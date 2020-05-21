HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
We are already nearing the end of May, which means Memorial Day is here.
In the past, many of us might have been prepping for the long holiday weekend with a new swimsuit purchase or by loading up on travel essentials. But it goes with out saying that this Memorial Day weekend might be a little.
What hasn’t changed are the great Memorial Day sales that go on this time of year including, notoriously, mattress sales, and deals on sheets and pillows. Of course, the deals don’t stop in the bedroom. We’ve also spotted markdowns on furniture and appliances as well as a bunch of summery finds on sale at Zappos.
If you plan on spending a little more time at home this summer, you might want to score some stay-cation essentials while they’re on sale, like Parachute’s deal for 20% off linen sheets and or 40% off this Nespresso bundle to make a good latte at home.
It might also be a good time to invest in a standing desk or some warm weather loungewear if you’re planning to work remotely for the foreseeable future.
So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day weekend sales of the year into one easy-to-browse list.
Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.
Take a look below:
MEMORIAL DAY FASHION DEALS
From May 22 to May 25, & Other Stories is offering up to 50% off spring and summer styles.
Run to this sale: up to 50% off on sale items.
Anthropologie is offering an extra 50% off sale items.
Get up to 75% off everything during the Memorial Day Event.
At Bloomingdale’s, you can get up to 50% off select full-price items and take an extra 50% off select sale styles.
Get 50% off sale and final sale items.
Get an extra 10% off women’s sandals with code SANDALS and up to 70% off sale styles.
When you spend $200, you can get 25% off your order.
Get 50% off sale items and 25% off full price when you use code YAY25 from May 12 to May 31.
Enjoy 20% off with code MEMORIALDAY20 from May 22 to May 29.
Enjoy 30% off with code MEMORIALDAY30 from May 22 to May 29.
Get 50% off sale items from May 20 to May 24 and 40% to 60% off everything on May 25.
Everlane’s Choose-What-You-Pay sale is going on now and you can get up to 50% off.
Get 40 to 50% off everything.
Get 15% off sitewide and free shipping with code SPRING15.
Take 50% off select styles and 40% off everything else with code FRANCOSUMMER from May 21 to May 25.
For a limited time, get select sandals for $50.
Get an extra 50% off sale styles with code TAKE50SALE.
Take 50% off everything with code WARM.
Huckleberry’s offering up to 30% off spring and summer favorites.
Until May 26, take an extra 40% off sale styles with code SUNNYDAYS.
You can get up to 50% off at Levi’s on Memorial Day.
Take 15% off your order with code SUNNY15.
The sale’s still going on: get up to 50% off sale styles.
Lulu Frost is offering 20% off sitewide and its second Archive Sale just dropped.
Macy’s is offering 20% off for Memorial Day with code MEMDAY and free shipping on orders worth $25 and above until May 31.
Get 30% off full-price dresses and sandals, an additional 30% sale styles and an extra 50% off select sale styles with code HAPPYTOGETHER.
Until May 26, the famous British brand is featuring 20% off any purchase of $150 or more.
Take 30% off everything with code BBQ30.
Take 25% off with code SUNNY25 from May 20 to May 25.
Your feet will thank you: get 50% off sandals and 30% off everything else and free shipping with code yaysummer! until May 27.
Get up to 40% off Nike’s sale styles.
During the Memorial Day Event, take an additional 50% off sandals and an extra 40% off everything else.
Get up to 60% off clearance women’s, men’s, kid’s, beauty, home and designer pieces at Nordstrom this weekend.
It’s a flash sale you don’t want to miss: 30% off sitewide until May 26.
Get 30% off everything with code FRESH, including the brand’s colorful sneakers.
Take 40% off best-selling wedges with code NEWWEDGES and 40% off warm-weather styles.
Teva’s having a Memorial Day Markdown Sale until May 27 with up to 30% off.
Todd Snyder
Take 30% off spring styles starting May 20.
Universal Standard is offering all jeans for $65.
