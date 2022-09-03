Shopping

These Best-Selling Men’s Basics Are (Way) Under $30 At Walmart

From a six-pack of Fruit of the Loom pocket T-shirts to a pair of chinos that have reviewers impressed with their quality, there‘s a slew of affordable basics for men at Walmart.

With fall around the corner, you may be feeling the need for a wardrobe overhaul — but it’s not exactly cost-effective to invest in a whole new set of jeans, T-shirts, work pants, and shoes. Before you give up and reach for those timeworn dungarees or stretched-neck shirt, we’d like to point you in the direction of Walmart’s best-selling, highly affordable wardrobe essentials for men.

The retailer’s ultra-wearable basics come from enduring American brands like Wrangler, Dickies, Fruit of the Loom, and more; and are tried-and-true staples that everyone needs in their closet as the seasons begin to shift. Even better, they’re thoroughly reviewer-approved, with four- and five-star ratings awarded by hundreds (even thousands) of satisfied shoppers. The very best part, however, is that nothing on our list is over $30 — and most items don’t even break the $20 mark.

Ahead, find Walmart’s best-selling men’s apparel that will help you head into fall feeling fresh.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Wrangler relaxed fit cargo pants
With a 4.5-star rating and over 4,000 reviews, these functional trousers offer a customer-approved, hard-working fit. Reviews say the fabrication is lightweight and even comfortable enough to even wear to the gym, and a number of reviewers commented on the accommodating stretch. “Relaxed fit with stretch is a game changer,” wrote Carl. “I do maintenance/custodial work and am always bending, stooping, squatting, lifting.”
$19.97 at Walmart
2
Walmart
George 100% cotton regular-fit jeans
These stretch-free, 100% cotton dungarees offer a straight fit and a rise that hits at the natural waist. With a black, medium, and light washes to choose from and a size range including 29 x 30 through 42 x 32, they’re a basic, crowd-pleasing option that the TikTok crowd endorses. “These jeans are … like $50-$60 cheaper than [Urban Outfitters] and look just as good,” wrote Josh. “The waist is really big though so just know you'll need a belt if you're super skinny like me.”
$11.33 at Walmart
3
Walmart
George cotton-viscose flannel shirt
If the classic red-and-black buffalo plaid pictured here isn’t your speed, know that this cotton-viscose button-front “flannel” shirt is offered in a total of 15 different plaids, to suit all of your fall-wardrobe needs. Available in sizes XS through 5XLT, it’s an inclusive option that will serve as a building block for any comfortable fall look.
$11.98 at Walmart
4
Walmart
George slim stretch cotton chinos
These stylish, stretch-cotton chinos are a clear customer favorite, boasting close to 700 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Reviewers advise that the affordable price belies the pants’ precise fit and quality: “My husband is pretty picky about his pants and he was shocked to find such an inexpensive pant could be not only comfortable but also a good quality,” wrote Andrea.
$17.98 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Dickies Flex work pant
These moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant work pants from longtime workwear brand Dickies are sturdy and comfortable thanks to a cotton-polyester fabrication, and offer the straight-legged silhouette of classic uniform trousers. “Durable and professional-looking,” declared a reviewer named Norman.
$24.98 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Fruit of the Loom pocket T-shirts
There’s nothing like a fresh pack of T-shirts to start a new season, and these Fruit of the Loom tagless tees are a longtime customer favorite. The cool color mix — consisting of less-ubiquitous tones like teal and olive green — is a welcome update from the standard assortment of black, white and navy.
Pack of 6: $19.49 at Walmart
7
Walmart
AND1 basketball shorts
When it comes to activewear, it doesn’t get much more essential than a pair of shiny knee-length basketball shorts — and the price doesn’t get much better than the sub-$10 threshold. Available in sizes S through 5XL and an array of colors including a “stunning blue” that, um, lives up to its name, these crowd-pleasing bottoms has amassed a 4.6-star rating across 900+ reviews. “I have had this brand of basketball shorts for over 5 years! Believe me, they were washed and dried at least 100 times,” wrote a reviewer named Teri. “They held up well and remained comfortable. After 5 years, I decided to get rid of the old and buy 6 new pairs! GREAT BUY! LONG LASTING!”
$9.97 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Wrangler five-pocket denim shorts
The trendy dad-adjacent “jort” is un-ironically on offer here at Walmart, rendered in the classic five-pocket relaxed fit and available in four traditional denim washes from “light bleach” to a deep indigo (“midnight”). With a 4.6-star rating and 154 reviews, it’s another customer-approved option that doesn’t break the $15 mark.
$14.98 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Heartland all-purpose rubber boot
These unisex rubber boots are surprisingly stylish, and available in men’s shoe sizes 5 though 13. The design couldn’t be simpler, with a sealed PVC fabrication and a silhouette that simply slides onto your foot, but they’re a sturdy multipurpose option for working in wet or muddy conditions. The deeply treaded soles offer traction and safety, and the materials promises to resist harsh agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, animal waste, soaps, and detergents. (The shoe is designed to fit over socks and may run slightly large.)
$14 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Fruit of the Loom fleece hoodie
With 1,600+ reviews and a 4.6-star rating, this super-soft fleece hoodie has customers uniformly pleased. With a slew of details that ensure a perfect and long-lasting fit (ribbed cuffs and waistband, shoulder-to-shoulder neck tape, and double-needle stitching on the neck and hems), the ringspun cotton topper is a must-have layer for fall.
$14.99 at Walmart
