Menopause can bring about a number of physical changes, including the feel and look of the skin. You may notice a loss of firmness, moisture and brightness — all normal shifts, according to San Diego-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi.

She explained that drops in both estrogen and progesterone hormones are to blame.

“Losing estrogen means losing collagen. Estrogen hormone stimulates collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid production keeping the skin plump, firm, and hydrated, whereas progesterone stimulates the production of sebum from oil glands in the skin,” Shirazi said in written correspondence.

This slowed-down rate of cellular turnover can leave skin duller than usual and make the cumulative effects of sun and photo damage more noticeable, according to Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City.

As much of a privilege as it is to age, you might be interested in keeping your skin looking its best.

“Given the fluctuations in hormone levels, it’s important to maintain a consistent skin care regimen to better withstand the changing hormonal climate,” Shirazi said.

Both Shirazi and Garshick said that this involves incorporating an array of products that stimulate cellular turnover, protect skin from further oxidative stress and add a vital dose of hydration while also strengthening the skin’s barrier.

“In general, a basic outline of a morning routine should incorporate a cleanser, an antioxidant serum, moisturizer and sunscreen, while an evening routine should incorporate a cleanser, serum, which may incorporate retinol or retinol-alternatives, followed by a moisturizer,” Garshick said.

Shirazi and Garshick lay out detailed product and ingredient suggestions in the list below as well as the various skin benefits each one offers. Shop items like a nourishing night cream formulated specifically for menopausal skin and a vitamin-rich serum that claims to combat a number of concerns.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.