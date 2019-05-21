Westend61 via Getty Images

Memorial Day is practically here, which means ’tis the season for backyard parties, sundresses and lots and lots of sales.

Plenty of your favorite brands are offering sales in time for the long Memorial Day weekend, like Parachute’s deal for 20% off linen sheets, robes and more and Shopbop’s massive 40% off sale.

So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day weekend sales on fashion, home, beauty and more. Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced. Take a look below:

HOME DEALS

Save up to 20% on mattresses, outdoor furniture and 25% on baskets from IKEA from May 22 to June 2

Save up to 50% on all outdoor items like loungers, umbrellas, grills and furniture

Get up to 80% off home items, furniture and decor at Houzz through May 29

Get up to 20% off everything from Parachute from May 24 to May 26

Save up to 70% on bedding, furniture and more from Wayfair now until May 28

Up to 80% off at Joss & Main May 22 to May 30

Save 10% off sitewide at Burrow as well as 15% off orders $1,400 and 20% off orders $2,500 from May 15 to May 27

Get 20% off with code SUMMERPREP May 22 to May 28

15% off + free shipping with code HATSOFF at Birch Lane May 23 to May 28

Get up to 65% off furniture, decor and more from All Modern and sign up for an extra 15% off discount code starting on May 22

Take 20% off furniture when you use code MEMORIAL2019 from May 20 to May 27

Save sitewide on Lulu & Georgia from May 21 to May 28: get 15% off orders of $300 or more with code GOOD, get 20% off orders of $600 or more with code BETTER, get 25% off $900 or more with code BEST

Get a $50 gift card with your purchase of $300 or more from May 22 to May 27

Save up to 15% on outdoor patio sets, gardening and home with code YAY15 at Hayneedle until May 27

Take up to 30% of home and patio items and an extra 15% of select items when you use code HOME at Target

BEAUTY DEALS

Get 20% off participating brands from Dermstore during their summer sale when you use code SUMMER at checkout from May 20 to May 28

Save up to 50% on new products every day during the Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event until June 1

Stila

Get an extra 30 percent off sale items from May 24 to May 27 at Stila

Take $20 off your order of $50 or more when you use code MDW19 at Philosophy from May 23 to May 27

Save 25% off sitewide and get free shipping on orders over $30 at Sigma from May 23 to May 28

Get 20% off sitewide and get free shipping on orders over $75, spend over $200 for a complimentary makeup set from Giorgio Armani Beauty when you use code MAYSALE from May 21 to June 1

Save big on best-selling Kat Von D beauty products from May 24 to May 27

Get 10% off your purchase of $100 or more from The Detox Market when you use code GET10 at checkout. Spend $200 to get 15% off with code GET15 from May 24 to May 27

Get free shipping on all orders when you use code SUMMERLOVE at Credo

FASHION DEALS

Get 25% off everything at ASOS until May 22

Get 40% off site-wide with code SUMMER40 at check May 24 to May 28

Get 20% off Adrianna Papell from May 24 to May 27

Save up to 50% on fashion from Urban Outfitters on May 27

Get 50% off all tees, tanks, shorts and swim now through May 31

Save up to 40% on thousands of styles like Ulla Johnson, Rag & Bone and Club Monaco starting on May 21

Take an extra 50% off clearance from Express

Get 25% off at Franco Sarto with code fsmemorial25 May 23 to May 27

True & Co.

Save 20% off sitewide with code BIGSALE at True & Co.

BOGO 50% off from Chinese Laundry with code BOGO50 May 22 to May 27

Take an extra 25% off sale styles with code READY25 from Fossil until May 27

Get 40% off at Draper James May 24 to May 27

Get 20% to 30% off at Rag & Bone now through May 27

Take $5 off any purchase, $10 off orders $85 or more and $20 off $100 or more with code SAVEMORE until May 31

Get up to 50% off on participating brands like Cult Gaia, Hunting Season and Prada from Net-A-Porter starting May 21

MATTRESS DEALS

Get $100-200 off select mattresses and a free adjustable pillow from Nest from May 20 to June 3

Take 15% off mattresses with code SUMMER

Save 20% off your entire purchase with code MD20 + 2 free Cloud pillows

Get $175 off Oceano and Crystal Cove mattresses with code WAVES175

Save 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding

Take 20% off sitewide at Coddle with code MEMORIAL2019

Get $200 off a DreamCloud mattress

APPLIANCES DEALS

Save on Samsung Class 4K Smart TVs, Google Home Minis and more electronics during Walmarts Memorial Day Campaign

Get 15% off gear and gadgets with code WEEKEND15

MISCELLANEOUS DEALS

WineSociety

Get 15% off entire site with code MEMORIAL now through May 28

Saatchi Art

Save 10% off originals with code MEM10 (no minimum) or 15% off $1,000+ spends with code MEM15

CrateJoy

Get 20% off all terms for 60+ subscriptions (here) with code SUMMER20 May 24 to May 27

Society6

Get 40% off tapestries, posters, phone cases and throw pillows; 30% off art prints, shower curtains, tote bags and comforters; and 20% off everything else May 26 to May 28

Lensabl

Take up to 20% off all lenses when you use code MDW from May 23 to May 31

EyeBuyDirect

Get 20% off all frames and 30% off all lenses with code 20AND30 from EyeBuyDirect

Get 60% off online courses with code WEEKEND60

Get 25% off apps and software with code WEEKEND25

