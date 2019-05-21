Memorial Day is practically here, which means ’tis the season for backyard parties, sundresses and lots and lots of sales.
Plenty of your favorite brands are offering sales in time for the long Memorial Day weekend, like Parachute’s deal for 20% off linen sheets, robes and more and Shopbop’s massive 40% off sale.
So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day weekend sales on fashion, home, beauty and more. Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.
Take a look below:
Just you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
HOME DEALS
IKEA
Save up to 20% on mattresses, outdoor furniture and 25% on baskets from IKEA from May 22 to June 2
World Market
Save up to 50% on all outdoor items like loungers, umbrellas, grills and furniture
Houzz
Get up to 80% off home items, furniture and decor at Houzz through May 29
Parachute
Get up to 20% off everything from Parachute from May 24 to May 26
Wayfair
Save up to 70% on bedding, furniture and more from Wayfair now until May 28
Joss & Main
Up to 80% off at Joss & Main May 22 to May 30
Burrow
Save 10% off sitewide at Burrow as well as 15% off orders $1,400 and 20% off orders $2,500 from May 15 to May 27
Serena & Lily
Get 20% off with code SUMMERPREP May 22 to May 28
Birch Lane
15% off + free shipping with code HATSOFF at Birch Lane May 23 to May 28
All Modern
Get up to 65% off furniture, decor and more from All Modern and sign up for an extra 15% off discount code starting on May 22
Coddle
Take 20% off furniture when you use code MEMORIAL2019 from May 20 to May 27
Lulu & Georgia
Save sitewide on Lulu & Georgia from May 21 to May 28: get 15% off orders of $300 or more with code GOOD, get 20% off orders of $600 or more with code BETTER, get 25% off $900 or more with code BEST
Snowe
Get a $50 gift card with your purchase of $300 or more from May 22 to May 27
Hayneedle
Save up to 15% on outdoor patio sets, gardening and home with code YAY15 at Hayneedle until May 27
Target
Take up to 30% of home and patio items and an extra 15% of select items when you use code HOME at Target
BEAUTY DEALS
Dermstore
Get 20% off participating brands from Dermstore during their summer sale when you use code SUMMER at checkout from May 20 to May 28
Ulta
Save up to 50% on new products every day during the Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event until June 1
The Better Skin Co.
All Better Skin Co. products will be 33% off May 22 to May 29, and are available on Amazon
Stila
Get an extra 30 percent off sale items from May 24 to May 27 at Stila
Philosophy
Take $20 off your order of $50 or more when you use code MDW19 at Philosophy from May 23 to May 27
Sigma
Save 25% off sitewide and get free shipping on orders over $30 at Sigma from May 23 to May 28
Giorgio Armani Beauty
Get 20% off sitewide and get free shipping on orders over $75, spend over $200 for a complimentary makeup set from Giorgio Armani Beauty when you use code MAYSALE from May 21 to June 1
Kat Von D
Save big on best-selling Kat Von D beauty products from May 24 to May 27
The Detox Market
Get 10% off your purchase of $100 or more from The Detox Market when you use code GET10 at checkout. Spend $200 to get 15% off with code GET15 from May 24 to May 27
Credo
Get free shipping on all orders when you use code SUMMERLOVE at Credo
FASHION DEALS
ASOS
Get 25% off everything at ASOS until May 22
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Get 40% off site-wide with code SUMMER40 at check May 24 to May 28
Adrianna Papell
Get 20% off Adrianna Papell from May 24 to May 27
Urban Outfitters
Save up to 50% on fashion from Urban Outfitters on May 27
Old Navy
Get 50% off all tees, tanks, shorts and swim now through May 31
Shopbop
Save up to 40% on thousands of styles like Ulla Johnson, Rag & Bone and Club Monaco starting on May 21
Express
Take an extra 50% off clearance from Express
Franco Sarto
Get 25% off at Franco Sarto with code fsmemorial25 May 23 to May 27
Gaiam
Get 20% off sitewide, with an extra 10% off $100 with code MEMORIAL10
True & Co.
