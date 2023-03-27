ShoppingFashionStyleMen's Fashion

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

All these jackets all have glowing reviews, which means you can rest assured you’re making a sound investment that you won’t regret.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=641b39ffe4b00c3e60778114&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.toddsnyder.com%2Fproducts%2Fburnished-leather-dylan-jacket-olive-1" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Todd Snyder&#x27;s burnished Italian leather jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641b39ffe4b00c3e60778114" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=641b39ffe4b00c3e60778114&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.toddsnyder.com%2Fproducts%2Fburnished-leather-dylan-jacket-olive-1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Todd Snyder's burnished Italian leather jacket</a>, a <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383276/5554?subId1=641b39ffe4b00c3e60778114&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D746114" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Banana Republic leather jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641b39ffe4b00c3e60778114" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383276/5554?subId1=641b39ffe4b00c3e60778114&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D746114" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Banana Republic leather jacket</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/FLAVOR-Leather-Motorcycle-Jacket-Removable/dp/B07281JLSC?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=641b39ffe4b00c3e60778114%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="brown motorcycle jacket with hood" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641b39ffe4b00c3e60778114" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/FLAVOR-Leather-Motorcycle-Jacket-Removable/dp/B07281JLSC?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=641b39ffe4b00c3e60778114%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">brown motorcycle jacket with hood</a> from Amazon.
Todd Snyder's burnished Italian leather jacket, a Banana Republic leather jacket and a brown motorcycle jacket with hood from Amazon.

It’s officially our favorite time of year: leather jacket season. It’s a fleeting period, making it all the more rewarding. A good leather jacket is as versatile as it is timeless, making it worth the financial investment — with good care, the right jacket can last for decades. There are so many different styles that it’s easy to find the one that best fits your aesthetic.

There are a lot of great-looking, well-made faux leather jackets on the market, too, but if you’re looking for the real deal you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the best and most stylish men’s leather jackets we could find. They come at a variety of price points at some of our favorite retailers and brands including Rag and Bone, Tom Snyder, Amazon and, surprisingly, Etsy.

In general, finding a luxuriously high-quality leather jacket under $400 isn’t easy —but there are a few below that won’t decimate your bank account quite so badly. Perhaps most importantly, these jackets all have glowing reviews, which means you can rest assured you’re making a sound investment that you won’t regret. Take advantage of leather jacket weather while you can and pick one up ASAP.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Banana Republic
Banana Republic leather biker jacket
Prefer a banded collar? This timeless and chic style from Banana Republic is as elegant as it comes, while still exuding that essential leather jacket edge. It's available in sizes S to XL. It has a zippered front and zip cuffs and features a lightly quilted liner that is ideal for layering.

Promising review: "I have three BR leather jackets and this one is as high quality as the rest. It's well-made, with a tailored, slim fit, and offers some edgy street style. As noted by others, it's more of a fashion jacket than a biker jacket because of the profile. What really takes this jacket over the top is the 'worn leather' look with six big brass zippers. The 'worn leather' look is subtle, and the leather just the right thickness and the zippers very high quality. The lining is comfortable and tasteful. The buttoned neck leather strap can get in the way and may need to be trained out of the way. Relatively expensive but still worth it -- recommended." — Northern Piper
$600 at Banana Republic
2
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder Dylan jacket
Made with high-quality burnished Italian leather, this gorgeous jacket from Todd Snyder is available in three colors, though the olive shade is a great way to deviate from the standard black and brown hues without feeling too kooky. The price point is, admittedly, extremely high, but if you're looking to splurge for a piece that will last a lifetime, this is definitely it. It's an updated twist on the vintage trucker leather jacket that will make an elegant layering piece as the weather continues to change. It's available in sizes XS to XXL.

Promising review: "Wow. I've been buying TS products for years, including several of the Dylan suede jackets, and this might be my favorite piece yet. The initial quality is on another level - the color looks incredible in person and the leather seems durable yet light and malleable in a way that just feels right. This will be my go-to leather jacket for warmer months for the foreseeable future." — Nicko A.
$1,398 at Todd Snyder
3
Amazon
A rustic leather jacket with a removable hood
It may come as a surprise, but Amazon does in fact have genuine leather jackets. This warm and cozy option is reasonably priced and looks just as good as much more expensive jackets. it features a removable hood that zips off, so you can change the vibe of the jacket with ease. Get it in one of seven colors in sizes XS to 6X.

