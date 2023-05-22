ShoppingBeautyStylehome

These Are The Very Best Memorial Day Sales To Shop Now

Shop Memorial weekend deals on everything from furniture to home goods, mattresses, beauty, cookware and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://imp.i181536.net/c/2706071/841354/11766?subId1=6465156ae4b0355739338d8e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lee.com%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lee Jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6465156ae4b0355739338d8e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://imp.i181536.net/c/2706071/841354/11766?subId1=6465156ae4b0355739338d8e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lee.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Lee Jeans</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6465156ae4b0355739338d8e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcharlotte-stone.com%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Charlotte Stone shoes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6465156ae4b0355739338d8e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6465156ae4b0355739338d8e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcharlotte-stone.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Charlotte Stone shoes</a>, <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=111925&afftrack=6465156ae4b0355739338d8e&urllink=greatjonesgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-dutchess" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Great Jones dutch oven" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6465156ae4b0355739338d8e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=111925&afftrack=6465156ae4b0355739338d8e&urllink=greatjonesgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-dutchess" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Great Jones dutch oven</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6465156ae4b0355739338d8e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbabytula.com%2Fcollections%2Fmemorial-day-sale" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Baby Tula baby carrier. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6465156ae4b0355739338d8e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6465156ae4b0355739338d8e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbabytula.com%2Fcollections%2Fmemorial-day-sale" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Baby Tula baby carrier. </a>
Lee Jeans, Charlotte Stone shoes, Great Jones dutch oven, Baby Tula baby carrier.

If you’ve been itching to get started on your summer shopping, today’s your lucky day because some of the year’s biggest deals are here. Welcome to HuffPost’s ultimate guide to the best Memorial Day sales of the year. Whether you’re looking to restock your beauty cabinet with skin care must-haves, want to splurge on a new kitchen gadget or need to revamp your home with a few decorative elements, we’ve got you covered.

Consider this your one-stop shop, with your favorite brands and retailers all in one handy little spot. Forget scrambling through your inbox trying to find the info on pertinent sales, because we’ve done all the hard work for you. So get cozy and keep scrolling for everything you need to know about this year’s Memorial Day deals across all major categories including home, kitchen, beauty and style, and our readers’ favorite retailers.

HuffPost Reader Faves

Food52
Food52
From cookware to linens, home decor and kitchen gadgets, Food52 has you covered with high-quality and aesthetically pleasing items. From May 22 through May 30, get 25% off orders of $200+ and 20% off orders under $200 with code SUMMER.
Shop sale at Food52
R.E.I.
R.E.I.
Get up to 30% off during one of R.E.I.'s biggest sale events of the year from May 19 to May 29. It's the perfect time to get that camping gear you've had your eye on.
Shop R.E.I.
Old Navy
Old Navy
It doesn't get much better than Old Navy's sale to outfit the whole family in delightful summer styles. From swimwear to cozy sweats, Old Navy can't be topped.
Shop sale at Old Navy
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Get cozy with Brooklinen's offerings, including this soft honeycomb blanket. Famous for its linen sheets, you can't go wrong with any of the brand's delectable home and bedding offerings.
Shop sale at Brooklinen
J.Crew
J.Crew
We've got our eye on this sunny swimsuit, but everything in J.Crew's sale section is a must-have. Stock up and save.
Shop sale at J.Crew
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Whether you're itching to get your hands on some Staub cookware like this darling cocotte or want to elevate your dining experience as a whole, you can't go wrong with Sur La Table's generous offerings.
Shop sale at Sur La Table
Dermstore
Dermstore
Nothing feels better than a beauty splurge, and Dermstore has only the best of the best, like Therabody's TheraFace percussive device. It's a versatile, multi-use skin care tool that will leave skin looking younger and healthier than over. Shop it alongside Dermstore's other amazing deals while you still can.
Shop sale at Dermstore
Wayfair
Wayfair
From bed frames to glassware, home decor and more, Wayfair's top deals are irresistible, with tons of essentials up to 50% off.
Shop sale at Wayfair
Athleta
Athleta
Along with these cozy bottoms that look like real pants, Athleta's apparel is perfect for your summer workouts, travel and leisure time. Enjoy big discounts from its sale section while supplies last.
Shop sale at Athleta
Vionic
Vionic
This sweet Kalina sandal is just one of many stunning selections on sale at Vionic. The brand's devastatingly comfy and supportive shoes are worth a peek. And once you try a pair you'll never turn back, so take advantage while you can and get your dream summer sandals.
Shop sale at Vionic
Merrell
Merrell
Get up to 40% off Merrell's must-have hiking boots, all-terrain sandals and other fan faves through the end of May.
Shop sale at Merrell
Zappos
Zappos
From sneakers to sandals and wedding-ready heels, Zappos' Memorial Day sale will keep the savings coming. Hop on the Crocs train and save on these popular shoes during this rare sale.
Shop sale at Zappos
Target
Target
It doesn't get much better than Target's incredible deals across every major category. This wicker chair from Target's Jungalow collab caught our eyes, but the options are never-ending. Get up to 40% off furniture, 20% off garden items, 20% off electric scooters and hoverboards and much more.
Shop sale at Target
Walmart
Walmart
This trusty retailer has everything you need to get your home and family ready for the impending summer season. Splurge on goodies like a lovely rattan patio set and other home goods or pick up clothing and accessories for the whole family.
Shop sale at Walmart

