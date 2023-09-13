ShoppinghomeFurnituremattresses

9 Highly-Rated Mattresses You Can Currently Score On Sale

These cushy mattresses from Casper, Nest, Beautyrest and more premium brands are all discounted right now.
9
Walmart, Macy's, Serta
9

Finding the right mattress is crucial for your well-being and sleep hygiene. Yet sometimes mattresses can be prohibitively expensive, plus the plethora of options available can make it difficult to discern which one is right for you.

Enter these 10 highly rated picks, all currently on sale for a limited time at excellent price points. Ranging from popular affordable versions to luxury picks, these mattresses are sure to pique your interest.

HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nest
Nest flippable hybrid mattress
Nest rating: 4.6 out of 5

Nest is offering its flippable Raven mattress for a compelling 50% off. This unique hybrid foam and coil mattress features two firmness levels in one bed — making it ideal for back, side, and stomach sleepers alike — and a dreamy, breathable quilted top. One side has more of a medium feel and the other has more of a firm feel, so you can simply flip it over to determine which suits you better. Grab 50% off any of its seven available sizes, twin through California king.

Promising review: "This mattress was exactly what I was looking for. It is firm but not too stiff. It’s so comfortable and I am completely satisfied with it. I would do it again in a NY minute." — Julia S
$624.50+ at Nest (originally $1249+)
2
Walmart
Novilla hybrid mattress in a box
Walmart rating: 4.6 out of 5

This Novella mattress sports gel-infused cooling memory foam, high-density comfort foam, and pocket springs for a blissfully comfy yet supportive feel. Its combination of foam and pocket springs promise to deliver cozy firmness that won't aggravate back pain by sagging. Three of its available five sizes — its twin XL, queen, and king sizes — are on sale for approximately 50% off.

Promising review: "This mattress is so good unbelievably comfortable. I have not had a really good night sleep in so long with my old bed that I thought it was just me. The first night I slept on this mattress I fell asleep so fast I woke up in the morning with my glasses still on my head. Now that's what I call a good nights sleep." — David B.
$294.99+ at Walmart (originally $589.98+)
3
Casper
Casper hybrid mattress
Casper rating: 4.6 out of 5

This iconic Casper hybrid offers cradling foam and supportive, responsive springs for 20% off right now. Its multi-zone ergonomic support promises to help keep your spine in alignment through the night, while its flexible coils respond to your body as you move to provide optimum support. Plus, Casper's foam Airscape technology is said to increase airflow throughout your mattress. It's available in six sizes, as well as in a foam version that's also 20% off.

Promising review: "Just got the original Hybrid and now I don’t want to get out of bed, it’s a problem… also I got the adjustable base since it was on sale and wasn’t sure if I’d even use it but needed a bed frame— I love it so much it’s so relaxing, I couldn’t be happier with my purchase." — Jenna
$876+ at Casper (originally $1,095+)
4
Vaya
Vaya comfort foam mattress
Vaya rating: 4.6 out of 5

This Vaya Mattress combines two foam layers to ensure an airy yet supportive feel that promises to keep you cool all night long at an affordable price. The mattress is designed to contour to your body and keep your spine aligned, while bouncing back fast so you can comfortably switch positions in the middle of the night. Get up to $300 off all six available sizes, twin through California king.

Promising review: "This Vaya mattress is amazing! It’s supportive and comfortable, just like a hug for your body! I’m looking forward to purchasing another soon!" — Natalie E.
$449 at Vaya (originally $749)
5
Purple
Temperature-balancing Purple mattress
Purple Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Purple's original cult-favorite mattress is on sale for $200 off all seven sizes, ranging from twin to split king. With a medium-firm feel and the recognizable flexible gel grid that the brand is known for, this reviewer-favorite memory foam mattress is designed to help relieve pressure throughout your body.

Promising review: "This is truly an amazing product. We would just like to say that your product is truly like floating on air! My spouse & I love our new mattress and have been having incredibly restful sleeps. We had previously purchased four other mattresses from a variety of manufacturers but yours beats them hands down! Thank you so very much for such an amazing product. It definitely meets & exceeds our expectations!" — Joan B.
$599+ at Purple (originally $799+)
6
Amazon
FDW gel foam mattress
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

Score up to 57% off this FDW mattress, which includes an inch of cooling gel-infused memory foam and five inches of supportive high-density foam. Its gel promises to keep your body cool while the foam helps support and conform to each part of your body. It arrives rolled and compressed in a box, and requires 72 hours out of its box to properly reshape. It's available in four sizes and in five styles.

Promising review: "I tend to be pretty picky when it comes to my bed. In my opinion, this bed is perfect for MY preference. More on the firm side, which I absolutely love! I don’t like a bed that will a completely swallow me(in other words, a very soft bed). I really like the way it forms to my body, it doesn’t cause you to sink in so much that you struggle getting up. Over all very comfy, no complaints at all that come to mind. I feel like this was a steal to be completely honest. It’s not outrageously priced and feels more comfortable than most expensive beds I’ve slept on. A very well made mattress and well worth it! Don’t hesitate on this if you prefer a mattress on the slightly firmer side!" — Shelby
$39.99+ at Amazon (originally $49.88+)
7
Amazon
Zinus foam and spring mattress
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5


With over 17,000 5-star ratings, the Zinus mattress is somewhat of an open secret for those looking for budget-friendly mattresses. Ideal for back and stomach sleepers, this quality yet affordable find combines soft, durable foam layers with supportive steel innersprings. The mattress arrives compressed in a box and requires 72 hours to expand to its shape.It's available in eight sizes and in five styles.


Promising review: "I like this mattress. It is firm without being hard. My chiropractor recommended I get a firm mattress but I didn't want a hard mattress. This was a great choice. I've slept comfortably since I brought it in the house. The price was reasonable for a mattress since experts recommend replacing a mattress every 5 or 10 years anyway. Why spend a fortune?" — Sandra Caldwell
$99 at Amazon (originally $119)
8
Amazon
Tempur-Pedic LuxAdapt mattress
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5

There's nothing quite like a Tempur-Pedic mattress — and with Amazon's rare 29% off deal on King-sized Tempur-Pedic LuxAdapt mattresses, you can grab one for over $1,000 off. This mattress employs specialized cooling technology, ultra-conforming support, and proprietary motion cancellation for restorative relaxation beyond what you've ever experienced. This deal is simply too good to ignore.

Promising review: "FINALLY GOT THE MATTRESS OF MY DREAMS. Tempur-Pedic is by far the best mattress you can buy.. order from Amazon and get the best deal possible! I now get to have a great nights sleep.." — BarbaraL99
$3,399.99+ at Amazon (originally $4,799)
9
Macy's
Beautyrest Harmony Cayman mattress
Macy's rating: 4.3 out of 5

I just bought this deeply discounted plush Beautyrest mattress for myself, and I couldn't be happier. Its coils support my body whether I sleep on my side, back or stomach, plus its memory foam top makes it plush enough for me to enjoy a cozy, cloud-like feel. I'm a hot sleeper but sleep comfortably and cool on this, too. It's available in six sizes, with an extra 10% off with code FURN.

Promising review: "It's a wonderful mattress that supports my body well. I sleep like a baby. I don't have the aches and pains like I had from my old one." — Trish
$807.30+ at Macy's (originally $1,759+)

