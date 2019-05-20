You might be scoring better z's after Memorial Day. That’s because there are a lot of Memorial Day sales going on right now, but some of the best deals we’re seeing are on appliances and — shocker — mattresses.
Whether you’re looking for a new mattress for a bad back or have just been complaining for a while about needing to get a new mattress, this is the right time of year to find a truly good deal. From 20% off Parachute’s newly launched mattress to 15% off a Leesa mattress with two free pillows, there are plenty of deals to rest easy about. We’ve even spotted a few deals on natural latex mattresses, which are usually quite pricey.
Take a look below at all of the best Memorial Day mattress sales for 2019.
Memorial Day Mattress Sales 2019
Allswell: 15% off mattresses with code SUMMER
Bear Mattress: 20% off your entire purchase with code MD20 + 2 free Cloud pillows
Brentwood Home: Get $175 off Oceano and Crystal Cove mattresses with code WAVES175
Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide
Coddle: 20% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL2019
DreamCloud: $200 off a DreamCloud mattress
Eco Terra: $150 off all natural latex mattresses
IKEA: 20% off all mattresses over $150
Latex For Less: $150 off all natural latex mattresses
Leesa: 15% off any mattress purchase + 2 free pillows
Mattress Firm: Upgrade to a king size for the price of a queen; upgrade to a queen size for the price of a twin. Save up to $700 on mattress deals, and get a free adjustable base with a purchase of $500 or more
Nectar Sleep: $125 off a mattress + two free pillows with your purchase
Nest Bedding: Get $100 to $200 off select mattresses + a free easy breather adjustable pillow
Parachute: 20% off everything, including their newly launched mattress
Plush Beds: $1,200 off all organic latex mattresses + 2 free organic latex pillows, sheet set and mattress protector
Sam’s Club: Save hundreds of dollars on mattress brands like Zinus, Beautyrest and Serta
Sears: Save big on Simmons Beautyrest mattresses at Sears this MDW
Serta: Get up to $600 in savings. When you purchase a Serta iComfort Mattress, get up to $200 in savings. Save up to $400 on a qualified Serta adjustable bed foundation
Tempur-Pedic: $100 to $300 off select mattress styles
Walmart: Get the Lucid 10-inch firm gel memory foam mattress in size queen for $225 (normally $380)
Zinus: 15% off mattresses