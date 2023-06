These Are The Best Meat Thermometers For Grilling, According To Chefs

An ultra-fast and accurate thermometer that multiple chefs recommend

Both Creamline founder Harris Mayer-Selinger and James Beard Award-winning chef Rick Martinez suggested the ThermoWorks Thermapen One instant-read thermometer. While it's not a budget item, it's known for its precision and speed, giving you a temperature reading in just one second or less. It also has an automatic backlight that's easy to read in the sun or at night and is water-resistant, so it's great for outdoor use."At Creamline we use the ThermoWorks instant-read thermometer," Mayer-Selinger said. "The display is very clear, and it folds into a nice compact tool; not so small you will misplace it, but big enough that if it falls from your pants or chef coat, you will notice it’s missing.”Martinez added that this tool isn't just his favorite for grilling or cooking meat — it's an all-season and all-food must-have. "I use it on everything, not just meat," he said. "It is highly accurate and super fast which sets it apart from every other thermometer out there. When you need something instant, this thermometer is the fastest!”