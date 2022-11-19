Just 13 Pairs Of Matching Pajamas For You And Your Family

Popular items from this list
Matching pajamas from Old Navy's classic Jingle Jammies collection
Promising review:
"Comfy/ snuggly. Perfect for lounging around or a winter get away. Love that they are part of the matching family set. Ordered them for the whole family" — anonymous
A similar style of pajamas in a Hanukkah print
Promising review
(for the joggers): "So excited for our annual holiday 'pajama' picture with our family. These pants will get more than one wearing. Soft flannel, fun print!" — anonymous
One-piece sleepers with sizes for the entire family
Promising review:
"We used these pajamas for Christmas photos with Santa. They were perfect, and we received so many compliments. These pajamas are high quality, (thicker material) and made very well. They would make a great gift. They seem high end like from a baby clothing boutique or gift shop. We are excited to try a different color for next year!" — Amazon customer
Matching pajamas for a little one *and* their doll
Promising review:
"I bought this for my daughter for Christmas and was so happy with the purchase. She usually wears size 5 (though they are still a little big on her). Based on the snug fit and reviews saying they ran small, I bought her a size 6 which was perfect. She was beyond delighted with the matching PJs for her 18-inch doll." —Lisa D.
Too-cute coordinated pajamas that come in a variety of styles
Promising review:
"No regrets buying it for the entire family! Highly, highly recommend👍🏼 Super soft and velvety inside and the outside is like gorgeous shiny texture. Graphic is bright and cute. You'll be proud to wear it over and over!" — AA
Simple pajamas featuring a classic green top and plaid flannel pants
Promising review: "
These matching PJs were the perfect gift for our son, his girlfriend and their pup. They were attractive, soft and everyone had a perfect fit. The shipping was reasonable and quick! I would not hesitate to buy these again for a gift." — Jo
Adorable fitted jammies from The Children's Place
Promising review: "
All in all this is a great set of PJs for people of any age who want a matching family set that is affordable and comfortable." — Treezy
Pajamas you can guarantee will *light up* your life this holiday season
Promising review:
"The fabric is very soft and comfy, and keeps you warm. The fit is larger than expected but is good if you don’t want it too tight. The colors and design are really bright and beautiful. We found sizes for everyone in the family!" — Minnie A. Gonzalez Rios
Plaid holiday pajamas that'll make the season a bit more festive
Promising review:
"These pajamas are comfortable, high quality pajamas that my family enjoys wearing. I am very happy with this purchase!!!" — M. Marshall
Super soft matching PJs from Burt's Bees
Promising review:
"We ordered four sets (women's, men's, baby, and toddler) and all ran large. If you like comfortable pajamas, just don't size up for these. Super soft and comfortable!" — Erica C.
Pajamas made from organic cotton
Promising review:
"These are great pajamas for anyone! I bought a pair for myself and my 2-year-old, and we both love them. They are so comfortable and stretch to fit curves. They are tag-less and seams are nice for anyone who is sensory sensitive. They wash up and dry very well. No shrinkage after a wash and dry. Love love love these!" — Alexandra
Matching jammies inspired by National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Promising review:
"These were so cute and comfy! Honestly the quality surprised me — in a good way! We had so much fun wearing these on Christmas with our family." — Liz Baublet
One-piece pajamas for the family members who love fleece sleepers
Promising review:
"Purchased these as matching pajama sets for family members for the holidays. Very comfortable, fit as expected, and very warm." — Lisa