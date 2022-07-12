Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Mattress Deals To Shop Now

Snag well-reviewed mattresses at big discounts from brands like Casper, Tuft & Needle, Serta and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Despite being an absolutely essential item for the home, it can be difficult to convince yourself to shell out money for a new mattress. Laying down a large chunk of change is never easy, especially when it’s for something so deeply utilitarian. But the quality of your sleep can have a lot to do with the kind of mattress you are using, and these days we need all the sleep we can get.

That’s why a big sale event like Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to invest in a brand new mattress. Steep price cuts make it much easier to take a leap and treat yourself to a good night’s rest.

Below, we’ve rounded up the very best Prime Day mattress deals. There’s something for every preference, so you’ll be sure to find the one that best fits your needs and price point. Each of these mattresses is "bed-in-a-box" style, so you don't have to worry about any complicated assembly or paying for hand delivery. Just open, unroll and voila! There are so many wonderful mattress options out there right now that there’s simply no reason to stay tied to a creaky old sleeping surface.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Casper Sleep original foam mattress, queen (24% off)
Casper's unique design means that your body is properly supported from the top of your head to the tips of your toes. The mattress has softer foam around the shoulders for upper body relief, and firmer foam under the hips, waist and lower back for proper spinal alignment. Perforated breathable foam reduces hot air and body heat for a comfortable night's sleep. Get it for 24% off through July 13.
$990.25 at Amazon (originally $1,295)
2
Amazon
Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle, twin XL (20% off)
If it's comfort you're looking for then check out Nod's innovative mattress. It has two inches of adaptive foam on top, an inch of slow recovery foam to reduce the bounciness of the foam and springs when you roll around or get up, a layer of pocket coils and an inch of base foam. It's perfect for those looking for a generous combination of both foam and coil support. Best of all, it's covered in a breathable fabric that helps to keep you cool while you sleep. Get it for 20% offthrough July 13.
$559.20 at Amazon (originally $699)
3
Amazon
Classic Brands cool gel memory foam mattress, king (30% off)
As if the great sale price wasn't enough incentive, this Classic Brands mattress comes with the added bonus of two free pillows. Enjoy a deep sleep thanks to pressure-relieving and aerated cooling memory foam that work together for maximum comfort. Get it for 30% off through July 13.
$452.19 at Amazon (originally $645.99)
4
Amazon
Serta cooling gel memory foam mattress, full (24% off)
If you love the timeless quality of Serta mattresses, then you need to check out their boxed mattress. It's made with cooling gel and memory foam that is as supportive (from edge to edge) as it is comforting and long-lasting. Get 24% off through July 13.
$282.29 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Casper Sleep Wave hybrid mattress, king (24% off)
Get the king-sized bed of your dreams with Casper's dreamiest mattress. The memory foam has ergonomic zones with gel pods help give you perfect spinal alignment, three layers of breathable foam to keep dreaded night sweats at bay and a firmer border so you can get in and out of bed easily and comfortably. Save 24% through July 13.
$2,524.50 on Amazon (originally $3,295)
6
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Chime memory foam mattress, queen (54% off)
This body-contouring memory foam mattress from Ashley Furniture is designed to feel incredibly plush and soft while still providing ample firm support and pressure relief. It doesn't bounce around when you move or get up and a hardy stretched knit promises to keep the mattress in good condition for years to come. Get it for 54% offthrough July 13.
$251.99 at Amazon (originally $545.99)
7
Amazon
Tuft & Needle hybrid mattress, queen (20% off)
This comfy, durable mattress from Tuft & Needle is made with a cooling ceramic gel and heat-conducting graphite with two layers of coils that provide airflow. The quilted pillow-top cover promises to be just as comfortable and soothing as it is durable and strong. Get it for 20% offthrough July 13.
$1,596 at Amazon (originally $1,995)
8
Amazon
Zinus ultra cooling gel memory foam mattress, king (32% off)
This Zinus mattress is all about the cool-down power. It is infused with cooling gel and green tea for maximum pressure relief, comfort and air circulation. Their patented ventilation system allows for extra airflow while the cover helps to improve the mattress' overall ventilation. Get 32% off through July 13.
$514.94 at Amazon (originally $759)
