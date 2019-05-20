vadimguzhva via Getty Images

You might be scoring better z's after Memorial Day. That’s because there are a lot of Memorial Day sales going on right now, but some of the best deals we’re seeing are on appliances and — shocker — mattresses.

Whether you’re looking for a new mattress for a bad back or have just been complaining for a while about needing to get a new mattress, this is the right time of year to find a truly good deal. From 20% off Parachute’s newly launched mattress to 15% off a Leesa mattress with two free pillows, there are plenty of deals to rest easy about. We’ve even spotted a few deals on natural latex mattresses, which are usually quite pricey.

Take a look below at all of the best Memorial Day mattress sales for 2019.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Memorial Day Mattress Sales 2019

Allswell: 15% off mattresses with code SUMMER

Bear Mattress: 20% off your entire purchase with code MD20 + 2 free Cloud pillows

Brentwood Home: Get $175 off Oceano and Crystal Cove mattresses with code WAVES175

Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide

Coddle: 20% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL2019

DreamCloud: $200 off a DreamCloud mattress

Eco Terra: $150 off all natural latex mattresses

IKEA: 20% off all mattresses over $150

Latex For Less: $150 off all natural latex mattresses

Leesa: 15% off any mattress purchase + 2 free pillows

Mattress Firm: Upgrade to a king size for the price of a queen; upgrade to a queen size for the price of a twin. Save up to $700 on mattress deals, and get a free adjustable base with a purchase of $500 or more

Nectar Sleep: $125 off a mattress + two free pillows with your purchase

Nest Bedding: Get $100 to $200 off select mattresses + a free easy breather adjustable pillow

Parachute: 20% off everything, including their newly launched mattress

Plush Beds: $1,200 off all organic latex mattresses + 2 free organic latex pillows, sheet set and mattress protector

Sam’s Club: Save hundreds of dollars on mattress brands like Zinus, Beautyrest and Serta

Sears: Save big on Simmons Beautyrest mattresses at Sears this MDW

Serta: Get up to $600 in savings. When you purchase a Serta iComfort Mattress, get up to $200 in savings. Save up to $400 on a qualified Serta adjustable bed foundation

Tempur-Pedic: $100 to $300 off select mattress styles

Walmart: Get the Lucid 10-inch firm gel memory foam mattress in size queen for $225 (normally $380)