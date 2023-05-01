Whether you lift weights, put in a cool 20 on the elliptical or do annual Ironman triathlons, you want undergarments that will you keep you supported, comfortable and free from chafing or wedgies. You need a good pair — or dare we say, a drawerful — of supportive, breathable men’s workout underwear.

It can be challenging to find a comfortable pair of undies, especially ones made for high-intensity cardio and longtime wear. You may not want to ask strangers at the gym for their base layer recommendations, so if you’re on your own in finding the best workout under layers, we’re here to help.

To help find the best bottom layers for active guys, we rounded up the high-rated, most beloved, men’s performance undies on the web. They come in different colors, styles and price points, but they all boast a ton of five-star ratings with positive reviews from active men saying how supportive they are.