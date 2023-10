NuFace Trinity toning device

The Nuface Trinity has long been the device that board-certified dermatologist and founder of skin care brand BTWN , Dr. Brooke Jeffy, recommends to her patients who are interested in adding microcurrent therapy to their regimen. This device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess ( myself included ). It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You can purchase various additional attachments, like a red light wrinkle reducer and lip and eye wand, but I’ve been using it on its own. It has five different intensity levels, so you can work your way up if you find it to be a bit too strong at first. The device itself is not unlike a gua sha tool in that it provides facial and lymphatic massage that, as board-certified dermatologist Emily Wise noted in a previous post about gua sha efficacy, can stimulates blood flow and boost circulation. Not only does the act of using it feel soothing and luxurious, but my skin is loving the combination of microcurrent and massage. Immediately post-use, my skin is glowy, taut and visibly less puffy. I’m especially impressed with how effectively it carves out my jawline and cheekbones. It's hands down my favorite of all the devices I've tried.