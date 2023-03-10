ShoppingGroomingmagic mikeshaving

The Best Products For Manscaping, According To Male Strippers

Call it manscaping or just basic upkeep — these are the products and tips used by male exotic performers.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A triple-action <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gold-Bond-Essentials-Talc-Free-Protection/dp/B08W5GNXBG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6407eb8fe4b0dfe63210df71%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="baby powder for men" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6407eb8fe4b0dfe63210df71" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Gold-Bond-Essentials-Talc-Free-Protection/dp/B08W5GNXBG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6407eb8fe4b0dfe63210df71%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">baby powder for men</a>, personal <a href="https://imp.i144304.net/c/2706071/809837/11454?subId1=6407eb8fe4b0dfe63210df71&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meridiangrooming.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-trimmer" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hair trimmer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6407eb8fe4b0dfe63210df71" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://imp.i144304.net/c/2706071/809837/11454?subId1=6407eb8fe4b0dfe63210df71&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meridiangrooming.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-trimmer" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">hair trimmer</a> from Meridian Grooming and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hair-Intimate-Private-Removal-Cream/dp/B08D67MF73?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6407eb8fe4b0dfe63210df71%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hair-removal cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6407eb8fe4b0dfe63210df71" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hair-Intimate-Private-Removal-Cream/dp/B08D67MF73?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6407eb8fe4b0dfe63210df71%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">hair-removal cream</a>.
Amazon, Meridian
A triple-action baby powder for men, personal hair trimmer from Meridian Grooming and hair-removal cream.

For the longest time, body hair removal seemed largely relegated to the world of women’s beauty. In reality, male body grooming is a ritualistic aspect of exotic male performance — and, according to these performers, it’s a taboo that’s quickly changing for all men.

“When a male is well groomed with soft skin, it can be seen as feminine,” said an Arizona Male Strippers performer who prefers to go by his stage name Valente. “But, for me, grooming is an extension of my branding [and] boosts my confidence.”

He thanks the early-2000s rise of the term “metrosexual” and the “Magic Mike” franchise (the latest installment of which recently arrived in theaters) for demystifying “manscaping.”

He specifically citied a scene in the first “Magic Mike” film in which one of the male characters is caught shaving with his sister’s razor. For him, it highlights how outdated the stigmas are surrounding men that enjoy being close-shaven.

“I know that there is not enough information for male grooming due to how society is structured,” said Valente, who shaves at least twice a week.

His routine involves regular exfoliation and starting off completely dry using electric trimmers before wet shaving with a manual razor, then following up with oils and hydrators. He said this process (which you can learn more about below) prevents cuts and razor burn while keeping his skin feeling healthy.

Valente and other dancers from the world of male stripping gave us a detailed glimpse inside their bathrooms, including a look at the products that have reached near-sacred status in their upkeep rituals. Whether you’re most comfortable going completely bare, au naturale or somewhere in between, there’s something for everyone.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.

1
Ulta
A hair-removing cream with aloe
A fellow Arizona Male Strippers performer who goes by the stage name Austin said that he will occasionally use this body cream hair remover by Nair that's formulated with soothing aloe and lanolin. "This is suitable for saving time instead of shaving," he said. "But, you must be spot-on with [the directed] three-minute timing so as not to burn your skin."
$8.99 at Ulta$6.99 at Target$5.44 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A cordless Wahl trimmer set
"I use a small Wahl trimmer to cut big bushy hair first, starting on dry skin," Velente said. "I start from my chest, stroking from the outside going over the left pec while holding the nipple area with the other hand and applying pressure to try to make the skin flat so it will be easier to go over with the trimmer. This prevents accidents such as cuts and getting stuck."

With self-sharpening precision blades and a cordless operation, this electric trimmer allows users to achieve 14 different trimming lengths, courtesy of the seven different included comb attachments.
$24.99 at Amazon
3
Meridian Grooming
A personal electric hair trimmer
Editor's pick: Another electric trimmer option that's designed for use anywhere on the body, including beards and underarms, is this bestseller from Meridian Grooming. Depending on which guard you choose, this cordless and rechargeable razor can provide a barely-there finish, a mid-level tidying or can just even things out.
$74 at Meridian Grooming
4
Amazon
A manual razor designed for sensitive skin
When it's time for a more detailed and close shave, both Valente and Austin use triple-blade disposable razors all over their entire bodies. For people with sensitive skin, Valente recommended these five-blade razors by Bic that are enhanced with moisture strips along the entire flexible head of the razor.

"I always shave using downward strokes, [then] sideways in a gentle slow momentum," Valente said, noting that he has one dedicated razor for his face and one for his body. "I also apply one stroke at a time, then I rinse the blade under water for a better performance; this way, I don't have tiny hair between the blades."
$6.92 at Amazon$9.19 at Target
5
Target
A rich-lathering shave gel
"If I am going to shave the bikini area especially, I use a lot of [shave] creams, gels or even conditioner," Valente said. A favorite on his shelf is this shave gel by Skintimate that starts off as a moisture-rich gel before lathering into a protective cream. It also contains lanolin and vitamin E to impart an extra dose of moisture. He also enjoys using Shea Moisture's Daily Hydration Conditioner, which contains 100% virgin coconut oil.
$3.79 at Target3-pack: $9.71 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A triple-repair body cream
All of the male performers we corresponded with said that a post-shave moisturizer is essential. For Austin, it's usually a light, non-greasy and fast-absorbing lotion that he applies right after he gets out of the shower after shaving.

