If you ask me, autumnal clothing is superior to that of all other seasons. It just doesn’t get any better than cool layering pieces, hats and chic footwear like a trusty boot. A good fall boot is an essential closet item. Not only can a great pair of boots help to keep your feet warm, but these practical and sturdy kicks always look dashing and cool, elevating even the most casual outfit. There’s nothing that a great pair of boots can’t do.
Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of the very best fall boots around, according to stylish guys. They include a wide range of styles and price points, so you can find the one that best fits your aesthetic and budget. These boots are cool, timeless and sure to give your outfits a major style boost, with minimum effort. Pick up a pair for yourself and watch the compliments roll in.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.