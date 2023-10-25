ShoppingStyleShoesfall

9 Men’s Boots For Fall That Stylish Guys Swear By

These closet essentials are as practical as they are dashing and downright cool.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=652eb9c4e4b03b213b07805e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redwingshoes.com%2Fheritage%2FClassic-Moc-08828.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Red Wing Shoes Moc boots" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652eb9c4e4b03b213b07805e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=652eb9c4e4b03b213b07805e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redwingshoes.com%2Fheritage%2FClassic-Moc-08828.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Red Wing Shoes Moc boots</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Blundstone-Unisex-Original-500-Series/dp/B000Y04I2W?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=652eb9c4e4b03b213b07805e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Blundstone Chelsea boots" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652eb9c4e4b03b213b07805e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Blundstone-Unisex-Original-500-Series/dp/B000Y04I2W?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=652eb9c4e4b03b213b07805e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Blundstone Chelsea boots</a> and a pair of <a href="https://thursdayboots.com/products/mens-explorer-combat-boot-jasper" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Thursday Boot Co. Explorer boots" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652eb9c4e4b03b213b07805e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://thursdayboots.com/products/mens-explorer-combat-boot-jasper" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Thursday Boot Co. Explorer boots</a>.
Thursday Boot Co., Red Wing Shoes, Amazon
Red Wing Shoes Moc boots, Blundstone Chelsea boots and a pair of Thursday Boot Co. Explorer boots.

If you ask me, autumnal clothing is superior to that of all other seasons. It just doesn’t get any better than cool layering pieces, hats and chic footwear like a trusty boot. A good fall boot is an essential closet item. Not only can a great pair of boots help to keep your feet warm, but these practical and sturdy kicks always look dashing and cool, elevating even the most casual outfit. There’s nothing that a great pair of boots can’t do.

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of the very best fall boots around, according to stylish guys. They include a wide range of styles and price points, so you can find the one that best fits your aesthetic and budget. These boots are cool, timeless and sure to give your outfits a major style boost, with minimum effort. Pick up a pair for yourself and watch the compliments roll in.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Frye
Frye Tyler lace-up boots
Frye boots are widely known to be a great investment. My friend Christian Marchand, a self-described stylish Brooklyn dad, told me, "I've had these boots for more than six years, I use them from fall to spring without fail and they are truly worth every penny." You can get them in one of six colors in sizes 7–13. The small details and gorgeous craftsmanship make them a must-have, especially for anyone who loves a vintage-inspired look.
$328 at Frye$327.95 at Zappos
2
Amazon
Thursday Boot Co. Explorer boots
Resident HuffPost fashion plate (and art director) Benjamin Currie always has the best recommendations, and these gorgeous leather boots are no exception. They're handcrafted from full-grain leather with a strong, sturdy construction that provides both durability and a long life span, so you can rest easy knowing you've made a good financial investment. The memory foam insoles are super comfy while the outsoles give you a good grip to keep you steady on your feet. They're available in four colors in sizes 6–16.
$249 at Thursday Boot Co.
3
Amazon
Blundstone Original 500 Series boots
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of Blundstones, an Australian-made shoe that some say embodies pandemic-era style. Stylish actor Max Jenkins passionately told HuffPost that we must resist the notion that we've reached peak Blundstone. It simply cannot be done — they're iconic closet staples for a reason. Walmart and Amazon have them in several colors, but Jenkins prefers them in black. My friend Bobby Miklausic is equally as enthusiastic about these boots. According to him, Blundstones are "Classic, simple, quick, easy. A boot for all occasions. There is no situation they're not good for. Waterproof. Robust. I've taken to making them my flight footwear too because they're quick to get on and off. I guess I wouldn't swim in them. That's the only situation they're not good for." You can get them in sizes 7–14.
$130.53 at Amazon (originally $174.95)$209.95 at Zappos$130.28 at Walmart
4
Amazon
Danner Bull Run Lux boots
If you prefer a more rugged aesthetic that still feels pulled together and stylish, actor Zach Appelman recommends these Danner boots. He told HuffPost, "It’s hard to find a good-looking leather boot that also has decent cushioning, which is a must for me when logging miles on NYC pavement. The cushion on these is superb and the nubuck leather upper is really soft and flexible right out of the box. Most importantly, they are made with union labor.” These sturdy, elegantly crafted boots are available in two colors in sizes 8–14.
$269.95 at R.E.I.$240 at Dillard's
5
Red Wing Shoes
Red Wing Shoes Classic Moc boots
Currie is also a fan of this particular Red Wing style, a chic six-inch high moc-style boot. It's a dreamy mix of form and function in a classic silhouette that skews slightly towards a combat boot without feeling militant. Dress it up or down; either way, you'll thank yourself for making this solid sartorial investment for years to come. It's available in seven different colors in sizes 7–13.
$319.99 at Red Wing Shoes$319.99 at Zappos
6
Zappos
Xtratuf ankle deck boots
Leather is simply not always an option, especially when it's slushy and disgusting outside. The last thing you want to do is ruin a statement shoe that cost a ton of money. According to Ben Stockman, an attorney in New York City, these are the boots you want on hand to battle the fall and winter elements in or out of the city. He noted that "they were initially designed to be worn on the deck of an Alaskan commercial fishing boat, so you know they're going to withstand rain or snow and keep you warm and dry." They're available in a range of colors and patterns in sizes 7–14.
$105 at Amazon$104.95 at Zappos
7
Amazon
Red Wing Shoes Iron Ranger boots
Will Tooke, HuffPost's fashion-forward managing video editor, adores his Red Wing boots. He thinks they look cool and work in a range of situations, from casual to smarter and more put-together occasions. They're definitely on the pricey side, but he thinks they're worth it because they have a lifetime guarantee and are basically indestructible once you take the time to break them in. You can get them in five different colors in sizes 6–14.
$349 at Red Wing Shoes$349 at Zappos
8
Nordstrom
Alden work boot
Treat yourself to a truly sophisticated and elegant leather boot like this one from Alden, recommended by Currie. It has precise topstitching that provides a nice contrast to the smooth polish of the leather. It's a work boot that has been elevated to the highest form. Even though they're on the higher end of the price point spectrum, they're constantly selling out, which speaks to the quality and popularity of this shoe. You can still snag a few sizes at Nordstrom if you hurry.
$655 at Nordstrom
9
Thursday Boot Co.
Thursday Boot Co. Hero lace-up boots
Currie is a fan of the price point of these Thursday Boot Co. kicks. He's been spotting them all over New York City, which makes sense given their cool silhouette, the slightly edgy detailing of the stitching and laces and cool rubber lug soles that are as practical as they are stylish. You can get them in three different colors in sizes 6–16.
$199 at Thursday Boot Co.

Before You Go

A pair of super-sturdy, high-quality Chelsea boots everyone should own a pair of. You'll instantly realize how smart of a purchase you made when you discover these can go with literally any outfit you pick out this fall.

30 Durable Shoes To Wear To All Your Fall Activities

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE