G Gradual straight legged sweats

: 4.5 out of 5 starsAnother affordable version of a Lululemon offering , these sweatpants almost look like slacks but are comfortable enough to wear to the gym or lounging around the house. They comes in sizes S–3XL, have zippered pockets for extra security, with many reviews citing them as great pants for travel : "Was looking at name brand sweat pants which I typically buy for the gym but didn't want to pay over $100 for them. I thought I would try these just to see if they were any good. First pair arrived and the quality was great and they seem every bit as good as the name brand ones I own. I just four more pairs." — John S