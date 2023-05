A three-pack of 6-inch New Balance briefs with a fly front

With over 70,000 global ratings, these New Balance performance boxer briefs are beloved by hardcore gym rats and casual joggers alike. They have a no-rise inseam, making them great for running and the gym or for wearing under many layers when skiing or snowboarding."Seriously these are the only ones that I buy from now on!!. They offer plenty of thigh space since I’m a bigger guy. After buying the first three, I went and bought three more in various colors cause that’s how comfortable they are. I can’t stress it enough, give them a try!!!" — Omar Rico