We Track Sales For A Living. These Are The Memorial Day Deals Actually Worth Shopping.

We won't waste your time with subpar selections.
To help kick off summer, tons of our favorite brands are having remarkable Memorial Day sales. We know your time is precious, and we literally track sales for a living, so we won’t waste your time with subpar selections: These are the Memorial Day deals we truly think are worth checking out across the internet. Read on for our cut-to-the-chase, best-of picks.

1
Amazon
A compact personal blender for 25% off its list price
Similar to one beloved by our food editor, this compact Ninja blender has a 1000-peak-watt motor and blends directly into a 24-ounce cup that you can take on the go.
$89.99 at Amazon (regularly $119.99)
2
Amazon
35% off the list price of a hardshell Samsonite suitcase
With a steep discount off the Amazon's list price, this nice-looking and very highly-rated carry-on suitcase feels like a smart buy right now. The 21-inch piece features multidirectional wheels and comes with a 10-year warranty. The subdivided interior makes organized packing a breeze, and the whole shebang is designed to be extra-lightweight – something that reviewers' claims support. (Plenty of other colors and sizes are available, but not all are on sale.)
$117.04 at Amazon (regularly $145.99)
3
Amazon
26% off a classic, crowd-pleasing Dyson
This crowd-pleasing vacuum requires little introduction. Designed for pet owners, it boasts 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge and a convertible design that allows you tackle almost any surface in your home. This is the first price drop we've seen since the beginning of the month.
$349 at Amazon (regularly $469.99)
4
Amazon
An Amazon-famous handheld fan for 42% off list price
This palm-sized multipurpose device acts as a power bank, a flashlight and most importantly a portable fan – a must for anyone hoping to navigate warmer temperatures with ease. It offers up to 19 hours of run time on a single charge and folds up for easy storage.
$14.39 at Amazon (regularly $17.99)
5
Amazon
Up to 20% off the beloved Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner
Bissell’s Little Green portable carpet cleaner is a big-time fan favorite, so there’s a rush whenever it gets marked down. The classic green version that you’ve probably come to recognize is currently $98 at Amazon. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to spray, scrub and suction away dirt and stains, a handy 48-ounce tank capacity and an free 8-ounce bottle of Bissell’s Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness cleaner. Reviewers say they also use this on upholstery, car seats and even mattresses. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share her at HuffPost, and this is the lowest price I remember seeing for it. Grab one now for up to 20% off through June 4.
$98.59 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
6
It Cosmetics
25% off at It Cosmetics (including this editor- and reader-beloved CC cream)
Beloved by HuffPost shopping writer Tessa Flores, the It Cosmetics CC+ cream can make skin look absolutely flawless. It can help to hide imperfections without looking cake-y or unnatural in the slightest. Plus, the color-correcting formula is also infused with broad spectrum SPF 50 and a whole slew of skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and niacinamide. It's a skin care lover's dream. It's available in 19 shades.

Through May 27, all shoppers can get 25% off sitewide, while those who are loyalty members will be able to receive 30% off sitewide.
Shop the sale at It Cosmetics
7
Amazon
41% off Kasa's smart wi-fi outdoor dimmer plug
Through May 29, you can save 41% on this ultra-popular smart plug exclusively for outdoor dimmable lights. This weather-ready plug makes it possible to remotely adjust the brightness of outdoor lights by using the Kasap app or a smart home device like Alexa or Google Assistant. Best of all, it's easy to use and will make life a whole lot easier.
$17.65 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
8
Parachute
20% off Parachute's bestselling cloud-like robe (and all of its high-quality bedding)
Parachute is well known for its bedding and linen, but I can't stop thinking about the brand's Cloud robe. There's nothing dreamier than a soft, plush robe, and this Cloud Cotton robe from Parachute has long been on my wishlist. It's a great alternative for people who prefer natural materials and don't want heavy winter robe. It comes in a lovely array of muted colors in sizes XS–3X.

Through May 27, get 20% off sitewide.


Shop the sale at Parachute
9
Amazon
JBL Endurance Race TWS waterproof sport earbuds for almost 40% off
Through May 27, save 38% on these waterproof JBL earbuds. They have up to 30 hours of battery life, are waterproof, comfortable and stay securely in your ears thanks to JBL's Twistlock technology. The powerful mics can make it easy to chat with Siri or Alexa directly from your headphones and make calls with a clear connection.



$49.95 at Amazon (regularly $79.95)
10
Blundstone
25% off everyone's favorite Blundstone boots
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of Blundstones, an Australian-made shoe that some say embodies pandemic-era style. Stylish actor Max Jenkins previously told HuffPost that we must resist the notion that we've reached peak Blundstone. It simply cannot be done — they're iconic closet staples for a reason. My friend Bobby Miklausic is equally as enthusiastic about these boots. According to him, Blundstones are "Classic, simple, quick, easy. A boot for all occasions. There is no situation they're not good for. Waterproof. Robust. I've taken to making them my flight footwear too because they're quick to get on and off. I guess I wouldn't swim in them. That's the only situation they're not good for."

If you're in the market, then you're in luck, because select Originals, Classics, Active and Vegan boots for men and women are marked down 25% right now.
Shop the sale at Blundstone
11
Sephora
25% off a stylist-approved hair dryer from T3
In previous reporting, hairstylist Betsy Duggan recommended this stylist-beloved hair dryer for those with straight-ish yet thick tresses. Its fan releases a powerful airstream and promises to deliver soft, shiny results without having to blast your hair with high heat.

You can save 25% on this hair dryer (and the SignlePass StyleMax flat iron) at Sephora from May 24 through May 27.
Shop the sale at Sephora
12
Lands' End
50% off a flattering and supportive swimsuit from Lands' End (along with all online orders)
My colleague Greta Geiselman is a major fan of this Lands' End swimsuit, saying "I love that they accommodate larger bust sizes, offer excellent support without looking dowdy, easy to launder and have lasted well." Designed to help you look and feel like a goddess, this high-quality, ultra-durable suit has UPF 50 sun protection and just the right amount of stretch to smooth and firm the physique. You can shop it in two colors and three cup size options in 16W-24W sizing.

From May 24 through May 27, shoppers get 50% off all online orders.
Shop the sale at Lands' End$57.98+ at Lands' End
13
Innisfree
25% off a popular K-beauty sunscreen (and almost everything else at Innisfree)
K-Beauty fans and newbies alike need to try Innisfree's popular daily defense mineral sunscreen. Not only does it offer broad spectrum SPF 45 protection against the sun, but it's color-correcting formula leaves a gorgeous satin finish that is as weightless as it is nourishing.

Stock up on this must-have along with the rest of Innisfree's gorgeous products during their Memorial Day sale. Through May 27, get 25% off sitewide (excluding sets and limited edition items).
Shop the sale at Innisfree
14
Tushy
Up to 40% off Tushy bidets
Give your buns the royal treatment with this electric bidet seat from Tushy. It has a heated seat and temperature control for the bidet water and even a bum dryer, with a sleek remote to keep you totally in control. Both elongated and round toilet bowl shapes are available. The Tushy Spa 3.0 bidet is widely loved and is just what you need to hop on the bidet train.

Save up to 40% off on all bidets and bundles at Tushy through May 28.
Shop the sale at Tushy
15
Solo Stove
Up to 30% off sitewide at Solo Stove (including $10 off this tabletop firepit)
City dwellers or anyone with little yard space will love this portable tabletop mini fire pit. It's about the size of a gallon of milk and runs on wood or pellets. Best of all, it's made with a 360-degree airflow system on the bottom that lets them get all the ambiance of a fire without irritating smoke in their eyes.

Through May 27, save up to 30% off sitewide at Solo Stove and give your outdoor situation a major upgrade, just in time to enjoy it all summer long.



Shop the sale at Solo Stove
16
Elemis
20% off a universally beloved cleansing balm (and other bestsellers at Elemis)
The Elemis Pro-collagen cleansing balm is beloved by HuffPost editors and readers alike. I've long been hooked on this rich, butty soft cleanser. The texture is wholly unique and utterly delectable. The soft consistency starts off like a rich, thick oil and slowly melts into the skin, dissolving makeup, grime and impurities. Eventually, it takes on the consistency of a cleansing milk, so by the time I wash it off, my skin is as clean as can be while still feeling hydrated, smooth and healthy. I like to massage the balm into my face for up to a minute to really let it sink into my pores to get all the gunk out and soak up the balm’s nourishing ingredients. It’s formulated with fatty acids that can help to improve skin elasticity and moisture retention, and the brand says its starfish and elderberry oils help soothe irritation and smooth out the complexion.

From May 22 through May 28, Elemis is offering 20% off sitewide on their best-selling skin care plus a a free seven-piece travel skin care set on orders over $100 with the code MDW20.
Shop the sale at Elemis
17
Brooklinen
20% off everything at Brooklinen, plus 40% off bundles
We'd all be wise to flock to Brooklinen right now. The famed home essentials brand is discounting everything on their site, with extra steep deals on their bundles, from May 21st to May 28th.

I think their Luxe Bed and Bath bundle is an especially choice deal. It includes a buttery soft sateen sheet set (with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases), plus two plush bath towels and two hand towels that promise to be as cozy as they sound.
Luxe Bed And Bath Bundle: $178.20 at Brooklinen (regularly $297)Shop The Brooklinen Sale
18
The Container Store
A worthwhile BOGO sale at The Container Store
If you need to get some organization done in your home, then you must check out The Container Store. From building out a closet to under-the-bed boxes and bathroom storage, they have you covered. From May 24 through May 27, buy one item and get 50% off select products.
Shop the sale at The Container Store
19
Oui the People
25% off a brightening lactic acid body wash (and everything else on the Oui The People's site)
This Black-owned, gender-neutral body care brand creates products that are formulated for diverse skin types, and the superb lactic acid body wash is no exception. It can help to gently exfoliate the skin, leaving it soft, smooth, bright and even.

From May 27 through June 2, enjoy 25% off sitewide during OUI The People’s Memorial Day sale.
Shop the sale at Oui the People
20
Allbirds
20% off Allbirds' comfortable and stylish Tree Breezers (and other summer styles)
Finally, a pair of ballet flats that won't make your feet smell and are comfortable to wear all day long thanks to the brand's proprietary knit blend that's ultra-soft and breathable, plus a flexible, bouncy sole that conforms to your movements. These breezy and machine-washable Tree Breezer flats come in 15 colors and women's sizes 5-11. These are one of our readers' favorite flats, and it's easy to see why!

Whether you're looking for a new pair of flats or want some sneakers or perhaps a fresh pair of walking shoes, Allbirds has you covered. You can save 20% off select styles right now.
Shop the sale at Allbirds
21
Hanna Andersson
Up to 50% off some reader-favorite kids' PJs from Hanna Andersson
How cute are these short-sleeve cotton jammies from Hanna Andersson? They're made with ultra-soft, breathable cotton fabric that is hypoallergenic, eczema-friendly, and seam-free, so your kids can rest comfortably while looking absolutely adorable. They're available in a range of patterns and colors in sizes 2-16.

Through May 27, get up to 50% off every single item sitewide. From May 21 through May 22, enjoy an extra 20% off clearance items with the code that will be listed on the site.
Shop the sale at Hanna Andersson
22
R.E.I.
25% off a Lifestraw and up to 30% off everything else at R.E.I.
While it may seem like a niche product, a personal Lifestraw water filter is something just about everyone could use. It’s convenient, portable and an easy way to give everyone in your family peace of mind. While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one, buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers nad campers especially. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water — making it well worth the price tag.

Along with the straw, you can get up to 30% off during R.E.I.'s biggest sale of the year, happening through May 27.
Shop the sale at R.E.I.
23
Amazon
An ultra-insulated tumbler for 25% off
While it's no hulking Stanley cup, this double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler is designed with a slimmer profile that holds a manageable 20 ounces of liquid. The sealable lid promises to "tame" leaks and keep drinks at temperature, too.
$20.96 at Amazon (regularly $27.95)
24
Amazon
A reviewer-favorite eye makeup stick for 36% off
This beloved eyeshadow stick offers a "highly pigmented" dose of color to eyelids in a very easy-to-use stick form. The formula is laden with vitamins C and E for an added dose of hydration, and the tool is equipped with a built-in blending tip for seamless application.
$11.45 at Amazon (regularly $18)
25
The Citizenry
20% off sitewide at The Citizenry
Take 20% off everything at globally inspired home ware brand The Citizenry through May 29th. The sale includes everything from bedding to rugs to furniture, excluding only made-to-order furniture. Heads up: This is purportedly the biggest sale they've ever had!

I'm entranced by this handy, chic floor basket, which was handcrafted in Mexico, and this bestselling stonewashed linen sheet set, made in a family-run linen mill in Portugal. The basket comes in two colors and two sizes, and the sheet set in 15 colors and four sizes.
Floor basket: $111.20+ at The Citizenry (regularly $139+)Linen Sheet Set: $231.20+ at The Citizenry (regularly $289+)Shop The Citizenry's Sale
26
It Cosmetics
25% off sitewide at It Cosmetics
Run, don't walk to It Cosmetics' Memorial Day sale event, which lasts through May 27th. The brand offers a wide range of cult-favorite beauty products; I'm convinced their makeup offerings especially knock it out of the park, offering impressive skin-nourishing formulas that provide excellent pigmentation while treating skin at the same time.

Their bestselling matte CC+ cream is a favorite among HuffPost shopping editors for its expert pairing of SPF 40 protection and lightweight, full coverage foundation. It's available in 30 shades.
CC Cream: $35.25 at It Cosmetics (regularly $47)Shop The It Cosmetics Sale
27
Supergoop
20% off sitewide at Supergoop, including the viral Unseen Sunscreen with SPF 40
From May 21 through May 27, enjoy 20% off everything at cult-fave brand Supergoop, whose sun protective skin care has majorly elevated the SPF game.

