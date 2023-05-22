If you’ve been itching to get started on your summer shopping, today’s your lucky day because some of the year’s biggest deals are here. Welcome to HuffPost’s ultimate guide to the best Memorial Day sales of the year. Whether you’re looking to restock your beauty cabinet with skin care must-haves, want to splurge on a new kitchen gadget or need to revamp your home with a few decorative elements, we’ve got you covered.

Consider this your one-stop shop, with your favorite brands and retailers all in one handy little spot. Forget scrambling through your inbox trying to find the info on pertinent sales, because we’ve done all the hard work for you. So get cozy and keep scrolling for everything you need to know about this year’s Memorial Day deals across all major categories including home, kitchen, beauty and style, and our readers’ favorite retailers.

Advertisement