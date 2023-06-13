Plantar fasciitis is a surprisingly common foot condition. Dr. Jay Spector, an Atlanta-based podiatrist and 32-time marathon runner, has experienced it himself on two occasions.
“Plantar fasciitis is inflammation at the insertion of the plantar fascia as well as pain along the arch of the foot.” Spector told HuffPost via email. “The plantar fascia, [which] is a ligament that acts like a tendon in motion, holds up the muscles that are in the arch.”
He said that although the causes of fascia inflammation are varied, wearing the wrong type of shoes is a common reason.
“There is no best shoe for helping plantar fasciitis but there are definitely poor shoes,” Spector said.
According to Dr. Holly Spohn-Gross, podiatrist and president of the California Podiatric Medical Association, the best shoes to manage this condition are ones that will support the arch of the foot and reduce pressure on the inflamed tendon — granted you know which arch morphology, or type, you have.
“If the patient has a low arch or flat foot, I usually recommend a motion control or stabilizing shoe,” Spohn-Gross said. “If the patient has an average arch, then I lean towards a neutral shoe. Finally, if the patient has a high arch, then I will recommend a neutral or cushioned shoe.”
Both Spector and Spohn-Gross typically suggest patients wear running shoes. And in some cases, the need for custom orthotics or orthotic inserts will arise.
You can keep reading to see the brands and men’s shoes that these podiatrists recommend if you want to prevent or minimize plantar fasciitis pain.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
Vionic Trent casual dress sneaker
"I personally like Vionic
shoes because they have a variety of dress shoes and flip flop options with built-in arches," said podiatrist Dr. Holly Spohn-Gross
.
Based on Spohn-Gross's recommendation, we choose this pair of lightweight casual dress sneakers featuring the brand's innovative and podiatrist-designed insole, which provides orthotic-level support, stability and comfort. This toffee-colored pair is made with genuine leather and neoprene uppers, but there are five other colors, some of which are made with nubuck. All of them are made with elastic no-tie laces and they can be found in sizes 7-13.
Vionic flip flop sandal
Another popularVionic footwear option, these flip-flop sandals have a shock-absorbing, flexible and medium-density midsole as well as a motion-control footbed with deep heel cups to help feet stay aligned and in their natural position. You can get these in six colors and sizes 7-14, each one finished with leather trim and a comfortable, softly woven toe strap.
Asics Gel-Kayano running shoe
Recommended by podiatrist Dr. Jay Spector
, the Gel-Kayano running shoes by Asics are designed specifically for individuals with flat feet or low arches by helping to transfer weight to the inner edge instead of the ball of the foot with each step. The midsole is made with shock-absorbing cushioning and the low-profile heel comfortably cradles the foot for added support. These are available in sizes 6-16 and in 20 different vibrant and neutral color combinations.
Saucony Ride athletic shoe
Saucony's Ride running shoe, suggested by Spector, promises a plush and perfectly cushioned sole and a sock-like fit that keeps feet stable. The uppers are made from a breathable mesh and come available in over 20 different color combinations. Grab these in sizes 7-16.
Hoka Bondi 8 everyday running sneaker
Another suggestion from Spector, these everyday walking and running shoes by Hoka promise an ultra-cushioned and "billowed" footbed with a neutral level of support for the arch. They are available in 17 color combinations, in both regular and wide options in men's sizes 7-16.
Oofos everyday recovery clog
For feet that are flat or have low arches, Spohn-Gross suggests the footwear offerings from Oofos. These versatile clogs are constructed with a proprietary foam footbed that claims to absorb more impact and reduce joint stress more than traditional footwear made with foam materials. These shoes, which also come in white and in sizes 4-14, are machine washable and odor-resistant.
Altra Via Olympus walking shoes
For an ultra-cushioned sneaker option, Spector mentioned Altra's Via Olympus shoes, which have a luxurious and bouncy midsole that's constructed of a lightweight, hyper-responsive foam. The shoe has also been designed with a rocking shape to impart the feeling of being propelled forward with each step while the balanced cushioning promotes better foot alignment. You can get these in seven color combinations and sizes 7-15.
Nike Pegasus Air sneakers
Mimicking classic ’80s style, these iconic sneakers by Nike came at the suggestion of Spector and are available in sizes 6-15. They promise updated all-around padding, foam midsoles and an Air unit inside each heel for added comfort. The sleek and crisp uppers can be found in five color combinations.
New Balance Fresh Foam 880 athletic shoe
Spector also suggested New Balance's Fresh Foams, a neutral-cushioned running shoe that boasts a dual-layer midsole construction, top-bed foam cushioning as well as underfoot foam support. You can get these in 17 colors and in sizes 7-20, and in narrow through extra wide sizing.
Brooks Adrenaline road running shoes
Per Spector's recommendation, these road running shoes by Brooks can help provide advanced foot support by reducing excess movement of the foot inside the shoe. Though supportive, these shoes also offer a soft and cushioned level of comfort and come in 24 colors. They are available in four width options and sizes 7-15.