Save 20% off sitewide with code BIGSALE at True & Co.
Chinese Laundry
BOGO 50% off from Chinese Laundry with code BOGO50 May 22 to May 27
Fossil
Take an extra 25% off sale styles with code READY25 from Fossil until May 27
Draper James
Get 40% off at Draper James May 24 to May 27
Rag & Bone
Get 20% to 30% off at Rag & Bone now through May 27
Reebok
Take $5 off any purchase, $10 off orders $85 or more and $20 off $100 or more with code SAVEMORE until May 31
Net-A-Porter
Get up to 50% off on participating brands like Cult Gaia, Hunting Season and Prada from Net-A-Porter starting May 21
MATTRESS DEALS
Nest
Get $100-200 off select mattresses and a free adjustable pillow from Nest from May 20 to June 3
Allswell
Take 15% off mattresses with code SUMMER
Bear Mattress
Save 20% off your entire purchase with code MD20 + 2 free Cloud pillows
Brentwood Home
Get $175 off Oceano and Crystal Cove mattresses with code WAVES175
Brooklyn Bedding
Save 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding
Coddle
Take 20% off sitewide at Coddle with code MEMORIAL2019
DreamCloud
Get $200 off a DreamCloud mattress
Eco Terra
Get $150 off all natural latex mattresses from Eco Terra
IKEA
Save 20% off all mattresses over $150 from IKEA
Latex For Less
Get $150 off all natural latex mattresses from Latex For Less
Leesa
Take 15% off any mattress purchase + 2 free pillows from Leesa
Mattress Firm
Upgrade to a king size for the price of a queen; upgrade to a queen size for the price of a twin. Save up to $700 on mattress deals, and get a free adjustable base with a purchase of $500 or more at Mattress Firm
Nectar Sleep
Get $125 off a mattress + two free pillows with your Nectar Sleep purchase
Nest Bedding
Get $100 to $200 off select mattresses + a free easy breather adjustable pillow from Nest Bedding
Parachute
Take 20% off everything from Parachute, including their newly launched mattress
Plush Beds
Get $1,200 off all organic latex mattresses + 2 free organic latex pillows, sheet set and mattress protector from Plush Beds
Sam’s Club
Save hundreds of dollars on mattress brands like Zinus, Beautyrest and Serta
Sears
Save big on Simmons Beautyrest mattresses at Sears this MDW
Serta
Get up to $600 in savings. When you purchase a Serta iComfort Mattress, get up to $200 in savings. Save up to $400 on a qualified Serta adjustable bed foundation
Tempur-Pedic
Take $100 to $300 off select Tempur-Pedic mattress styles
Walmart
Get the Lucid 10-inch firm gel memory foam mattress in size queen for $225 (normally $380)
ZinusTake 15% off Zinus mattresses
APPLIANCES DEALS
Walmart
Save on Samsung Class 4K Smart TVs, Google Home Minis and more electronics during Walmarts Memorial Day Campaign
HuffPost Store
Get 15% off gear and gadgets with code WEEKEND15
MISCELLANEOUS DEALS
WineSociety
Get 15% off entire site with code MEMORIAL now through May 28
Saatchi Art
Save 10% off originals with code MEM10 (no minimum) or 15% off $1,000+ spends with code MEM15
CrateJoy
Get 20% off all terms for 60+ subscriptions (here) with code SUMMER20 May 24 to May 27
Society6
Get 40% off tapestries, posters, phone cases and throw pillows; 30% off art prints, shower curtains, tote bags and comforters; and 20% off everything else May 26 to May 28
Lensabl
Take up to 20% off all lenses when you use code MDW from May 23 to May 31
EyeBuyDirect
Get 20% off all frames and 30% off all lenses with code 20AND30 from EyeBuyDirect
HuffPost Store
Get 60% off online courses with code WEEKEND60
HuffPost Store
Get 25% off apps and software with code WEEKEND25
HuffPost Store
Get 15% off mugs, T-shirts, and more lifestyle items with code WEEKEND15