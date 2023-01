Bellroy system messenger bag

4.4 out of 5 starsBellroy's modernized take on the messenger bag offers a sleek way to carry your belongings. It's made of soft, water-resistant nylon to keep your items dry and protected on rainy days. It fits laptops up to 16 inches and comes with several interior pockets to store small valuables. And if you have a trip coming up, you'll be delighted to use the built-in luggage slip that slides conveniently over suitcase handles."This is an AWESOME BAG!!! I spent a LONG time looking for a messenger bag/briefcase that had internal water bottle storage (this has 2 dedicated pockets, perfect for my water and coffee!) and did away with the annoying flap found on most messengers. The fold closure on this is quick and easy to use like a zipper but still water repellent like a flap, the perfect compromise! The materials feel and look great and the storage is thoughtfully designed. I was in the habit of purchasing a new cheap bag every few years after they would repeatedly fall apart. I have no doubts this will look great and last for years to come. I’m happy I made the investment!" — Tyler