The Best Men’s and Women's Messenger Bags To Carry Your Stuff Everywhere

Whether you’re heading to the office or packing a carry-on, these bags will shoulder all your necessities.

The Timbuk2 Flight messenger bag and the Nisolo Loreto messenger bag
Nordstrom, Target
The Timbuk2 Flight messenger bag and the Nisolo Loreto messenger bag

In the vast realm of carry accessories, there are travel bags, handbags and even stylish diaper bags. But if you’re headed back to the office this year and are looking to make your commute a little easier, a quality messenger bag is the perfect thing to take along. (And if you’re still working from home and planning to go on vacation soon, a messenger bag can make for an excellent carry-on.)

This classic bag is known by its crossbody style and a large front flap that keeps belongings secure while you’re moving. Whether you prefer one made of premium leather or a water-resistant fabric, there’s a messenger bag for every activity, style preference and weather condition.

Below, we rounded up seven messenger bags for men and women that reviewers just can’t get enough of while commuting to work and traveling.

1
Nordstrom
Timbuk2 Flight messenger bag
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Lightweight enough to carry easily and durable enough to hold your most precious belongings, this messenger bag is ideal for commuting to work or traveling to your favorite coffee shop. It's made of water-resistant fabric and fits a laptop up to 13 inches.

Promising review: "Perfect size for MacBook Air. Many pockets and unique storage compartments that are very useful. Very well designed and comfortable to carry as well as durable. Worth every penny." — Chelsea
$99 at Nordstrom$99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Leaper canvas messenger bag
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

If you prefer a sling-style bag, this messenger is the one for you. It comes in medium, large and extra-large sizes and in multiple color options, with several pockets to fit your phone, earbuds, tablet, laptop and other small accessories.

Promising review: "Love this bag. I got it for work. I do HR/Payroll and I am always needing to take my laptop (thinkpad x1 for size reference) home as well as paperwork. This fits it all AND it's not bulky or uncomfortable. I swing it around my shoulder and off I go to take care everything else. I love it." — Georgina Quilter
$33.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Carhartt messenger bag
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Carhartt has a popular beanie, among other famous items, but the apparel brand also has a water-repellant messenger bag that is equally worthy of being in your rotation. It has a roomy main compartment to hold a laptop up to 17 inches, a phone, books and more. The bag comes in black and brown.

Promising review: "My everyday 'briefcase' that carries my laptop, mouse, mousepad, power brick, phone charger, pens, and notary supplies. It's comfortable when wearing a coat, or in plain office clothes. I've also thrown a bottle of something nice in there from time to time on my way home. I usually walk about a mile to, and from work." — Anonymous
$64.99 at AmazonTarmac bag: $74.99 at CarharttBlack bag: $64.99 at Amazon
4
Target
Goodfellow & Co messenger bag
Target rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Whether you choose to wear it as a crossbody or on your shoulder or carry it by hand, this messenger bag is perfect for work, school and your next vacation. It has a padded laptop pocket that fits devices up to 14 inches and an exterior and interior pocket for other valuables.

Promising review: "We were looking for a good quality messenger bag that wouldn't break the bank. This bag is great quality and has so much room! Great for husband's work!" — Amanda22
$29.99 at Target
5
Target
Nisolo Loreto messenger bag
Target rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This waxed canvas bag combines style and functionality to keep you moving — fashionably, of course. It's lined with cotton and contains multiple interior compartments including a padded laptop pocket, plus an exterior pocket. It also has a built-in water bottle holder.

Promising review: "The perfect work or study bag. Super thick exterior canvas, lovely leather details, and the right amount of compartments to find your things without being too fussy. Was really excited about the unexpected water bottle loop inside—it's the small details that matter. Will last for years — totally worth it." — Michael
$170+ at Target$170+ at Nisolo
6
Bellroy
Bellroy system messenger bag
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Bellroy's modernized take on the messenger bag offers a sleek way to carry your belongings. It's made of soft, water-resistant nylon to keep your items dry and protected on rainy days. It fits laptops up to 16 inches and comes with several interior pockets to store small valuables. And if you have a trip coming up, you'll be delighted to use the built-in luggage slip that slides conveniently over suitcase handles.

Promising review: "This is an AWESOME BAG!!! I spent a LONG time looking for a messenger bag/briefcase that had internal water bottle storage (this has 2 dedicated pockets, perfect for my water and coffee!) and did away with the annoying flap found on most messengers. The fold closure on this is quick and easy to use like a zipper but still water repellent like a flap, the perfect compromise! The materials feel and look great and the storage is thoughtfully designed. I was in the habit of purchasing a new cheap bag every few years after they would repeatedly fall apart. I have no doubts this will look great and last for years to come. I’m happy I made the investment!" — Tyler
$199 at Bellroy$199 at Amazon
7
Macy's
Kenneth Cole Reaction leather messenger bag
Macy's rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Made of high-quality Colombian leather, this messenger bag has a spacious main compartment to fit notebooks and laptops up to 15.6 inches. Its adjustable shoulder strap extends to 60 inches for crossbody or shoulder carry, plus there's a top handle if you want to carry it by hand.

Promising review: "I bought this bag for my beau and he loves it. The leather is soft but still structured enough where it maintains shape rather than slumping into a ball. There's enough space for a laptop, notebook etc with pockets for your small item needs." — Iris9
$375 at Macy's$260 at Kenneth Cole