Get up to 50% off summer styles at Verishop’s Memorial Day Sale.
Zappos’ Memorial Day Sale started early and you can save on the site’s most popular shoes, clothes and bags.
MEMORIAL DAY BEAUTY DEALS
Take 20% off site wide when you use code HELLOSUMMER from May 20 to May 25.
Get up to 20% off top skin care and beauty brands like Sunday Riley and Dr. Dennis Gross with code SUMMER until May 27.
Save on all makeup and skin care sets at Glossier.
Get 25% off site wide and get a free gift with purchases $60+ from May 18 to May 31.
Take 40% off Lanolips Hydrating Lip Luminisers at Ulta.
Enjoy 20% off bestselling products and 25% off Christophe Robin, plus and extra 10% off with code SALEX5 from May 20 to May 26.
Take 20% off Lancome from May 18 to May 25.
Sephora
Get up to 50% off makeup, skin care and other select beauty finds at Sephora, including OLEHENRIKSEN, OUAI and Sunday Riley.
Get 25% off sitewide and 30% off Grow Gorgeous products, plus an extra 10% off with code SALEX10 from May 20 to May 26.
Enjoy 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL, plus an extra 5% off with code SALEX5 from May 20 to May 26.
Save up to 50% on hair care essentials during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event going on now through May 30. Find deals on hair care like Chi hair tools, Drybar hair kits and Redken shampoo and conditioner.
MEMORIAL DAY HOME DEALS
This Memorial Day, AllModern is offering an extra 15% off its clearance with code LETSGO.
Take 20% off select mattresses, bedding, bath and spa items with code MEM20.
Check out Amazon’s rotation of Daily Deals on everything from robot vacuums to smart home gadgets.
Right now, Bed Bath & Beyond is having up to 40% off everything for your “outdoor oasis” — including outdoor furniture and pillows.
For Memorial Day, Best Buy’s deals include TVs that are as low as $70 and up to 30% off Samsung fridges.
Birch Lane’s having a Memorial Day Sale, with free shipping and an extra 15% off select items with code SWEET.
You can save 30% to 50% off regular home items this weekend.
Get 15% off sitewide with code WKND15 from now through May 27.
Get up to 40% off outdoor furniture during the “Big Outdoor Sale.”
Floyd’s Memorial Day Sale kicked off early and ends on May 25: Get up to $125 off with code SUNSHINE.
Until May 31, IKEA’s offering select outdoor furniture for 30% off.
During the “Memorial Day Clearance,” you can get up to 65% off plus an extra 15% off select styles with code SUMMER.
You can get up to 40% off appliances now.
Lulu & Georgia is having a “buy more, save more” sale for Memorial Day. If you spend $500, you can get 15% off with code MDW15. If you spend $1000, you can get 20% off with code MDW20. If you spend $1500, you can get 25% off with code MDW25.
Get 25 to 60% select home, bed and bath items during Macy’s Memorial Day Sale.
Overstock’s “Memorial Day Blowout” is here with up to 70% off.
You can get 20% off everything from May 22 to May 25.
Pier One’s having a sitewide sale for Memorial Day with up to 40% off.
For a limited time, Pottery Barn is having a “buy more, save more” sale where you can get up to 25% off with code SAVEMORE. Plus, the brand’s offering free shipping.
For Memorial Day, Society6 is offering up to 40% off everything.
During the “Summer Living Sale,” you can take an additional 25% off select items with code SUMMERISHERE.
Save on power tools, outdoors accessories, home and garden and more at The Home Depot this Memorial Day weekend.
For Memorial Day, Tuft & Needle is offering up to 30% off sitewide.
The Memorial Day Clearance Sale is here: get up to 70% off.
West Elm’s Memorial Day Weekend Blowout is a “buy more, save more” sale. You can get up to 25% off and free shipping with code SAVEMORE.
MEMORIAL DAY MATTRESS DEALS
Take 20% off The Luxe and Supreme Mattresses with code MEM20.
