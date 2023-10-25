Zappos

Xtratuf ankle deck boots

Leather is simply not always an option, especially when it's slushy and disgusting outside. The last thing you want to do is ruin a statement shoe that cost a ton of money. According to Ben Stockman, an attorney in New York City, these are the boots you want on hand to battle the fall and winter elements in or out of the city. He noted that "they were initially designed to be worn on the deck of an Alaskan commercial fishing boat, so you know they're going to withstand rain or snow and keep you warm and dry." They're available in a range of colors and patterns in sizes 7–14.