Their bestselling Unseen Sunscreen, for example, applies completely clear on skin with a lightweight, non-greasy texture — and boasts skin-loving, antioxidant-rich ingredients that moisturize, soothe and brighten skin while protecting you from the sun's rays. It's fragrance-free, doubles as a makeup primer and comes in three sizes.

I'm also intrigued by their mineral SPF-enriched lipsticks, which add a pop of color to lips while protecting the area's delicate skin with SPF 30. They're available in five shades.
Unseen Sunscreen: 17.60+ at Supergoop (regularly $22+)SPF Lipstick: $19.20 at Supergoop (regularly $24)Shop The Supergoop Sale
28
Dermstore
Up to 20% off at Dermstore
Swipe deals on iconic brands across Dermstore with code SUN from May 22 through 31, including Colorescience, Augustinus Bader, Elta MD, First Aid Beauty, Paula's Choice and much more.

I'm a big fan of this First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair moisturizer, also included in the sale. It's packed with soothing colloidal oatmeal and hydrating glycerin to help nourish parched skin and calm eczema, making it a must-have for folks with sensitive, itchy skin.
Ultra Repair Cream: $30.40 at Dermstore (regularly $38)Shop The Dermstore Sale
29
Vera Bradley
30% off almost everything at Vera Bradley
Score steep discounts sitewide at Vera Bradley from May 21st to May 28th, including this popular Frannie Crescent purse and this convenient and pretty Evie crossbody bag. Both bags are available in multiple colors and designs.
Frannie Crescent purse: $56 at Vera Bradley (regularly $80)Evie crossbody bag: $49 at Vera Bradley (regularly $70)Shop The Vera Bradley Sale
30
SodaStream
30% off sitewide at SodaStream
If you've ever wanted one of SodaStream's famously convenient and tasty at-home sparkling water makers, now's the time to get it. Everything is 30% off with code MEMORIAL30 from May 23rd to May 30th with the exception of gas canisters.

For fizzy water lovers just starting out with the magic that is SodaStream, this starter kit is a great choice. It includes a sparkling water maker maker that turns flat water into sparkling water with a push of its carbonating level, plus a CO2 cylinder. The sparkling water maker comes in four colors and is also dishwasher-safe. You can even shop flavors to add to your fresh sparkling water.
Starter kit: $69.30 at SodaStream (regularly $99)Shop The SodaStream Sale
31
Meyer
20% off sitewide at Meyer Cookware, and 30% off their searing pan and Dutch oven
You can snag 20% off everything at Meyer Cookware from May 23rd to May 28th, plus 30% off their 4.5-quart searing pan and 5-quart Dutch oven. Both are made of stainless steel and are thoughtfully designed to make at-home cooking as easy and fruitful as possible.

The Dutch oven is designed to prevent boilovers and has heat-resistant silicone handles so you won't accidentally burn your hands when you inevitably forget to don your oven mitts. Its searing pan counterpart has extra-tall sides to prevent oil splatters while you sauté, and is also safe to pop in the oven to finish off your dishes.
Searing Pan: $48.30 at Meyer (regularly $69)Dutch oven: $41.30 at Meyer (regularly $59)Shop The Meyer Cookware Sale
32
Amerisleep
$450 off all mattresses at Amerisleep, plus more discounts
You can knock $450 off any of Amerisleep's mattresses withcode AS450, including this popular medium-firm AS2 mattress that's designed for back and stomach sleepers (and which Verywell Health deemed the best mattress available for back pain).

You also get 20% off pillows, mattress toppers and bamboo sheetswith code MD20, plus 30% off adjustable bed bundles (with an adjustable bed base and mattress) no code required.
Medium-Firm AS2 Mattress: $849+ at Amerisleep (regularly $1299)Shop The Amerisleep Sale
33
Purple
Up to $800 off mattresses and bases at Purple, plus up to 20% off pillows and bedding
Purple is slashing prices on their Internet-famous mattresses from now until June 3rd, with added discounts on their pillows and bedding. (Only their PurpleFlex mattress is excluded from the sale).

Not sure where to begin? Purple's RejuvenatePremier mattress won't steer you wrong. This luxury mattress will help you achieve blissful rest thanks to its ultra-supportive gel grid and edge-to-edge coils that'll make you feel like you're being cradled. It's $500 off on its five sizes and comes with free shipping.
RejuvenatePremier Mattress: $5,995+ at Purple (regularly $6,495)Shop The Purple Sale

