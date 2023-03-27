The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

The Cast

The Cast Bowery Jacket

A fair number of the most stylish men at HuffPost swear by this jacket from The Cast. Anytime one of them shows up wearing this jacket, it gets passed around the office so everyone can try it on. We can attest to the fact that it will elevate your cool factor by at least 40% the moment you try it on. It's available in sizes XS to 3XL and can be custom designed to your specifications. Take a look at what two of our HuffPost colleagues had to say about this stunner:



"After wanting one for years, I bought my leather jacket from The Cast as a surviving COVID present to myself. Run by the wonderfully-named punk rocker Chuck Bones, The Cast is a small business and all its jackets are made in New York. There is an option of made-to-measure, customized pieces but an off-the-rack jacket fit me perfectly. It's superb quality, I love the vintage vibes and it definitely makes me look far cooler than I actually am. It's easily the most expensive piece of clothing I own, but I have zero regrets. It's amazing how often strangers say 'Hey, nice jacket!' as they pass on the street, or even stop me to ask where it's from." — Will Tooke, managing editor, HuffPost video



"I got mine from The Cast. Their custom jackets are incredible: you get to pick out everything from the style to the leather to the color (pink! mustard yellow!) to the hardware to the color of the lining (I got a baby blue lining) — and they fit them to you. It’s literally made for you — and to your exact specifications. They also have a wide variety of off-the-rack/ready-to-buy/ship styles too. They’re a local NYC [Lower East Side] shop but they do online orders and they’re SO GREAT to work with." — Noah Michelson, senior manager, editorial at HuffPost