Promising review: "Warm, supple and stylish. I bought this for my husband for christmas and he loved it! He said it’s one of the best quality jackets he’s ever owned (granted he buys his jackets from Zara and other cheap/fast fashion stores). He says its warm, the leather is soft (not as stiff like cow but it leather), and he’s gotten compliments from his friends on it. I was scared to purchase this because of the price, but it was worth it. I’d buy it again." — Carolyn
$159.99+ at Amazon
4
The Cast
The Cast Bowery Jacket
A fair number of the most stylish men at HuffPost swear by this jacket from The Cast. Anytime one of them shows up wearing this jacket, it gets passed around the office so everyone can try it on. We can attest to the fact that it will elevate your cool factor by at least 40% the moment you try it on. It's available in sizes XS to 3XL and can be custom designed to your specifications. Take a look at what two of our HuffPost colleagues had to say about this stunner:

"After wanting one for years, I bought my leather jacket from The Cast as a surviving COVID present to myself. Run by the wonderfully-named punk rocker Chuck Bones, The Cast is a small business and all its jackets are made in New York. There is an option of made-to-measure, customized pieces but an off-the-rack jacket fit me perfectly. It's superb quality, I love the vintage vibes and it definitely makes me look far cooler than I actually am. It's easily the most expensive piece of clothing I own, but I have zero regrets. It's amazing how often strangers say 'Hey, nice jacket!' as they pass on the street, or even stop me to ask where it's from." — Will Tooke, managing editor, HuffPost video

"I got mine from The Cast. Their custom jackets are incredible: you get to pick out everything from the style to the leather to the color (pink! mustard yellow!) to the hardware to the color of the lining (I got a baby blue lining) — and they fit them to you. It’s literally made for you — and to your exact specifications. They also have a wide variety of off-the-rack/ready-to-buy/ship styles too. They’re a local NYC [Lower East Side] shop but they do online orders and they’re SO GREAT to work with." — Noah Michelson, senior manager, editorial at HuffPost
$995 at The Cast
5
Etsy
Etsy black biker jacket
This jacket from Etsy seller LeatherRepublicLTD has rave reviews. It's made with luxurious Napa sheepskin leather and features gold-colored hardware that really stands out. It has two exterior zipped pockets and two interior pockets and streamlined, slim sleeves that are flattering and modern. The tailored lapels and quilted give this jacket a punky edge. It's available in sizes XS to 4X.

Promising review: "Loved it right away ! Amazing high end leather quality and craftmanship, flashy and luxurious yet classy and elegant plus the best fitting i ever had on any leather jacket. Overall the best one i have ! Baris is super helpful with all sorts of questions , if you ever need leather goods, that's the way to go!" — Spyros
$501.09 at Etsy
6
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Buzz leather jacket
Available in black or burgundy in sizes XS to XXL, this leather jacket from Rag & Bone gives you all that downtown cool without feeling costume-y. It's a classic motorcycle jacket design that is made with heavyweight leather that feels substantial and luxurious and comes with both chest and hip pockets as well as a zipper front closure.

Promising review: "A classic that will hopefully last. This is the single nicest piece of clothing I own as far as quality goes. It will probably last me a lifetime and in that sense, it was a worthy investment. It’s simple enough to be timeless without a bunch of extra zippers and belts, etc." — Alex D.
$731.25 at Rag & Bone (originally $1,395)
7
Etsy
A leather jacket with removable collar from Etsy
Don't sleep on Etsy when it comes to leather jackets for men — this retailer delivers! This expertly handcrafted jacket from Etsy shop HidesHandcrafted comes with a lifetime warranty, making it a fantastic investment. The leather has a washed effect that gives it a vintage appearance, with two chest zip pockets, a removable wind blocker collar, an interior zipper pocket and open pocket and open cuffs. The comfortable cotton lining makes it a great layering option. It's available in sizes XS to 3X in a black or cognac hue.

Promising review: "My Dad absolutely loved his leather jacket, it is exceptional quality, and the cognac color is very rich looking, We couldn't be happier with our purchase, Thank-you so much." — Tracy B. Mcintosh
$303.23 at Etsy (originally $606.45)
8
Buck Mason
Buck Mason Bruiser leather moto jacket
From plain white tees to gorgeous leather jackets, Buck Mason never skimps on quality. This vintage-inspired motorcycle jacket is hand-cut from gorgeous semi-vegetable tanned lambskin and is as timeless as it gets. If you're interested you need to head on over ASAP, because it is flying off the shelves. Currently, it's only available in sizes M to XXL, but our fingers and toes are crossed that they do a restock soon.

Promising review: "Best Motorcycle jacket! Lambskin, soft and a beautifully designed leather jacket. Don’t sleep on this. Great quality for this price you won’t find. Win-win." — Chris Z.
$598 at Buck Mason
9
Etsy
A brown distressed leather jacket from Etsy
How beautiful is this handmade leather jacket from Etsy seller UMBLeather? Available in XXS to 5X, it features a vintage-inspired waxed distressed style and is made from cowhide leather. It's made to last and look good with a wide variety of aesthetics, with a more classic silhouette than a punky moto vibe that is chic and sophisticated. Reviewers note that the color skews a bit more red than brown.

Promising review: "Awesome 5-star seller! Great communication and gives good customization options!! Pleased with the customization for my jacket..and the quality! Would come back!!" — PV
$128+ at Etsy