Home

Parachute
Parachute
From May 22 through May 29, enjoy 20% off Parachute's gorgeous home items, from bedding to furniture and more. This might be the year I finally splurge on a cloud robe!
Shop sale at Parachute
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
The Citizenry's home goods and bedding are as chic and stylish as it gets. From May 18 through May 30, brand favorites are up to 30% off. Save on everything from rugs, pillows, bedding, bath items and more.
Shop sale at The Citizenry
Coyuchi
Coyuchi
From May 19 through May 29, Coyuchi will be offering up to 70% off clearance item. The sale includes fan-favorite blankets, duvet covers, sheet sets, towels, apparel, robes and much more. Additionally, beloved items such as the Ashbury Quilt are back in stock and included in the upcoming sale — a rare opportunity!
Shop sale at Coyuchi
Luna
Luna
From May 16 through May 29, shoppers can enjoy 15% off Luna’s entire line of sleep products (including sale!) with code Memorial15. Find out why these are some of Amazon's highest-rated blankets and cuddle up with a wide range of colorways and fabrics, each one cozier than the last.
Shop sale at Luna
Solo Stove
Solo Stove
Add a camping element to your yard with one of Solo Stove's incredible fire pits. From May 17 through June 4, get up to 45% off sitewide plus a free Mesa with the purchase of any Fire Pit bundle.


Shop sale at Solo Stove
Beautyrest
Beautyrest
Now through June 13, save up to $900 on Beautyrest Black and Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattresses. Get $500 off K-Class, $400 off Medium to Firm Luxury Cooling Mattress Beautyrest Black C-Class, $300 off L-Class + $400 off Black Luxury Base. Save up to $800 on Harmony Lux and the Harmony Lux Hybrid.
Shop sale at Beautyrest
Home Depot
Home Depot
Kick off your summer with everything from grills to patio furniture and more with Home Depot's sales. From May 18 through May 29, save up to 40% on everything your backyard might need in the months to come.
Shop sale at Home Depot
Lulu and Georgia
Lulu and Georgia
From May 22 through May 30, get 20% off sitewide at Lulu and Georgia.
Shop sale at Lulu and Georgia
Brooke & Lou
Brooke & Lou
This home decor line by Bria Hammel Interiors features family-friendly home furnishings and accessories. From May 22 through May 30, take advantage of its buy more, save more sale and get 10% off items under $1,000 with the code GET10. Save 15% on items over $1,000 with the code GET15. Save 20% when you spend over $3,000 with the code GET20. Save 25% when you spend over $5,000 with code GET25.
Shop sale at Brooke & Lou
SunVilla
SunVilla
From May 15 through May 31, SunVilla will give shoppers 20% off all outdoor seating and dining furniture with use of the code REFRESH23. Update your patio, pool or deck with ease and without breaking the bank.
Shop sale at SunVilla
Serta
Serta
Now through June 13, save on Serta's massive Memorial Day sale. Shop now to save up to $900 on Serta iComfort and select adjustable bases (up to $400 off mattress and $500 off base), up to $900 on Serta Arctic and select adjustable bases (up to $400 off mattress and $500 off base) and save 10% on Serta Mattress-in-a-Box selection.
Shop sale at Serta
Levoit
Levoit
Levoit is having a 15% off sitewide Memorial Day sale! This includes its bestselling air purifiers, humidifiers and vacuums. From May 22 through May 29, use promo code MD15 and save.
Shop sale at Levoit
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle
From now through May 29, get up to $775 off mattresses and up to 40% off bedding and furniture. Save up to 20% off Original and Mint mattresses, up to 27% off Mint Hybrid, up to 34% off Original Legacy mattresses, up to 30% off the Hybrid Legacy, and much more!
Shop sale at Tuft & Needle

