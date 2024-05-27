We Track Sales For A Living. These Are The Memorial Day Deals Actually Worth Shopping.

To help kick off summer, tons of our favorite brands are having remarkable Memorial Day sales. We know your time is precious, and we literally track sales for a living, so we won’t waste your time with subpar selections: These are the Memorial Day deals we truly think are worth checking out across the internet. Read on for our cut-to-the-chase, best-of picks.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A compact personal blender for 25% off its list price
2
35% off the list price of a hardshell Samsonite suitcase
3
26% off a classic, crowd-pleasing Dyson
4
An Amazon-famous handheld fan for 42% off list price
5
Up to 20% off the beloved Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner
6
25% off at It Cosmetics (including this editor- and reader-beloved CC cream)
7
41% off Kasa's smart wi-fi outdoor dimmer plug
8
20% off Parachute's bestselling cloud-like robe (and all of its high-quality bedding)
9
JBL Endurance Race TWS waterproof sport earbuds for almost 40% off
10
25% off everyone's favorite Blundstone boots
11
25% off a stylist-approved hair dryer from T3
12
50% off a flattering and supportive swimsuit from Lands' End (along with all online orders)
13
25% off a popular K-beauty sunscreen (and almost everything else at Innisfree)
14
Up to 40% off Tushy bidets
15
Up to 30% off sitewide at Solo Stove (including $10 off this tabletop firepit)
16
20% off a universally beloved cleansing balm (and other bestsellers at Elemis)
17
20% off everything at Brooklinen, plus 40% off bundles
18
A worthwhile BOGO sale at The Container Store
19
25% off a brightening lactic acid body wash (and everything else on the Oui The People's site)
20
20% off Allbirds' comfortable and stylish Tree Breezers (and other summer styles)
21
Up to 50% off some reader-favorite kids' PJs from Hanna Andersson
22
25% off a Lifestraw and up to 30% off everything else at R.E.I.
23
An ultra-insulated tumbler for 25% off
24
A reviewer-favorite eye makeup stick for 36% off
25
20% off sitewide at The Citizenry
26
25% off sitewide at It Cosmetics
27
20% off sitewide at Supergoop, including the viral Unseen Sunscreen with SPF 40
28
Up to 20% off at Dermstore
29
30% off almost everything at Vera Bradley
30
30% off sitewide at SodaStream
31
20% off sitewide at Meyer Cookware, and 30% off their searing pan and Dutch oven
32
$450 off all mattresses at Amerisleep, plus more discounts
33
Up to $800 off mattresses and bases at Purple, plus up to 20% off pillows and bedding
