The Best Skin Care Products For Anyone Going Through Menopause

Dermatologists recommend the best ingredients, serums, moisturizers and more for changing, menopausal skin.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=63fcf872e4b0db7a1f672f2a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fclarins-super-restorative-anti-aging-day-cream-all-skin-types-P501566" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="restorative day cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fcf872e4b0db7a1f672f2a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=63fcf872e4b0db7a1f672f2a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fclarins-super-restorative-anti-aging-day-cream-all-skin-types-P501566" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">restorative day cream</a>, a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63fcf872e4b0db7a1f672f2a&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fvichy-neovadiol-meno-5-oil-in-water-serum-for-peri-and-post-menopause-1-oz%2F13973783.html&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="collagen-boosting serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fcf872e4b0db7a1f672f2a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63fcf872e4b0db7a1f672f2a&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fvichy-neovadiol-meno-5-oil-in-water-serum-for-peri-and-post-menopause-1-oz%2F13973783.html&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">collagen-boosting serum</a> and the <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63fcf872e4b0db7a1f672f2a&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fskinceuticals-c-e-ferulic-with-15-l-ascorbic-acid-vitamin-c-serum-30ml%2F11289609.html&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="SkinCeuticals vitamin C serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fcf872e4b0db7a1f672f2a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63fcf872e4b0db7a1f672f2a&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fskinceuticals-c-e-ferulic-with-15-l-ascorbic-acid-vitamin-c-serum-30ml%2F11289609.html&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">SkinCeuticals vitamin C serum</a>.
Sephora, Dermstore
A restorative day cream, a collagen-boosting serum and the SkinCeuticals vitamin C serum.

Menopause can bring about a number of physical changes, including the feel and look of the skin. You may notice a loss of firmness, moisture and brightness — all normal shifts, according to San Diego-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi.

She explained that drops in both estrogen and progesterone hormones are to blame.

“Losing estrogen means losing collagen. Estrogen hormone stimulates collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid production keeping the skin plump, firm, and hydrated, whereas progesterone stimulates the production of sebum from oil glands in the skin,” Shirazi said in written correspondence.

This slowed-down rate of cellular turnover can leave skin duller than usual and make the cumulative effects of sun and photo damage more noticeable, according to Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City.

As much of a privilege as it is to age, you might be interested in keeping your skin looking its best.

“Given the fluctuations in hormone levels, it’s important to maintain a consistent skin care regimen to better withstand the changing hormonal climate,” Shirazi said.

Both Shirazi and Garshick said that this involves incorporating an array of products that stimulate cellular turnover, protect skin from further oxidative stress and add a vital dose of hydration while also strengthening the skin’s barrier.

“In general, a basic outline of a morning routine should incorporate a cleanser, an antioxidant serum, moisturizer and sunscreen, while an evening routine should incorporate a cleanser, serum, which may incorporate retinol or retinol-alternatives, followed by a moisturizer,” Garshick said.

Shirazi and Garshick lay out detailed product and ingredient suggestions in the list below as well as the various skin benefits each one offers. Shop items like a nourishing night cream formulated specifically for menopausal skin and a vitamin-rich serum that claims to combat a number of concerns.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Sephora
A peptide-containing retinol product
Shirazi called retinols “key players in stimulating and protecting collagen and hyaluronic acid as well as boosting circulation, minimizing pores and firming the skin."

She also recommended finding products with peptides, which she said can "further fight menopausal changes and strengthen the skin."

OUR PICK: One product that has both is this crowd favorite retinol treatment by Paula's Choice, which boasts a 1% concentration of retinol as well as vitamin C and peptides.
$62 at Sephora$58.90 at Amazon$62 at Dermstore
2
Sephora
A hydrating serum
Garshick said that it's vital to keep skin's moisture levels replenished using key ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, two much-loved humectants that can draw moisture into the skin when applied to a damp surface.

OUR PICK: Glossier's Super Bounce serum is packed with both, and specifically a hyaluronic acid complex that is composed of three different molecular weights for superior hydration. It also contains pro-vitamin B5 for nourishment.
$29 at Sephora$29 at Glossier
3
Dermstore
A cult-favorite clinical vitamin C serum
"Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect and repair the skin against oxidative damage while supporting collagen production and lightening discoloration from sun damage," Shirazi said.

