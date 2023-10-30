A popular way for skin care lovers to up their at-home beauty game is to invest in devices to add some extra oomph to their everyday regime. I am always looking for the latest gadgets to mimic a high-end facial experience in the comfort of my home. Tools that were once relegated to a dermatologist’s or aesthetician’s office, like an LED light mask, are now much more accessible and convenient.

One such item, the microcurrent facial toning device, is growing in popularity — and I regret to inform you that these pricey gadgets are worth the splurge.

Designed to help contour, tighten and tone facial skin, these anti-aging devices, which send a current of energy into the skin, are not just a passing fad or gimmick. Dr. Brooke Jeffy, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based board-certified dermatologist, told HuffPost that “the purpose of these devices is to strengthen and tone the muscles of the face to increase volume and give a more youthful appearance. These devices also claim to improve circulation and enhance energy delivery to boost collagen and elastin.”

I can confirm that with dedication and consistency (I’m talking near-daily use), microcurrent devices leave my face feeling positively snatched. I’ve long been concerned about my impending jowls, and now feel confident that I will at least be able to fend them off for quite some time.

Jeffy noted that these devices are safe for most people, with minimal risk, but that there are some individuals who should steer clear. According to her, “because these devices emit electrical current, if you have a pacemaker or other implantable electric device, I would avoid.” Additionally, she recommends that those with epilepsy, seizures, a history of cancer or who are pregnant should consult with their doctor prior to using. Luckily, since no heat is emitted, she believes that these devices are safe for those with melasma or hyperpigmentation-prone skin.

Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the best microcurrent devices on the market. This particular skin care item is on the pricier side, requiring a sizable commitment and financial investment, and the last thing you want to do is invest in a less-effective version. With the exception of one, they all require the use of a conductive gel to keep your skin safe. You can use each individual brand’s gel or just slap on a generous amount of regular aloe gel, as I do. Take a look below to find the one that best fits your needs and price point and take years off your face in just under 10 minutes a day.

