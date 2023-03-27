The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

It’s officially our favorite time of year: leather jacket season. It’s a fleeting period, making it all the more rewarding. A good leather jacket is as versatile as it is timeless, making it worth the financial investment — with good care, the right jacket can last for decades. There are so many different styles that it’s easy to find the one that best fits your aesthetic.
There are a lot of great-looking, well-made faux leather jackets on the market, too, but if you’re looking for the real deal you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the best and most stylish men’s leather jackets we could find. They come at a variety of price points at some of our favorite retailers and brands including Rag and Bone, Tom Snyder, Amazon and, surprisingly, Etsy.
In general, finding a luxuriously high-quality leather jacket under $400 isn’t easy —but there are a few below that won’t decimate your bank account quite so badly. Perhaps most importantly, these jackets all have glowing reviews, which means you can rest assured you’re making a sound investment that you won’t regret. Take advantage of leather jacket weather while you can and pick one up ASAP.