialist based in New York City, said that when shopping for postoperative undergarments, which are often covered by insurance, it’s important to take breast swelling into consideration. A bra that might fit well in the operating room might become too tight as you heal.

Chen also said that the kinds of bras used for postoperative situations will depend on whether or not long-term goals of reconstruction are in a patient’s future.

“If someone does not undergo breast reconstruction after mastectomy, but wants to give the illusion of breasts in clothing, the extremely wide variety of pocketed bras makes it pretty easy to carry on and wear just about any article of clothing without calling attention to your surgery,” Chen said, adding that

people may even eventually go back to wearing regular bras, depending on their level of comfort.

In the list below, you can learn more about pocketed bras, the kinds of inserts that Chen recommends, along with some of these surgeon- and patient-favored brands that meet all kinds of mastectomy and breast surgery needs.

Wherever your breast surgery and subsequent bra shopping journey takes you, Killeen said, “Be kind to yourself and allow your body time to heal. Even if you feel fine after one week, it’s a stressful, emotional process and you deserve some time to process.”

