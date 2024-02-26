ShoppingStyleWinterMen

Men’s Sweatpants From Amazon You’ll Want To Wear Constantly

You’ll wear these so often, they’ll become your new uniform.
The only thing better than getting into a comfortable pair of sweatpants is getting those comfortable sweatpants delivered straight to your door, letting you skip traffic, lines and crowded shops. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your leisure wear without extending too much effort, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated men’s sweatpants that you can find on Amazon.

From joggers to loose-fit pants, we found bottoms in a variety of cuts and colors. You’ll see brands you know and love like Nike and Under Armour as well as newer styles and some options that almost pass as real pants. Each come highly rated by reviewers like you who value comfort, functionality and not spending hundreds of dollars on sweatpants.

1
Amazon
Adidas three-striped tapered track pants
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

A timeless look with a little room in the legs, these Adidas track pants are made from a 100% polyester performance material. Available in sizes XS-5XL, they're great for the gym, running errands or watching the game.

Promising review: "Very comfortable for both working out in or lounging around the house in. The long size fits really well, and they have a nice shine to them (black). Got them on a great deal - excellent value for money. Can highly recommend." — JF
$27.90+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
Hanes cotton blend men's sweatpants
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

A classic for a reason, these Hanes bottoms (available in sizes S–3XL) are made from a cotton polyester blend that you can wear most of the year. With a straight leg and an open hem, they're a roomy fit that you'll never want to take off.

Promising review: "Well priced and very soft and comfortable. I wear them around the house all the time as well as during my workouts. Great product!" — Terry L. Houseworth
$15 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A set of three active joggers
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

What's better than one pair of performance sweats? How about three pairs of sweats, for a solid price. These athletic joggers have zippered pockets and an external string, letting you feel secure at the gym or on the couch. They’re available in sizes S–3XL.

Promising review: "Bought these for my boyfriend and he absolutely loves them. He said if he needs more sweatpants to buy these again. They also look great on him so I’m happy too!" — Kate
$39.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Under Armour joggers
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Known for its quality and beloved by athletes, Under Armour makes durable, comfortable sweatpants you'll find yourself wearing all the time. These pants, available in sizes S–3XL, have a drawcord and snapped back pocket for easy wearing and have brushed cotton on the inside for extra warmth and softness on your skin.

Promising review: "These are so comfortable I never want to take them off. I wear them everywhere in the winter and stay warm. Under armour is a pretty solid brand." — Jason Foster
$49.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
The Gym People loose fit joggers
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

With reviews comparing them to pants from Lululemon, reviewers say these fleece joggers feel way more expensive than they are. They're soft to the touch and feel great on the skin while still looking sharp and not like pajamas. Get them in sizes S–3XL.

Promising review: "I purchased these for my husband and he loves them! He’s 6’1 with a long torso and long legs and they fit him perfectly. They’re thick enough to keep you warm, but not too thick that they’re uncomfortable." — Kristi Sibole
$31.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom moisture-wicking bottoms
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

A true basic, these Fruit of the Loom sweatpants are moisture-wicking, breathable and comfortable for all-day (or night) wear. They come in sizes S–4XL, promise to maintain their softness through multiple wash cycles and are equipped with an inner drawstring to ensure perfect fit.

Promising review: "I am very large, and have difficulty finding stuff to fit me. These came in 4XL and fit me comfortably. I found them warm as well so I can throw them on to go outside to the car when it's cold. They are well made and were very inexpensive (not common for big and tall items)." — Dave Hogan
$13.49 at Amazon
7
Amazon
G Gradual straight legged sweats
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Another affordable version of a Lululemon offering, these sweatpants almost look like slacks but are comfortable enough to wear to the gym or lounging around the house. They comes in sizes S–3XL, have zippered pockets for extra security, with many reviews citing them as great pants for travel.

Promising review: "Was looking at name brand sweat pants which I typically buy for the gym but didn't want to pay over $100 for them. I thought I would try these just to see if they were any good. First pair arrived and the quality was great and they seem every bit as good as the name brand ones I own. I just four more pairs." — John S.
$29.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Nike loose-fit sweats
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

If you've been on the hunt for something that's not a jogger, we've got you. These Nike sweats run from XS-4XL, have a relaxed, straight-cut leg that gives you room to move around without being too bulky. They have an external drawstring for the perfect fit and pockets at the side and back.

Promising review: "Purchased these as I'm an older father in his 40's. I love open hems relaxed or baggy fit for my comfort around the house. Found these and I absolutely love them. Good quality, way warmer than I thought they would be, considering they ARE a little bit thinner than I remember. Overall, damn good Nike quality. I will be buying again if available." — Variansyn
$63.20+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
Champion fleece joggers
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Durable fabric that claims to maintain its shape makes these Champion joggers a no-brainer. Available in sizes S–4XL, they promise to be comfortable enough to wear to bed or lounging around but still look sharp when running errands or going to the dog park.

Promising review: "These pants are amazing. True to size, great quality, so soft & my husband loves them. Actually bought a second pair. Highly recommended" — Roxy
$33 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Puma joggers
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Another name you'll recognize, these Puma joggers are cozy without being frumpy. Running from XXS–5XLT, they have a huge size range. The internal drawstring gives you a more streamlined look and reviews say they keep their shape even after much wear and washing.

Promising review: "These are now my husbands favorite. They are soft, comfortable and fit well. They wash up nice with no shrinking." — KC
$22.50+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
Amazon Essentials fleece joggers
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

A basic jogger in a wide selection of colors at a great price point? It's no wonder these XS-XXL Amazon Essentials pants make the list. They're a comfortable, quality pant that you'll want to grab in more than one color.

Promising review: "Perfect joggers. Not too plain looking, not too tight. Nice and comfy and a good price. Bought 2 other colors" — Chris F.
$10+ at Amazon

