A weighted blanket from YNM, which will probably help them fall asleep much faster

If you have trouble falling or staying asleep, then a weighted blanket just might help. These cotton blankets come in several sizes (when choosing which weight to get, YNM recommends taking 10% of your body weight and then adding an extra pound), but the best part is that they're super breathable, so you won't wake up in a puddle of sweat.