OUR PICK: It's no secret that the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum is expensive, however many users are adamant that it's a worthwhile splurge. This cult-favorite treatment uses a powerful and stable antioxidant complex to reduce combined oxidative damage from free radicals. The result is a more even, brighter and more protected complexion.
$182 at Dermstore$182 at SkinCeuticals
4
Dermstore
A vitamin-rich serum for aging skin
"Specifically designed for peri- and post-menopause, this serum combines a blend of proxylane, cassia extract, vitamins b3-C-E, omega fatty acids and Vichy volcanic water," Garshick said. She believes that this multi-tasking combination has the potential to improve the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, while also firming the skin and boosting hydration.
$39 at Dermstore$39 at Amazon$39 at Ulta
5
Dermstore
A moisturizing sunscreen
Both Garshick and Shirazi stress the importance of daily sun protection, which should be applied not just on the face, but other areas where the skin is particularly thin and more susceptible to premature signs of aging, such as the neck and back of the hands. Garshick suggested opting for a hydrating sunscreen.

OUR PICK: EltaMD's moisturizing and mineral-based sunscreen offers SPF40 broad-spectrum protection and contains hyaluronic acid for lasting hydration. The finish promises to be sheer, non-greasy and easy to use under makeup or on its own.
$36 at Dermstore$36 at Amazon
6
Sephora
A dullness-fighting glycolic acid toner
"With declining estrogen levels, our skin cells become lazy resulting in less skin renewal and turnover, giving the skin a dull discolored appearance," Shirazi said. A tried and true solution? Exfoliation, specifically a chemical exfoliant like glycolic acid (or lactic acid for those with dry skin) once or twice a week. According to Shirazi, "this can help boost cell turnover, hydrate the skin, and stimulate collagen."

OUR PICK: This toning solution from The Ordinary is a well-known product that contains a 7% concentration of glycolic acid, as well as tasmanian pepperberry to aid in reducing irritation associated with acid use.
$13 at Sephora$13 at Ulta$13 at Target
7
Amazon
A gentle micellar cleansing water
When it comes to cleansing, Garshick said that it's best to only wash with a cleanser once per day at the end of the day, to avoid drying out the skin. She also said products like this Bioderma Sensibio micellar water and the Dove Beauty Bar are good options since they are gentle and can remove makeup or build-up without stripping the skin of its natural oils.
$12.99 at Amazon$16.39 at Target
8
Amazon
A hydrating healing ointment
"For any areas of dry, cracked skin, it can help to use a thicker cream or petrolatum-containing ointment to provide an occlusive barrier to lock moisture in and protect the skin from external irritants," Garshick said.

OUR PICK: This popular petroleum-based product, often used for "slugging," contains glycerin, provitamin B and lanolin for added hydration and nourishment.
$20.49 at Amazon$18.99 at Target$15.97 at Walmart
9
Ulta
A nourishing night cream
Garshick suggests this reparative formula developed specifically with menopausal skin in mind because the No7 nourishing overnight cream "uses ceramides and lipids to help support the skin barrier [and] replenish moisture."

She said the use of soy isoflavones, hyaluronic acid and matrixyl 3000 inside this cream can help plump skin and contribute to its restorative potential.
$37.99 at Ulta$23.92 at Amazon$25.99 at Target
10
Sephora
A restorative day cream
This intensive and restorative day cream by Clarins is Garshick's pick for anyone with deeply dehydrated skin. She said it incorporates organic harungana, which works similar to retinol while also being gentle on the skin.

"It also contains the anti-pollution complex to protect the skin from changes related to pollution and blue light," she said.
$132 at Sephora$132 at Ulta$132 at Nordstrom
11
Sephora
A peptide and vitamin C cream
"This cream works to boost moisture and improves radiance of the skin, offering both immediate and long-term improvements," Garshick said of Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream, a luxe formulation of hyaluronic acid, peptides, vitamin C and E and more, which Garshick said can plump skin and potentially reduce the appearance of fine lines.
$65 at Sephora$29+ at Nordstrom$65 at Charlotte Tilbury
