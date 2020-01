EO Organic Deodorant Spray

If you're looking for a natural alternative to spray-on Degree or Axe deodorant, you might try this EO Organic Deodorant Spray . It comes in several scents — citrus lavender and even vetiver — that are refreshing and uplifting. If you're concerned about deodorants with ingredients you can't pronounce, you'll enjoy the fact that this is formulated with just three ingredients: water, naturally-derived alcohol and pure essential oils. The alcohol will kill and keep unwanted odor-causing bacteria at bay, while the essential oils will keep you smelling your best throughout the day. Like most natural deodorants, this isn't an antiperspirant, so it won't prevent you from sweating. But it will keep you smelling fresh. To use , just spray a few sprays under each underarm, on feet, in gym bags and even in shoes. If you're worried about staying fresh on the go, you can also grab these EO Natural Deodorant Wipes that are perfect for travel. Get it on Amazon