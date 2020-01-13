HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds A guide to finding the best natural deodorant for guys.

Let’s talk about sweat, baby.

Natural deodorants are the talk of the town these days, especially as consumers think more critically about the ingredients that make up everyday products.

We’ve previously debunked the claims that aluminum (the active ingredient in many traditional antiperspirants) can increase the risk of cancer or has links to Alzheimer’s disease. But there are still plenty of reasons guys might want to make the swap to a natural deodorant, like sensitive skin or irritation from traditional deodorants and antiperspirants.

It’s also worth mentioning that most natural deodorants are just that: deodorants. Most of them aren’t antiperspirants because, well, they’re missing the sweat-blocking ingredient aluminum. Instead, most natural deodorants are made with antibacterial ingredients that fight odor-causing bacteria so you’ll keep smells at bay.

The TL;DR? Natural deodorants work to keep you from smelling bad, but most won’t stop you from sweating.

Finding a natural deodorant that works for you is a personal thing. They aren’t a one-brand-suites-all scenario. Many people talk about an “adjustment” period to allow your body to get used to using a different kind of deodorant.

To make your hunt for the best men’s natural deodorants — from roll-on deodorants to natural men’s deodorant sprays — a little easier, we’ve rounded up a few top options that don’t contain aluminum.

In the end, don’t sweat it, because you should use what works best for you.

