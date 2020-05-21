We are already nearing the end of May, which means Memorial Day is here.

In the past, many of us might have been prepping for the long holiday weekend with a new swimsuit purchase or by loading up on travel essentials. But it goes with out saying that this Memorial Day weekend might be a little.

What hasn’t changed are the great Memorial Day sales that go on this time of year including, notoriously, mattress sales, and deals on sheets and pillows. Of course, the deals don’t stop in the bedroom. We’ve also spotted markdowns on furniture and appliances as well as a bunch of summery finds on sale at Zappos.

If you plan on spending a little more time at home this summer, you might want to score some stay-cation essentials while they’re on sale, like Parachute’s deal for 20% off linen sheets and or 40% off this Nespresso bundle to make a good latte at home.

It might also be a good time to invest in a standing desk or some warm weather loungewear if you’re planning to work remotely for the foreseeable future.

So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day weekend sales of the year into one easy-to-browse list.

Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.