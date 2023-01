Beckett Simonon Bernard tassel loafer

"This is a stylish yet simple shoe that transcends trends and seasons. It's a very timeless dress shoe. I love how much you can do with a pair of these. You can dress them up with a suit and tie, or dress them down with a nice sweater, dress shirt, or casual tee and a pair of jeans. For summer you can go for a no-show sock or no sock at all, and in winter, throw on a pair of long socks with them and they fare well in the cold seasons. The tassel adds more personality to the shoe and separates it from normal loafers." — LaDarius Campbell , a Dallas-based fashion and style enthusiastThis shoe comes in brown, black, burgundy, oak brown and tan and in men's sizes 7-14.