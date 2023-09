9 Highly-Rated Mattresses You Can Currently Score On Sale

FDW gel foam mattress

4.4 out of 5Score up to 57% off this FDW mattress, which includes an inch of cooling gel-infused memory foam and five inches of supportive high-density foam. Its gel promises to keep your body cool while the foam helps support and conform to each part of your body. It arrives rolled and compressed in a box, and requires 72 hours out of its box to properly reshape. It's available in four sizes and in five styles."I tend to be pretty picky when it comes to my bed. In my opinion, this bed is perfect for MY preference. More on the firm side, which I absolutely love! I don’t like a bed that will a completely swallow me(in other words, a very soft bed). I really like the way it forms to my body, it doesn’t cause you to sink in so much that you struggle getting up. Over all very comfy, no complaints at all that come to mind. I feel like this was a steal to be completely honest. It’s not outrageously priced and feels more comfortable than most expensive beds I’ve slept on. A very well made mattress and well worth it! Don’t hesitate on this if you prefer a mattress on the slightly firmer side!" — Shelby