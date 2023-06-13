Plantar fasciitis is a surprisingly common foot condition. Dr. Jay Spector, an Atlanta-based podiatrist and 32-time marathon runner, has experienced it himself on two occasions.

“Plantar fasciitis is inflammation at the insertion of the plantar fascia as well as pain along the arch of the foot.” Spector told HuffPost via email. “The plantar fascia, [which] is a ligament that acts like a tendon in motion, holds up the muscles that are in the arch.”

He said that although the causes of fascia inflammation are varied, wearing the wrong type of shoes is a common reason.

“There is no best shoe for helping plantar fasciitis but there are definitely poor shoes,” Spector said.

According to Dr. Holly Spohn-Gross, podiatrist and president of the California Podiatric Medical Association, the best shoes to manage this condition are ones that will support the arch of the foot and reduce pressure on the inflamed tendon — granted you know which arch morphology, or type, you have.

“If the patient has a low arch or flat foot, I usually recommend a motion control or stabilizing shoe,” Spohn-Gross said. “If the patient has an average arch, then I lean towards a neutral shoe. Finally, if the patient has a high arch, then I will recommend a neutral or cushioned shoe.”

Both Spector and Spohn-Gross typically suggest patients wear running shoes. And in some cases, the need for custom orthotics or orthotic inserts will arise.

You can keep reading to see the brands and men’s shoes that these podiatrists recommend if you want to prevent or minimize plantar fasciitis pain.