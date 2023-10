Blundstone Original 500 Series boots

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of Blundstones, an Australian-made shoe that some say embodies pandemic-era style . Stylish actor Max Jenkins passionately told HuffPost that we must resist the notion that we've reached peak Blundstone . It simply cannot be done — they're iconic closet staples for a reason. Walmart and Amazon have them in several colors, but Jenkins prefers them in black. My friend Bobby Miklausic is equally as enthusiastic about these boots. According to him, Blundstones are "Classic, simple, quick, easy. A boot for all occasions. There is no situation they're not good for. Waterproof. Robust. I've taken to making them my flight footwear too because they're quick to get on and off. I guess I wouldn't swim in them. That's the only situation they're not good for." You can get them in sizes 7–14.