Sexy Maternity Lingerie You'll Actually Want To Wear

These options from Knix, Seraphine, Hotmilk and more are perfect for during and after your pregnancy.

Creating new life within your body is sexy. You should have the lingerie to match.

Maternity lingerie and clothing options haven’t always been the most exciting to shop for, but these days the options are sleeker and have more longevity than ever before. There’s lace, there’s satin, there’s comfort and yes, they’re all super sexy.

Pregnant women have a lot to keep in mind when it comes to clothing ― the garment needs to adapt to a changing body and range in size for a vast number of different body types. On Reddit threads focusing on maternity bra suggestions, there are complaints about options being uncomfortable, ugly and expensive for a garment that you won’t wear for long.

The options below, from inclusive and tried-and-true brands like Knix and Seraphine, take those complaints into account. Knix’s offerings, for example, go up to a size 42G.

Check out our picks for best maternity lingerie below.

Natori Bliss Perfection Wireless Maternity Bra, $66
Natori
Get the Natori bliss perfection wireless maternity bra for $66
Knix Leakproof Nursing Bra, $55
Knix
Get the Knix leakproof nursing bra for $55
Hotmilk Allure Bralette Nursing Bra, $54.99
Hotmilk
Get the Hotmilk allure nursing bra for $54.99
Seraphine Floral Satin & Lace Maternity & Nursing Bra, now $45
Seraphine
Get the Seraphine floral satin & lace maternity & nursing bra for $45
Hotmilk Warrior Plunge Contour Nursing Bra, now $37.50
Hotmilk
Get the Hotmilk warrior plunge contour nursing bra for $37.50
Le Mystère Sexy Mama Nursing Bra, $66
Le Mystère
Get the Le Mystère sexy mama nursing bra for $66
Knix CoreLove High Rise, $36
Knix
Get the Knix CoreLove high rise for $36
Seraphine Cake Plunge Nursing Bra, $55
Seraphine
Get the Seraphine cake plunge nursing bra, $55
Seraphine Navy Lace Maternity Panties, $25
Seraphine
Get the Seraphine navy lace maternity panties for $25
