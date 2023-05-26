Shoppingskin care Menmen's skin care

If you want to engage in an excruciating task, ask some of the men in your life what products they use for dry skin. You’ll likely hear — as I did — answers ranging from “Nothing” to “IDK..sunscreen?” to “Does Chapstick count?”

It is for this reason that I deserve nothing short of a Nobel Prize for gathering both actual suggestions and personal skincare anecdotes from a mix of men who battle dry skin for a variety of lifestyle reasons, from farming and distilling spirits to archiving rare zines and diving in the Olympics. I found guys that deal with chemicals, sunshine, bright lights and high temperatures and begged them to tell me their skin secrets.

While some were more emotive than others about why they like the items they like, I still managed to get a pretty solid list of products to combat dry skin. Some are specifically marketed to “men” and some are just general lotions and potions, but all come with a real-life endorsement from a guy with a dry lifestyle.

1
Amazon
If you spend time in drying elements: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair face moisturizer
Andrew Capobianco, a professional diver and 2020 Olympic silver medalist, recommends La Roche-Posay facial moisturizer. "I tend to have dry skin from being in the sun and the chlorine," he told HuffPost. "It’s moisturizing, but it doesn’t clog my pores and doesn’t cause any acne or anything like that, so that’s what I’ve found works well for me.”
$21.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
If you work in a dry environment: CeraVe facial moisturizing lotion with SPF 30
Bill Rooney, special collections and archives assistant at the University Libraries at the University of the Arts, works with rare zines and other historic print archives. Rooney said his workplace is a particularly dry setting to protect the books and materials, which can leave skin feeling parched. He recommends CeraVe facial moisturizing lotion with SPF to restore and protect skin, even in dry and warm settings.
$16.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
If you shave every day: Neutrogena Men Triple Protect face lotion
A friend of mine is in the armed forces and is required to shave every day (I'll keep him anonymous as he's not authorized to speak to the media). He already has pretty sensitive and dry skin, and the daily shaving doesn't help. He recommends this Neutrogena Triple Protect face lotion that soothes his razor-induced irritation and hydrates dry skin.
$49.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
If you spend a lot of time outside: Harken Derm sunscreen and Daily Skin Repair lotion
Andrew Mollerus, a U.S. Sailing team 49er athlete, spends a lot of time in the elements.
"The impacts of the sun, wind and water can take their toll over the years," he said. Harken Derm sponsors the U.S. Sailing team, but Mollerus says he really loves their products, even outside of work. "Harken Derm’s sunscreen is the only product I’ve found that stays on all day and protects me in the harshest environments. Paired with their after-sun lotion to refresh for the next day — the Harken Derm set is hands down my go-to.”
Sunscreen: $39.50 at AmazonRepair lotion: $39.50 at Amazon
5
Amazon
If you're working long hours: The Body Shop Guarana & Coffee moisturizer for men
Adam Rose a farmer and sommelier who's in the process of creating his own vineyard, Grant Mountain Vineyard, in the Oregon Coast Range mountains, recommends The Body Shop's Guarana & Coffee energizing moisturizer that's specifically made for dry skin. It's a gel-lotion that contains aloe vera to keep skin hydrated for hours at a time.
$20 at The Body Shop
6
Amazon
If you're often in the sun: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 70
If you already deal with dry skin, getting a sunburn or too much exposure to UV rays certainly isn't going to help. My childhood friend and former launch boat driver, Ryan Ford, recommends this Neutrogena sunscreen in a high SPF if you're going to be spending long hours in the sun. It's lightweight and not greasy or slimy but will give you ample coverage and protection. Reviewers have said it's great for dry skin and works to hydrate as it protects from the sun.
$9.58 at Amazon
7
Amazon
If your skin needs a little oomph: Aveeno Positively Radiant daily moisturizer
Philadelphia-based filmmaker and projection designer Micheal Long spends a lot of time in front of cameras, stage lights and computers. He recommends the oil-free, fast-absorbing Aveeno Positively Radiant daily moisturizer with SPF 15 to replenish and brighten skin, even after long days under the lights.
$17.47 at Amazon
8
Amazon
If your skin needs some TLC: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask
He doesn't use any moisturizers or lotion, but Zach Neff, a distiller at Boardroom Spirits in Lansdale, Pennsylvania recommends the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask. "I like how it feels when it dries and my face feels softer after," he told HuffPost. This weekly face mask, which can also be used the body, in baths or to soothe bug bites, draws impurities from the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and cleansed.
$14.95 at Amazon
