Beckett Simonon

Beckett Simonon Roy loafer

"I put a pair of loafers on my list because I think everyone should have a pair. They're elegant and give off an air of luxury, which I personally love. Again, Beckett Simonon does a good job of giving us a classic without any fluff. If you're feeling fancy, you could seek out a tasseled loafer, but as a first foray into loafers, these are great. Also, loafers can often be way more comfortable than standard dress shoes and look just as nice. They're not always quite as formal, but you can definitely wear them for most dressy occasions." — Komisarchik



This shoe comes in dark brown and light brown and in men's sizes 7-14.

