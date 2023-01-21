Shoppingwalmartmens clothingworkout clothes

The Men’s Activewear That Walmart Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying

It’s time to upgrade your workout gear with these budget friendly and highly rated pieces from Walmart.

Champion <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FChampion-Men-s-and-Big-Men-s-Powerblend-Fleece-C-Logo-Pullover-Hoodie-up-to-Size-4XL%2F192926424%3Fathbdg%3DL1300&subId1=63cb6846e4b01e928863e816" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hoodie" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63cb6846e4b01e928863e816" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FChampion-Men-s-and-Big-Men-s-Powerblend-Fleece-C-Logo-Pullover-Hoodie-up-to-Size-4XL%2F192926424%3Fathbdg%3DL1300&subId1=63cb6846e4b01e928863e816" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">hoodie</a> and MRX <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMens-Compression-Pants-Tights-Running-Gym-Legging-Long-Base-Layer-Thermal-Training-Trousers-Black-Grey-Small%2F399615957&subId1=63cb6846e4b01e928863e816" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="running tights" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63cb6846e4b01e928863e816" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMens-Compression-Pants-Tights-Running-Gym-Legging-Long-Base-Layer-Thermal-Training-Trousers-Black-Grey-Small%2F399615957&subId1=63cb6846e4b01e928863e816" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">running tights</a>
Champion hoodie and MRX running tights

It’s never fun to check your form in the gym mirror only to notice how drab your usual workout outfit is looking. If you’re in need of some new exercise ensembles and looking to save, skip the specialty stores and head to Walmart where they carry an extensive range of men’s activewear.

Buying unknown brands can always be a bit scary, but we’ve rounded up the highest-rated activewear that customers are raving about. That means you can feel confident that this clothing can stand up to your next workout when putting them in your cart. Continue below to shop the best of the best in exercise clothing at Walmart.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Under Armour men's fleece pants
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Stretchy and made with soft fleece, when wearing these pants you'll feel comfortable throughout your workout even on cold days. They have pockets so you can keep your phone nearby.

Promising review: “These pants feel very comfortable and do not attract dirt and hair if I'm on the floor in my room working out. Highly recommended!!!” — TheNightWolf
$41.25 at Walmart
2
Reebok Active Hybrid jacket
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Enjoy running outdoors? You'll want to add this size-inclusive and stylish jacket to your closet for chilly morning jogs.

Promising review: “Love this jacket. Bought one for each of my boys. Wish I had bought one for myself.”— Chris
$32.88 at Walmart
3
Sportstyle short sleeve logo t-shirt
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Prefer to workout in a tee? This shirt from Under Armour feature their popular logo. Grab it in your choice of six different colors.

Promising review: “Most all shirts I've bought from UA other than one have fit very similar to this T. I'm 6.1 and 250lbs, and this t give just the right about of comfort and space to feel comfortable to wear all day or causally, and yes endure heavy workouts. In my opinion not professionally but as an average consumer this is a very versatile T-shirt. If I was nitpicking it could use maybe 1 inch or more in length. It's not too loose and not too tight just a very comfortable T-shirt.” — MJLantz
$25 at Walmart
4
Russell training shorts
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Going up to a size 5XL and offered in 15 different colors, these highly rated shorts are less than $10. Based on the reviews, you'll want to add a few colors to your cart.

Promising review: “These are the greatest shorts I've ever owned. They are so comfortable, and fit quite well. There are so many different colors to choose from—which is great for someone who enjoys variety such as myself. I use these for hanging around the house, going out to do errands, and everything in-between. The best part is how affordable these are. You can't go wrong.” —Vincent
$9.44 at Walmart
5
SPX dry-fit performance crew neck
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

For those that like moisture-wicking fabric when you hit the gym, you won't want to miss this deal on athletic tees. These performance shirts come in a pack of five, so you're only paying about $6 per top.

Promising review: “They fit my husband so well - great work out shirts for the gym. He said they are breathable, comfortable, and I think they make his muscles look nice. True to size for sure.” — Kcd
$30.99 at Walmart
6
MRX compression running tights
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Some runners swear by running tights, which they say improve their performance because of the compression fit. So if you're trying to improve your mile-per-minute speed, consider checking out these leggings from MRX.

Promising review: “These are my first compression pants. I got them to help with problems I'm starting to have with my legs. What little time I've had them they seem to help. I like them so much I ordered a second pair 2 days after getting the first pair. I highly recommend them.”— Mike
$14.99 at Walmart
7
Hanes performance long-sleeve t-shirt
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

With over 2,000 5-star reviews, customers love this long-sleeve shirt from Hanes. Normally sold for $25, right now it's on sale for $9.99.

Promising review: “We live in Central Florida. Daytime temperature nowadays range from the 80's to the very high 90's. My wife was horrified when when the Hanes Cool/Dry long sleeve shirt arrived because it was 100% polyester. In our experience polyester does not "breathe". I am 77, she's 65 years old. I gave it it a try nonetheless. To my surprise the shirt kept me not only dry but super cool. I guess times have changed our polyester expectations. Thank you Hanes for the magic.”— Tito
$25 at Walmart
8
Champion Powerblend fleece pullover hoodie
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

While this is a great hoodie to throw on before or after heading to the gym, reviewers say they're so comfy that you may want to wear them even when you're not working out.

Promising review: “Love these hoodies. Fit great, feel great, and they don't cost an arm and a leg. Have several colors, and will likely pick up a couple more.” — Krupa
$25 at Walmart (originally $50)
9
Reebok heathered long sleeve t-shirt
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This long-sleeved tee is made from jersey knit fabric that is soft and stretchy to keep up with all your moves. Pick from four different colors when buying this shirt, all of which are sporting the Reebok logo.

Promising review: “Looks and feels good. Soft material, true to size.” — Chet
$21 at Walmart
