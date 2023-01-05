In the vast realm of carry accessories, there are travel bags, handbags and even stylish diaper bags. But if you’re headed back to the office this year and are looking to make your commute a little easier, a quality messenger bag is the perfect thing to take along. (And if you’re still working from home and planning to go on vacation soon, a messenger bag can make for an excellent carry-on.)

This classic bag is known by its crossbody style and a large front flap that keeps belongings secure while you’re moving. Whether you prefer one made of premium leather or a water-resistant fabric, there’s a messenger bag for every activity, style preference and weather condition.

Below, we rounded up seven messenger bags for men and women that reviewers just can’t get enough of while commuting to work and traveling.