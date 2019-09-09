Sexy Maternity Lingerie You'll Actually Want To Wear

Creating new life within your body is sexy. You should have the lingerie to match.

Maternity lingerie and clothing options haven’t always been the most exciting to shop for, but these days the options are sleeker and have more longevity than ever before. There’s lace, there’s satin, there’s comfort and yes, they’re all super sexy.

Pregnant women have a lot to keep in mind when it comes to clothing ― the garment needs to adapt to a changing body and range in size for a vast number of different body types. On Reddit threads focusing on maternity bra suggestions, there are complaints about options being uncomfortable, ugly and expensive for a garment that you won’t wear for long.

The options below, from inclusive and tried-and-true brands like Knix and Seraphine, take those complaints into account. Knix’s offerings, for example, go up to a size 42G.

Check out our picks for best maternity lingerie below.