One of Valente's favorite options is this shea butter-based cream by La Roche-Posay that contains skin-essential lipids, prebiotics beneficial for the skin's microbiome and adored hydrators like glycerin and niacinamide.
$19.99 at Amazon$9.99+ at Ulta$19.99 at Dermstore
7
Dermstore
A multitasking replenishing oil
Both Valente and Austin are big fans of incorporating natural oils into their post-shave regimen, especially if you have sensitive skin. "The Replenishing Oil by Juice Beauty is one of my most important products," Valente said of this multitasking oil that he said makes his skin feel supple and healthy like nothing else.

Although this oil, which contains a proprietary blend of fruit stem cells and vitamin C, is intended for the face, Valente also applies it to his body. It harnesses the power of resveratrol-rich grape seed oil to improve skin tone and luminosity as well as a lipid complex essential for maintaining a healthy skin barrier.
$72 at Dermstore$72 at Ulta
8
Target
A buttery soft exfoliant
Valente said that a few times a week he exfoliates his entire body using the Soft Skin scrub by St. Ives, employing a body brush to loosen up dead skin cells and prevent ingrown hairs. This exfoliant uses extract from buttery avocados and nourishing honey, along with moderately abrasive natural exfoliators.
$4.99 at Target$9.37 at Amazon
9
Amazon
An at-home hair-removal cream
Sidney Saayman is a performer as well as the director and producer of the Australia-based Menxclusive burlesque and cabaret show. He told HuffPost that hair-removal creams are typically his favorite grooming method because, although most performers opt for shaving, he finds shaving's resulting re-growth to be coarse and uncomfortable.

This cream by No Hair Crew has been specifically formulated to remove hair in intimate areas and contains ingredients like seaweed to stave off the potential for irritation and dryness.

Another pro tip: Saayman suggested applying hair-removal creams with disposable rubber gloves, then removing the cream with a wet wash cloth.
$16.99 at Amazon$16.99 at Walmart
10
Amazon
A triple-action baby powder for men
Saayman said that applying baby powder after close shaving helps to prevent sweating, which can in turn prevent annoying razor bumps, especially in crevices that are subject to friction. Gold Bond's talc-free formula claims to absorb excess moisture, refresh skin and offer odor control.
$7.79 at Amazon$7.97 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Eucerin Roughness Relief lotion

Best Products To Treat Strawberry Legs

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

9 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Nanny

Style & Beauty

How To Make The Most Money On Clothes Resale Apps, According To Experts

Parenting

How To Respond If Your Kid Is Using ‘Fat’ As An Insult

Food & Drink

‘You’re Looking At Her’: Trials And Triumphs Of Women Chefs

Relationships

‘Mate Poaching’ Is Behind Our Obsession With The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drama

Food & Drink

How This TikTok Food Influencer Got 3 Million Followers Without Any Cooking Expertise

Money

Why You Should Avoid Buying A Gift Card From The Display Rack At The Store

Shopping

Podiatrists Shared The Best Products For Make Walking More Comfortable — And They're Not What You Think

Shopping

43 Efficient TikTok Products For Anyone Who Hates Wasting Time

Shopping

If Your Teen Is Messy, Try (Gently) Suggesting One Of These Cool Organizing Products

Wellness

How To Find A Therapist Who Helps With Long COVID

Relationships

23 Highly Amusing Tweets About Couples Therapy

Shopping

This Stylish Tech Accessories Brand Is Target's Best-Kept Secret

Food & Drink

'I Am Disabled, Black And Female, But I Am Not Here To Check The Boxes'

Wellness

5 Long COVID Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Shopping

If You Haven't Been Double Cleansing, Read This For The Sake Of Your Skin.

Shopping

These Under-$40 Office Supplies Are Ridiculously Good-Looking

Shopping

44 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 40 Swear By

Shopping

These Actually-Nice Throw Blankets Are Weighted Blankets In Disguise

Work/Life

6 Hidden Ways Anxiety Could Be Holding You Back At Work

Home & Living

This 2014 Dramedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Actually, It's None Of Your Business Why Someone Has Gained Weight

Shopping

This Highly-Rated Outdoor Survival Tool Is Only $10 On Amazon

Wellness

Think You Have Long COVID? Here's What Type Of Doctor You Should See.

Food & Drink

8 Foods You Should Never Try To Cook In A Cast Iron Skillet

Parenting

These Parents Didn't Give Birth, But They Are Breastfeeding Their Babies

Shopping

37 Warm Weather Things You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Wellness

The Most Common Long COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 50 Years Ago

Shopping

This TikTok-Famous Travel Bag Has A Way More Affordable Doppelgänger

Style & Beauty

Celebrities Don't Just Show Up Looking Like This. Here's Who Makes The Magic Happen

Food & Drink

TikTok Claims This Common Cooking Oil Is 'Toxic.' Do Experts Agree?

Shopping

24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Parenting

People Are Quick To Comfort Those Who Experience Miscarriage. What About Their Partners?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

We Have TikTok To Thank For This $35 Space-Saving Kitchen Tool

Food & Drink

Pro Bakers Share The Store-Bought Brownie Mixes They Swear By

Shopping

16 Things That Will Help You Get Through Airport Security Faster

Parenting

Is It Actually OK To Come Empty-Handed To A 'No Gifts' Party?

Wellness

This Type Of Cancer Is Rising Among Young People. Here Are The Signs To Watch For.