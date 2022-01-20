Shopping

Menstrual Cup Steamers And Sterilizers To Clean Reusable Period Products

These can eliminate germs and bacteria from menstrual cups and discs and make storage easier

Easily clean, sanitize and store your menstrual cups or discs with the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ROSA-RUGOSA-Sterilizer-Temperature-Sterilization/dp/B08XB2DR3F?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61e5d93ae4b01f707da6f95d,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="automatic Rosa Rugosa steamer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e5d93ae4b01f707da6f95d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ROSA-RUGOSA-Sterilizer-Temperature-Sterilization/dp/B08XB2DR3F?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61e5d93ae4b01f707da6f95d,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">automatic Rosa Rugosa steamer</a> and the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mottery-Menstrual-Sterilizer-Cup-Eliminates-Temperature/dp/B0979DK3KS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61e5d93ae4b01f707da6f95d,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="high temperature Mottery sterilizer." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e5d93ae4b01f707da6f95d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Mottery-Menstrual-Sterilizer-Cup-Eliminates-Temperature/dp/B0979DK3KS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61e5d93ae4b01f707da6f95d,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">high temperature Mottery sterilizer.</a>
Amazon
Amazon

Sustainability efforts have made their way into many aspects of the modern lifestyle, including that less-than-enjoyable biological function, menstruation. Global Citizen, a collective action organization aimed at reducing world poverty, reported that single-use menstrual products are responsible for more than 200,000 tons of metric waste annually.

Conversely, a recent study conducted by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that people who have periods heavily lean toward switching to reusable period products like menstrual cups, discs and period panties rather than using pads and tampons.

Jasmine Pedroso, a board-certified OB-GYN at Kindbody fertility clinic in San Francisco, told HuffPost that she thinks the reason for this shift is largely attributed to the fact that there are more brand and sizing options among reusable products than ever before. Additionally, younger generations are more eco-conscious and people are becoming aware of how cost-effective reusable period products are compared to single-use options (one menstrual cup, for example, can last up to six years).

This also means that caring for these long-term use products has become part of the conversation. Pedroso said there are potential risks associated with incorrectly disinfecting and storing reusable menstrual products, which are often made of body-safe yet porous silicones.

″Washing the cup or disc with harsh chemicals may break down or degrade the material it’s made of, rendering it less effective, and furthermore may irritate and change the acidity of the vagina in ways that may increase your risk of getting a vaginal bacterial or yeast infection,” she said.

Instead, many people sanitize their cups or discs by boiling them in a pot of water for about five to 10 minutes. However, this can lead to scorched outcomes when boiling cups are accidentally left unattended for too long.

“Steamers and sanitizers made specifically for reusable menstrual cups or discs can make the sanitizing process easier, but they are not 100% necessary,” Pedroso said.

Automated steamers and sanitizers are a “set it and forget it” option. They work by holding a small amount of water in the basin, then generating a high temperature steam to disinfect period products without affecting the integrity of silicone. There are also ultraviolet light versions available on the market.

“At the completion of each cycle and after sanitization, it is usually recommended that you store [the cup or disc] in a secure, clean, dry place until your next cycle,” Pedroso added. This is another added benefit of automated sanitizers, as many of them double as a clean storage place for cups and discs.

If you want a way to effectively care for, disinfect and store your reusable period products, check out the list of sanitizers below.

1
Amazon
An automatic sterilizer that comes with two menstrual cups
Using a double-walled design, this sterilizer by Rosa Rugosa is made from safe heat-resistant plastic and stays cool to the touch. When you hit the button, the automatic sterilizer uses steam to get rid of bacteria in about eight to 10 minutes without the use of harsh chemicals from soaps. It also has an anti-scalding construction so your menstrual cup or disc won't burn, and the included pair of cups come in two sizes to accommodate different flow levels and cervix heights.

Get it from Amazon for $39.98.
2
Amazon
A high-temperature steamer with an artistic design
Also available in a neutral wood design, this large capacity sterilizer by Mottery also uses steam to get rid of 99.9% of germs and bacteria in about eight to 10 minutes. Because of the wider base, the Mottery steamer can clean two cups or discs at once, and it can be easily disassembled for cleaning and drying after use. Additionally, if discretion is one of your concerns, this steamer closely resembles a personal air purifier or essential oil diffuser, so you don't have to worry about any potentially awkward conversations. It also comes with two menstrual cups.

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3
Amazon
A UV light sterilizer
Instead of using heat or steam, this battery-powered sterilizer by Pixie Cup utilizes UV-C light to disinfect cups, discs or Kegel weights and eliminates any potential odor-causing bacteria in about two minutes. Often referred to as germicidal lamps, UV-C lights have a hospital grade efficacy in killing germs and can cause less wear and tear on your silicone products.

Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
4
Amazon
A rapid steam sterilizer that's perfect for travel
This plug-in rapid cleaning sterilizer, made from a soft BPA-free and corrosion-resistant material, effectively disinfects silicone products in about three minutes. The compact, lightweight and long-handle design makes this a great option for carrying and traveling with your cup or for storage in smaller spaces.

Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
5
Amazon
A collapsible container for microwave sanitizing
If you're not interested in an automatic sterilizer, this collapsible body-safe silicone cup by Pixie Cup can be used to not only store your reusable menstrual products, but also to safely boil sanitize them while preventing scalding or burning. Just fill the collapsible steamer with water, add your cup or disc and place it inside the microwave until the water boils. With every Pixie Cup purchase, the company gives a menstrual cup to a person in need.

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
