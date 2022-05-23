Shopping

The Best Memorial Day 2022 Sales

We did the hard work for you. Check out deals from must-have retailers like Madewell, Parachute, Wayfair and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

If you’ve been making a list of everything you want to splurge on for the summer season, then today’s your lucky day. Welcome to HuffPost’s ultimate guide to all the best Memorial Day sales. We’ve got you covered, whether you’re picking up a new swimsuit for your next vacation, have been saving up for an investment piece of furniture for your home or just want to treat yourself to a few new skin care products.

We’ve created a one-stop-shop featuring your favorite brands and retailers ― including Amazon Memorial Day deals ― so you’ve got all the important information in one handy place. There’s nothing worse than scrambling around the internet or trying to parse through hundreds of emails to figure out where to find your Memorial Day goodies, so we’ve done the hard work for you. Throw on your comfiest online shopping outfit and keep scrolling for everything you need to know about this year’s Memorial Day deals across all the major categories: home, kitchen, beauty, style and more!

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Athleta
Athleta
Get sporty this summer with Athleta's delightful styles. From now through May 30, get 20% off your purchase plus $10 off swim.
Get the deals at Athleta
2
Boutique Rugs
Boutique Rugs
Pick up a soft plush rug for your lounge room or give your patio a major upgrade with an outdoor rug from Boutique Rugs. Get up to 80% off plus an extra 10% off from now through May 30.
Get the deals at Boutique Rugs
3
Derma E
Derma E
Feed your skin with Derma E's lush skin care products. Get 30% off when you spend $50 with code MDSALE from May 26 through May 30.
Get the deals at Derma E
4
DreamCloud
DreamCloud
Get an instant bedroom update with DreamCloud. From now through May 30, get $200 off mattresses plus receive a bonus gift of pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector with the purchase of a mattress, a value of up to $499.
Get the deals at DreamCloud
5
Amazon
Atek
Need to update your workout basics? Get 15% off all Atek's apparel including men's cooling undershirts at Amazon from May 24 through May 31.
Get the deals at Amazon
6
Allswell
Allswell
Treat yourself to a new mattress this weekend courtesy of Allswell. From now through May 26, get 20% off mattresses with code MEMDAY20. Then, from May 27 through May 31, get 30% off the Allswell or 20% off the Luxe, Brick and Supreme mattresses with code MEMDAY.
Get the deals at Allswell
7
Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co.
Floral lovers, don't miss Rifle Paper Co.'s gorgeous offerings this weekend. Save 25% off sitewide from May 25 through May 31.
Get the deals at Rifle Paper Co.
8
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Luxury home goods store The Citizenry is having its biggest sale of the year this weekend, making it the ideal time to stock up on their gorgeous, high-quality rugs from all over the globe. Enjoy 15% off their fabulous rugs from May 26 through May 30.
Get the deals at The Citizenry
9
Pura Vida
Pura Vida
Get one of Pura Vida's sweet bracelet stacks or grab a jewelry bag to keep them safe during Pura Vida's sale. Get up to 40% off sitewide from May 26 through May 30.
Get the deals at Pura Vida
10
Aerie
Aerie
Stock up on essential summer swimwear, intimates and more during Aerie's Memorial Day sale. Enjoy 60% off the Aerie collection from May 25 through May 31.
Get the deals at Aerie
11
Glossier
Glossier
Get 20% off Glossier's cult-fave beauty and skin care products from May 26 through May 31. They're perfect for a summery makeup bag refresh.
Get the deals at Glossier
12
Albany Park
Albany Park
Want to update your lounge space? Furniture store Albany Park is offering 15% off sofas and sectionals with the code MDAY15 from now through June 2.
Get the deals at Albany Park
13
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Is there anything better than a sale on sale? Pick up some much-needed summer items from Urban Outfitters from May 26 through May 30 and save 40% on sale items.
Get the deals at Urban Outfitters
14
REI
REI
If you've got outdoor activities planned for the summer, then it's time to give the REI shop a whirl. Get up to 30% off from now through May 30, making it the perfect time for some new bike accessories, apparel, hiking gear and more.
Get the deals at REI
15
Parachute
Parachute
Get 20% off Parachute's gorgeous bedding, bath, robes and decor from now through May 30. It doesn't get much better than those yummy linen sheets and their soft, timeless home goods.
Get the deals at Parachute
16
Madewell
Madewell
Whether you're stocking up on basics, need to refresh your jeans, want some fresh new shoes or other accessories, Madewell has you covered. Get up to 25% off from now through May 30.
Get the deals at Madewell
17
Adidas
Adidas
Check out Adidas if you need some new workout sneakers, athleisure or accessories. Get up to 25% off from May 26 through May 31.
Get the deals at Adidas
18
Raymour & Flanigan
Raymour & Flanigan
From now through Memorial Day weekend, get up to 35% off Raymour & Flanigan's furniture. Best of all, these items are fully stocked and ready to ship, so you don't have to deal with insane supply chain and delivery issues for months on end.
Get the deals at Raymour & Flanigan
19
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth
Enjoy up to 25% off of Cozy Earth's luxury bedding, loungewear and bath items from now through June 5.
Get the deals at Cozy Earth
20
Lancome
Lancome
Lancome's gorgeous beauty products will be available for 25% off (or 30% off if you have an account) from now through May 30.
Get the deals at Lancome
21
Reebok
Reebok
Pick up some fresh new Reebok kicks from May 26 through May 31 and get up to 50% off. This timeless brand is cooler than ever.
Get the deals at Reebok
22
Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair is having a major clearance event from now through May 31, making it the perfect time to snap up any big furniture pieces you've had your eye on, kitchen appliances, lighting, decor items and more.
Get the deals at Wayfair
23
Summer Fridays
Summer Fridays
Pick up one of Summer Fridays' cult-fave masks, serums and more to get a free morning minis skin care set when you spend $99 from May 26 through May 30.
Get the deals at Summer Fridays
24
Zitsticka
Zitsticka
They may be known for their powerful pimple patches, but Zitsticka's entire line of skin care products are key for those with acneic skin. Get 20% off sitewide using code SUMMER20 from May 24 through May 31.
Get the deals at Zitsticka
25
Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant
Revamp your wardrobe with Lane Bryant's adorable summer dresses, chic athleisure, officewear and more this Memorial Day weekend. Get 40% off apparel, accessories, sleepwear and bras from May 26 through May 30.
Get the deals at Lane Bryant
26
Bubble
Bubble
Get 20% off Bubble's adorably packaged and highly effective selection of vegan, plant-based skin care products from May 27 through May 30 using code SUNSOUT at checkout.
Get the deals at Bubble
27
Rael
Rael
Enjoy Rael's lovely sustainable, clean and cruelty-free products and save up to 50% off sitewide from now through May 31. Discounts on fan fave products include acne patches for 30% off, facial masks for 20% off, skin care essentials for 40% off, the XL heating patch for 50% off and more!
Get the deals at Rael
28
Nest Bedding
Nest Bedding
Through June 6, family-owned mattress and bedding brand Nest Bedding is offering up to 25% off select mattresses, two free east breather pillows with the purchase of a Sparrow or Owl mattress and 10% off bedding and furniture with a subscribe and save coupon.
Get the deals at Nest Bedding
29
Tan-Luxe
Tan-Luxe
Get that summer glow without the sun damage with Tan-Luxe's gorgeous self-tanners. From now through May 31, save 50% on the Super Edit kit while supplies last.
Get the deals at Tan-Luxe
30
Ouai
Ouai
Stock up on luxe hair products from Ouai and get 20% off sitewide on bestsellers like their hair and body oil or foaming dry shampoo from May 24 through May 26.
Get the deals at Ouai
31
TruSens
TruSens
It's never been more important to make sure your home has proper air filtration. Take advantage of the sales this weekend and update your air purifier for one of these beauties at TruSens. From May 25 through May 31, get 20% off any medium or large air purifiers, including smart units, using code MEM20 upon checkout.
Get the deals at TruSens
32
Jack Wolfskin
Jack Wolfskin
From May 26 through May 30, enjoy 25% off Jack Wolfskin's entire site. Pick up camping gear and clothing, kits and more.
Get the deals at Jack Wolfskin
Goodfellow & Co Carson sandals for men

Supportive Birkenstock-Style Slides And Sandals