Take 30% off any mattress with code MD30.
Take 20% off sitewide using code MDW20 and get two free Cloud Pillows included with every mattress or bundle purchase.
You can get $200 off any mattress from the eco-conscious brand with code MDWS200.
You’ll need a new set of sheets for your new mattress so we thought you should know that you can get 15% off sitewide with code WKND15 from now through May 27.
Brooklyn Bedding’s offering 25% off sitewide from May 20 until May 25 with code MEMORIAL25.
Until May 26, if you spend $100 or more on your order, you can get $25 off with code MEMORIAL25.
Until June 1, you can get 10% off your order with code MEMDAY10.
FLOYD’s Memorial Day Sale kicked off early and ends on May 25: Get $125 off “The Mattress” with code SUNSHINE. You can get $125 off its sofa and $100 off its bed, too.
For Memorial Day, Helix is offering up to $200 off mattresses, two of its Dream Pillows for free and free delivery with code MDWS200 to get $200 off your order of $1750 or more, MDWS150 for $150 off orders over $1,250 and MDWS100 for $100 any mattress purchase.
Take 30% off sitewide and get two free pillows with code MEMDAY30.
Layla’s offering $150 off its Memory Foam Mattress and $200 off its Hybird Mattress and two free pillows for Memorial Day.
For Memorial Day, Leesa is having a sale where you can get up to $400 off its mattresses.
Nectar’s sale is all about accessories: You can get a free mattress protector, sheets set and premium pillows with every mattress.
When you bundle your order with a luxury mattress, you can get 25% off.
You can get 20% off everything, including the brand’s top-rated mattress, from May 22 to May 25.
Get up to $400 off your mattress and bundle at Purple until May 26.
You can now save up to $500 on select mattress sets.
For Memorial Day, Tuft & Needle is offering up to 30% off sitewide savings.
Take $150 off all mattresses and get free shipping with code MD150.
MEMORIAL DAY BEDDING DEALS
Get an extra 15% off at Allmodern’s Memorial Day Clearance.
Take 20% off bedding, bath and spa with code MEM20.
You can get an additional 50% off sale throw blankets, pillows and duvet covers.
Take 20% off sitewide using code MDW20 and get two free Cloud Pillows included with every mattress or bundle purchase.
For Memorial Day, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering 25% off select bedding.
You can get an extra 15% off select items and free shipping during Birch Lane’s Memorial Day Sale with code SWEET.
Bloomingdale’s offering up to 50% off full-price items for Memorial Day.
Get 15% off sitewide with code WKND15 from now through May 27.
Brooklyn Bedding’s offering 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25.
If you spend $100 or more, you can get $25 off with code MEMORIAL25 until May 26.
For Memorial Day, Floyd is offering up to $125 your order with code SUNSHINE.
Take 30% off sitewide and get two free pillows with code MEMDAY30.
You can get up to 65% off during the Memorial Day Clearance and an extra 15% off select styles with code SUMMER.
L.L. Bean’s got an entire home goods section on its site, including top-rated bedding. You can get 15% off your order with code SUNNY15.
Macy’s has lots of bed and bath items on sale for up to 60% off and up to an extra 20% off with code MEMDAY.
You can get a free mattress protector, sheets set and premium pillows with every mattress purchase for Memorial Day.
When you bundle your order with a luxury mattress, you can get 25% off.
We’ve spotted pillows and sheets on sale at Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale, with items now up to 60% off.
Get an extra 15% off select bedding and bath at Overstock’s Memorial Day Blowout.
You can get 20% off everything from May 22 to May 25.
You can get up to $200 off select sleep bundles that include pillows, sheets and a mattress protector.
This weekend, you can get free shipping and free chef’s towel set on orders over $250.
For Memorial Day, Tuft & Needle is offering up to 30% off sitewide savings.
During the Memorial Day Clearance, you can get up to 70% off bedding at Wayfair.
West Elm’s offering up to 40% off bedding now and up to 25% off orders with code SAVEMORE.