Fresh Workout Clothes For Men That Are Actually Comfortable

Start the year with a new exercise clothes, accessories and shoes.

The beginning of a new year means it’s time to take a look at your current wardrobe to see what needs to be upgraded, donated or just given a slight refresh. Whether you’re into strenuous exercising or you’re making a new habit of moving your body just a little more, you’re going to need a fresh set of men’s workout apparel, including joggers, headbands, athletic shoes, shirts and breathable socks.

Sure, you could throw on your old faithful white T-shirt and that pair of shorts you’ve had since 2010, but having new threads to sport while you sport is sure to motivate you. To help you get started, we rounded up 13 great pieces of workout clothes for men across all clothing categories, fabric materials and price points.

1
A full-zip tracksuit
Amazon
Made with lightweight, breathable fabric, this two-piece tracksuit comes with a full-zip jacket and straight pants. It includes multiple zippered pockets on each piece so you can store your phone, keys and other small items. Get it in the dark and light gray color combination, as shown above, or in one of the other 12 colors like wine red, navy, black, or navy and fluorescent green. Sizes range from small to XXL.

Get it on Amazon starting at $37.99.
2
A pair of base layer tights
Old Navy
These tights are perfect for exercising in cold weather and for providing more support while you move. They're built with a mesh-elastic waistband and multiple mesh panels for ventilation. The Go-Dry Cool wicking technology aims to keep you cool, comfortable and dry, and there's odor control to keep the tights fresher longer. They come in black and white and up to size 3XL. Tall sizes are also available.

Get them at Old Navy for $26.99.
3
A moisture-wicking training shirt
Under Armour
Loose-fitting and light, this ultra-soft training shirt wicks away moisture, keeping your skin dry and cool. It even has properties to prevent the growth of odor-causing microbes for a fresher smell. It comes in 13 colors including black, red, high-visibility yellow, royal blue and white. Sizes go up to 5XL and tall options are available.

Get it at Under Armour starting at $18.99.
4
Gymshark Crest joggers
Gymshark
These slim-fit joggers come with ribbed ankle cuffs and an adjustable drawcord waistband to make sure they stay in place while you move. Colors include black, navy and light gray marl. Sizes go up to 3XL.

Get them at Gymshark for $30.
5
A 3-pack of mid-crew socks
Lululemon
This pack comes with three pairs of cushioned socks that are designed for movement. The wide cuffs aim to redistribute pressure to keep the socks in place while you're on the go — without digging uncomfortably into your skin. Get the pack in all white, all black or a combination of white, heather gray and black.

Get it at Lululemon for $38.
6
A pair of stretchy workout shorts
Old Navy
A pair of lightweight, breathable shorts is a gym bag essential. This pair from Old Navy has moisture-wicking, cooling and quick-drying technology to keep you comfortable. They're also made with four-way stretch for maximum mobility. Get them in black, money maker (green) or lime. Sizes go up to 3XL and tall sizes are available.

Get them at Old Navy for $29.99.
7
Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds
Allbirds shoes are made using renewable materials. The Tree Dashers, which are specifically engineered for performance, come with a lightly padded heel that keeps your ankle in place while you move. The color options are vast, with 16 options such as light gray, black, light green, orange and blue. Sizes range from 8 to 14.

Get them at Allbirds for $125.
8
A pair of performance joggers
Gap
Performance joggers that can also double as everyday apparel? Sign us up. This pair is made of stretch fleece knit and features an elasticized waist. Color options include vintage green, ice blue, copper, red, gray heather and navy. Sizes go up to XXL.

Get it at Gap for $59.99.
9
A pack of sports headbands
Amazon
These stretchy headbands are made with moisture-wicking technology to keep sweat out of your eyes. Each pack comes with four headbands.

Get it on Amazon for $9.99.
10
An active tank top
Gap
A workout necessity is an active tank top that's breathable, quick-drying and, of course, comfortable. This one is made of jersey knit material and comes in dusk navy, heather gray, black and blue. Sizes go up to XXL and tall sizes are available.

Get it at Gap for $34.95.
11
A half-zip tech jacket
Lululemon
Specifically made for running and training, this slim-fit, half-zip jacket has fewer seams to prevent chafing and extra elastane for stretchiness and shape retention. Colors include brown, mint, navy, black and slate. Sizes go up to XXL.

Get it at Lululemon for $98.
12
A pair of compression shorts
Under Armour
Built with mesh panels for ventilation, anti-odor technology, pockets and an ergonomic design, these shorts are the base layer you need for a successful workout. Colors include red, yellow, orange, black, gray and royal blue. Sizes go up to 4XL.

Get them at Under Armour for $30.
13
A pair of workout gloves
Amazon
These Amazon bestselling lightweight workout gloves are great for workouts like cycling and lifting. They provide a snug fit, so keep that in mind when selecting your size.

Get them on Amazon starting at $11.85.
