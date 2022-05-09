Shopping

The Best Men's Pants For Shorter Frames

Shop men's dress pants, jeans and athletic joggers that fit well on petite frames.

If you have trouble finding pants that fit your shorter stature, you might like this pair of <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=shortmenspants-TessaFlores-050922-626fef57e4b0bc48f57df0ce&url=https%3A%2F%2Fashanderie.com%2Fcollections%2Froam-french-terry-joggers%2Fproducts%2Farmy-green-french-terry-jogger" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="micro French Terry joggers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626fef57e4b0bc48f57df0ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=shortmenspants-TessaFlores-050922-626fef57e4b0bc48f57df0ce&url=https%3A%2F%2Fashanderie.com%2Fcollections%2Froam-french-terry-joggers%2Fproducts%2Farmy-green-french-terry-jogger" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">micro French Terry joggers</a>, these <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=shortmenspants-TessaFlores-050922-626fef57e4b0bc48f57df0ce&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpetermanningnyc.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-suits-jackets%2Fproducts%2Fessex-dress-pants-grey" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Italian wool dress pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626fef57e4b0bc48f57df0ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=shortmenspants-TessaFlores-050922-626fef57e4b0bc48f57df0ce&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpetermanningnyc.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-suits-jackets%2Fproducts%2Fessex-dress-pants-grey" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Italian wool dress pants</a> or <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=shortmenspants-TessaFlores-050922-626fef57e4b0bc48f57df0ce&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpetermanningnyc.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-pants%2Fproducts%2Fslim-fit-chinos-khaki" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="slim fit chinos " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626fef57e4b0bc48f57df0ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=shortmenspants-TessaFlores-050922-626fef57e4b0bc48f57df0ce&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpetermanningnyc.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-pants%2Fproducts%2Fslim-fit-chinos-khaki" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">slim fit chinos </a>made from 100% cotton.
If there’s one greater truth when it comes to shopping for clothes, it’s that no two bodies are alike. And, with the average height of a man in the United States falling just at the 5′9″mark, it can be challenging to find the perfect fit if you have a shorter frame.

To combat a market in which many companies offer minimal inseam options and oversized fits, the following list of pants for men are made by brands that specialize in petite frames and focus on proportional fits. Find athletic joggers made with moisture-wicking material, everyday chinos in a variety of colors, dress pants made from 100% Italian wool and more.

1
Peter Manning NYC
A pair of slim fit khaki chinos made from 100% cotton
Peter Manning NYC specializes in clothing for shorter frames, going for less baggy fits and more modest inseams. These slim fit Chinos are offered with inseams between 25 and 30 inches and feature a proper rise to prevent sagging. The 100% cotton fabric is garment-dyed and hand washed for a super-soft broken-in look and feel and are available in nine different colors like rust, cornflower blue and stone. Also, if you’re not a fan of slimmer fits, these versatile pants also come in a standard classic fit.
$98 at Peter Manning NYC
2
Peter Manning NYC
An everyday workout jogger pant made from moisture-wicking material
Made with moisture-wicking quick-dry fabric, these joggers are lightweight and have a four-way stretch for extra comfort and range of movement. Designed to hit just at the ankle bone, these pants are offered in inseam lengths of 25" and 27" and three different colors. They also have reflective straps for night running, a gusset for extra support and built in UV protection of up to 50 UPV.
$125 at Peter Manning NYC
3
Under 5'10
A pair of tapered performance pants with elastic side panels
Mimicking a classic chino design, these performance pants have a slide button closure and are made with a super stretchy Trident Tech material that makes them a great choice for anything from outdoor activities to running errands. Available in four different colors, they also feature elastic side panels for greater range of motion and a more comfortable fit.
$70 at Under 5'10
4
Ash&Erie
Low-rise tapered chinos with a slight stretch fabric
Made to have a slim fit without being too tight, these low-rise tapered chinos are made with ultra soft cotton and have a light stretch for a more comfortable wear. Like all pants from Ash&Erie, these are designed from scratch using properly scaled measurements to craft the perfect fit for shorter men. They are available in four colors like sage, navy and stone.
$128 at Ash&Erie
5
Peter Manning NYC
Stretch denim jeans in a standard fit
These classic standard fit jeans have more room in the seat and thigh without looking baggy, have a slightly tapered ankle and are made with soft year-round weight denim. They have slight stretch for a comfortable wear and come in five different washes from indigo to light.
$115 at Peter Manning NYC
6
Ash&Erie
A pair of Italian wool dress pants with a classic fit
Fitted straight legged from hip through the thigh, these classic fitting dress pants feature a proper rise and offer an inseam starting at 26 inches. They are made from premium Italian wool and are available in nine different colors like black, olive and khaki. You can also complete the look with the matching suit jacket which has been properly scaled for shorter torsos and arm lengths.
$198 at Ash&Erie
7
Peter Manning NYC
Classic fitting pants in black denim
Available in inseams measuring 26-30 inches, these classic-fitting black denim jeans are durable and feature a looser fit throughout the seat, thigh and leg without being baggy. The year-round weight denim has been pre-washed for softness and is also available in classic blue and deep indigo.
$98 at Peter Manning NYC
8
Ash&Erie
An ultra-soft and lightweight lounge pant
Available in both navy and blue, these ultra soft and lightweight sweatpants feature a proper inseam and a tapered leg. These pants are an ideal option for individuals 5’8” and shorter and are made with 95% pre-shrunk cotton.
$68 at Ash&Erie
9
Ash&Erie
A pair of micro French Terry joggers for everyday wear
Designed to fit men 5’8” and under, these pre-shrunk 95% cotton modern fit joggers are mid-weight, soft and durable and come in two different inseam options to accommodate a variety of fits. They have a zippered rear pocket, elastic waistband with drawstring and four different color options including navy and deep gray.
$78 at Ash&Erie
10
Under 5'10
French terry jogger shorts with a slightly tapered hem
These elastic waistband athletic shorts are made with 100% French terry cotton are ideal for both lounging or working out. They have a slightly tapered leg to prevent a baggy appearance and a 6-inch inseam that allows the hem to fall just above the knee. Also available in navy, black and white, these comfortable shorts are machine washable.
$40 at Under 5'10