Beauty

Vegamour
Vegamour
I'm a huge fan of Vegamour's hair care products — they're excellent for people looking to restore fullness, strength and health to their scalp. From May 19 through May 30, get 25% off sitewide.
Shop sale at Vegamour
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics
From May 22 through May 29, It Cosmetics will be offering 25% off sitewide (with exclusions on new items and sets). This popular skin care brand is also offering a gift with purchase on orders of $75 or more.
Shop sale at It Cosmetics
Acaderma
Acaderma
Get 15% off your entire order (excluding subscriptions) with code MD15 from May 22 through May 29. You can also receive a complimentary travel-size Star Light Spot Corrector for orders of $60 or more and get an additional complimentary travel size of The Oasis Barrier Booster for orders of $100 or more.
Shop sale at Acaderma
Image Skincare
Image Skincare
From May 19 through May 24, get 15% off Image Skincare's roster of highly-effective products.
Shop sale at Image Skincare
BeautyPie
BeautyPie
Try cult-fave beauty brand Beauty Pie's four-piece Youth-Boosting Skincare Kit for just $99 now through May 31.
Shop sale at BeautyPie

Apparel

Lee
Lee
Head on over to Lee for its can't-miss sale on sale. Get an extra 30% off sale styles with the code MEMDAY.
Shop sale at Lee
Charlotte Stone
Charlotte Stone
From May 22 through May 29, get $40 off sitewide (with an extra 25% off on a select style each day!) at Charlotte Stone. It doesn't get much better than this brand's joy-inducing shoes and accessories.
Shop sale at Charlotte Stone
Percival
Percival
From now through May 31, get 25% off all full-price items with code MEMORIAL25.
Shop sale at Percival
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Cole Haan's Memorial Day sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide with additional perks through the event. It’s the perfect time to refresh your shoe closet or stock up on office and vacation essentials. It's running from May 19 through June 3.
Shop sale at Cole Haan

Kitchen

Great Jones
Great Jones
From now through May 29, get 25% off sitewide at Great Jones with code MDW25. Pick up one of the store's internet-beloved dutch ovens, baking dishes, linens and more for a major cookware upgrade.

Shop sale at Great Jones
SodaStream
SodaStream
Add an extra sparkle to your long weekend and get20% off sitewide at SodaStream from May 21 through June 3 for Memorial Day.
Shop sale at SodaStream
W&P
W&P
Need kitchen solutions to meal prep and store your delicious Memorial Day leftovers? W&P, the sustainable and stylish kitchenware brand has your back with up to 25% off from May 15 through May 24.
Shop sale at W&P
Beanbox
Beanbox
Take your morning coffee ritual to new places with Bean Box, a DTC coffee marketplace curating the best small-batch coffee in the country, as your guide. Get a free Bean Box Starter Kit that features two tasting samples perfect to brew a full pot or 4 to 6 cups of French press coffee. Additionally, Bean Box is giving away five US Road Trip Coffee Tours and Coffee Cash for a $2,000 total grand prize in partnership with MiiR kicking off ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.
Shop sale at Beanbox
Bokksu
Bokksu
Bokksu started out as a subscription box of curated authentic Japanese snacks and teas, but quickly grew to include an online boutique as well. It's perfect for anyone craving treats that are usually only found in Japan. Get up to 50% off everything in the Bokksu boutique from May 22 through May 29.
Shop sale at Bokksu

Kids

Halo
Halo
Pick up some baby-safe sleep essentials from Halo at its site and on Amazon. Get 20% off or save $50 on the SleepSure, save $20 on the BassiNest 3.0 and save $60 on the BassiNest 3.0S.
Shop sale at HaloShop sale at Amazon

Health & Wellness

Pulse
Pulse
If you’re planning a romantic getaway this summer, stock up on premium lubricants and massage oils from the sexual wellness experts at Pulse. Now through May 31, Pulse is offering 20% off its Spoil Me!, H2Oh!, and Aloe-ahh Pods (and 35% off Pods subscriptions) with the code PulseMay.
Shop sale at Pulse
Hydrow
Hydrow
If you've been curious about having a home rowing system, then now's your chance to majorly save. From May 18 through June 3, shoppers can receive $500 off the Hydrow Rower (originally $2,495); $550 off the rower and a one-year subscription; $600 off the rower and a two-year subscription; or $650 off the rower and a three-year subscription. You can also get $200 off the Hydrow Wave Rower (originally $1,895); $250 off the rower and a one-year subscription; $300 off the rower and a two-year subscription; or $350 off the rower and a three-year subscription.
Shop sale at Hydrow

Pets

Wild One
Wild One
There's a good chance you've seen Wild One's beautiful dog accessories while out on the town. They're chic, comfy and help your pup's personality shine. Now through May 31, the brand is offering a free Moonstone Tennis Tumble when you spend over $100.
Shop sale at Wild One
