How big is too big when it comes to picking a TV? That’s what we’re asking ourselves after spotting what we believe is the best Memorial Day TV deal we’ve seen in 2019 — but you’ll need to make some space for it.

This $600 markdown made us do a double take: A 65-inch Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD LED TV (yep, it’s a mouthful) that’s normally $2,200 at Walmart is marked down to just $1,600 through Memorial Day weekend. That’s a nearly 30% price decrease on a TV you won’t see on sale again until Black Friday.

The TV has 4K Ultra HD resolution, which means it has crystal-clear pictures with sharp resolution that catches the fine details other TVs might miss. The result is “the most lifelike picture TVs have ever been able to create,” according to the TVs description on site.

That write-up might sound a bit hyperbolic, but Walmart reviewers say the TV really is high-quality. It has an overall 4.5-star rating on the site, with more than 200 customer reviews filled with key words like “beautiful picture,” “outstanding” and “astonishing.”

This Sony Bravia TV is compatible with all of your favorite streaming services: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu HBO Now, YouTube, Pandora and even Google Play. It can even connect to your Google Home or Amazon Echo for a truly smart home experience. Plus, it has built-in Chromecast so you can stream directly from your favorite device.

If you’re in the market for a new TV and can’t wait until Prime Day or Black Friday, this is one of the best deals you’ll see for a while. We recommend snagging one of these beauties before they’re gone.

