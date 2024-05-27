We Track Sales For A Living. These Are The Memorial Day Deals Actually Worth Shopping.

Amazon

Up to 20% off the beloved Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner

Bissell’s Little Green portable carpet cleaner is a big-time fan favorite, so there’s a rush whenever it gets marked down. The classic green version that you’ve probably come to recognize is currently $98 at Amazon. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to spray, scrub and suction away dirt and stains, a handy 48-ounce tank capacity and an free 8-ounce bottle of Bissell’s Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness cleaner. Reviewers say they also use this on upholstery, car seats and even mattresses. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share her at HuffPost, and this is the lowest price I remember seeing for it. Grab one now for up to 20% off through June 4.