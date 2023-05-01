ShoppingAmazonmens clothingworkout clothes

Reviewers Say This Men’s Workout Underwear Is Actually Supportive

These pairs will keep things comfortable during any type of workout.

Staff Writer

New Balance men's workout underwear and Under Armour men's supportive underwear.
Amazon
New Balance men's workout underwear and Under Armour men's supportive underwear.

Whether you lift weights, put in a cool 20 on the elliptical or do annual Ironman triathlons, you want undergarments that will you keep you supported, comfortable and free from chafing or wedgies. You need a good pair — or dare we say, a drawerful — of supportive, breathable men’s workout underwear.

It can be challenging to find a comfortable pair of undies, especially ones made for high-intensity cardio and longtime wear. You may not want to ask strangers at the gym for their base layer recommendations, so if you’re on your own in finding the best workout under layers, we’re here to help.

To help find the best bottom layers for active guys, we rounded up the high-rated, most beloved, men’s performance undies on the web. They come in different colors, styles and price points, but they all boast a ton of five-star ratings with positive reviews from active men saying how supportive they are.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A set of two Under Armour 9-inch boxers for extended support
Fast-drying, sweat-wicking and super soft to the touch, these workout boxers have it all. Perfect if you like compression and support throughout your thigh, they have a 9-inch inseam to keep everything in. They also have four-way stretch, a mesh fly panel with a working fly.

Promising review: "This is exactly what I am looking for in underwear. They are comfortable, supportive, and sweat wicking. I've worked several shifts waiting tables, and run a bunch of miles, including a 5k, in them and they are just what I was looking for. Will buy again." — Michael A. Corey
$30+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A three-pack of 6-inch New Balance briefs with a fly front
With over 70,000 global ratings, these New Balance performance boxer briefs are beloved by hardcore gym rats and casual joggers alike. They have a no-rise inseam, making them great for running and the gym or for wearing under many layers when skiing or snowboarding.

Promising review: "Seriously these are the only ones that I buy from now on!! They are unmatched in both comfort and support. They offer plenty of thigh space since I’m a bigger guy. After buying the first three, I went and bought three more in various colors cause that’s how comfortable they are. I can’t stress it enough, give them a try!!!" — Omar Rico
$18.98 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A five-pack of athletic shorts with UPF 50+ sun protection
Providing SPF sun protection, this compression baselayer can be worn as workout underwear or as a pair of shorts or swim trunks on its own. Made from quick-drying spandex fabric, they don't retain heat and keep you dry and odor-free during long workouts.

Promising review: "I wear these under my running shorts, as I'm marathon training and need extra support. They are soooo comfy though I could just wear them around the house and all the time if I wasn't so modest." — Elvis Lives
$29.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A four-pack of Reebok undies with a functional fly pouch
Classic boxer brief wearers will love these Reebok performance undies with a fly pouch. They're moisture-wicking and quick drying, with a stay-put design that won't ride up even during intense activity.

Promising review: "These are very comfortable, very light and airy and fit perfectly. They also provide great support .I would recommend these boxer briefs." — James M. Larson
$28 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An OG jockstrap for a reliable classic
There's nothing wrong with a classic. If you prefer an old-school gym class jockstrap when you're working out, you can't go wrong with this wide-band athletic supporter. It has a 3-inch waistband, 1/2-inch-wide leg straps and a nylon cotton blend pouch to keep you cool as you sweat.

Promising review: "Worked out great, I wear it to the gym all the time. Keeps me well supported on the treadmill, while my boxer briefs allow for a little too much floppage. Has lasted over a year, however it’s starting to feel a bit worn as expected. Looks nice too" — Andrew Garver
$12.49 at Amazon
6
DXL
A pair of Harbor Bay performance boxer briefs in big and tall sizes
These performance boxer briefs are made to fit big and tall men. They're moisture-wicking and have antimicrobial properties to keep you feeling fresh even when you're breaking a sweat.

Promising review: “These boxer/briefs are the perfect length and have a great fit and support.” — Randy in Texas
$15.18 at DXL (originally $19)
7
Amazon
A three-pack of waterproof Runhit compression longline underwear shorts
Wear them for biking, swimming, cycling, gym time and water sports — these compression shorts work in all elements. They give you compression and support through your glutes, quads and hamstrings with a special stitch to prevent chafing.

Promising review: "We purchased these as a base layer for dirt biking. My husband loves them. They are supportive and prevent chafing. Size and stretch is perfect, and he’s very pleased with them." — Karen Bunker
$23.88 at Amazon
