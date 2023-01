The Men’s Activewear That Walmart Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying

Sportstyle short sleeve logo t-shirt

Prefer to workout in a tee? This shirt from Under Armour feature their popular logo. Grab it in your choice of six different colors.“Most all shirts I've bought from UA other than one have fit very similar to this T. I'm 6.1 and 250lbs, and this t give just the right about of comfort and space to feel comfortable to wear all day or causally, and yes endure heavy workouts. In my opinion not professionally but as an average consumer this is a very versatile T-shirt. If I was nitpicking it could use maybe 1 inch or more in length. It's not too loose and not too tight just a very comfortable T-shirt.” — MJLantz