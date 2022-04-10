Shopping

The Best Women's Mid-Size Clothes And Swimwear You Can Get At Walmart

The superstore has surprisingly trendy options in the 10-16 size range, including a dress YouTubers love.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Transitioning into spring and summer means warmer weather, more outdoor activities, and perhaps a vacation or two on the calendar. If you’re me, it also means that the impulse to re-haul your entire wardrobe might be more present than ever.

Unfortunately, this is also usually a pretty expensive option, unless you know where to look. Consider Walmart, for example. You might stop there for groceries or other day-to-day essentials, but you’ll be happy to know the brand also has a ton of wildly affordable (and surprisingly trendy) pieces. If you’re looking for some new warm weather staples to add to your closet, here are 15 of the best mid-size clothes and swimwear you can get at Walmart.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
An easy everyday summer dress with great reviews
As one happy customer writes in their review of the dress, "This is is amazing!! Great material, lightweight and not see thru. Well made. Ordered a medium and it fist as expected. Great to accessorize. It has pockets too." Pockets!
Get it for $32.
2
Walmart
A simple one piece with ruffle details
This size-inclusive one piece with ruffled details is the perfect go-to swimsuit for days of running around the beach.
Get it for $24.98.
3
Walmart
A versatile midi skirt for spring
Available from XS-XXXL, this skirt is as inclusive as it is versatile. Imagine it paired with a cropped graphic T-shirt and sneakers or as a bathing suit cover-up. The possibilities are endless — plus, the reviews are pretty great, too.
Get it for $26.
4
Walmart
A perfect denim jumpsuit
This might be the perfect '70s jumpsuit, made even better by the fact that it is available from XS-XXL and is only $40. Denim and denim jumpsuits are notoriously pricey, so this piece is an incredible find.
Get it for $40.
5
Walmart
A '90s-inspired matching sweater set
This sweater set screams '90s. At less than $20, it's the perfect way to experiment with the '90s throwback trend that seems to be everywhere right now. It also comes in four different colorways.
Get it for $19.98.
6
Walmart
A color-blocked one piece
Looking for a one piece that has coverage, adjustable straps, and is still modern and cute? Enter: This swimsuit, which comes in at just $24.98 and is available from XS -3X.
Get it for $24.98.
7
Walmart
This simple, chic wrap dress
This dress is giving very similar vibes to a certain expensive, cool girl brand that offers very limited sizes, but it is only $38. An absolute steal. Oh, and it comes in sizes XS-XXL.
Get it for $38.
8
Walmart
A perfect, breezy spring dress that comes in XS - XXL
This dress is just $36 but looks just as expensive as every other cottagecore-inspired, smocked top gingham dress you see on Instagram. It's also available in multiple patterns and sizes. The reviews for this one are also great.
Get it for $38.
9
Walmart
A classic, comfortable bikini top
Looking for a bikini top that's as comfortable as it is cute? This $18.98 option is perfect. Available in sizes XS - 3X, it also makes it easy to mix and match depending on your body shape and fit preferences.
Get it for $18.98.
10
Walmart
A simple keyhole bikini top
This bikini top is simple enough to pair with some bikini bottoms you likely already have in your closet, and it's also very cute. Available from S-XXL, it also has some good options in terms of sizing.
Get it for $24.
11
Walmart
An easy, breezy slip dress in a floral print
Slip dresses are one of the most easy, breezy pieces you can add to your wardrobe for spring and summer. They're also perfect for layering. This floral option is great (but it comes in two other patterns, too).
Get it for $30.
12
Walmart
A classic red one piece for less than $25
Everyone needs a comfortable, Baywatch-red one piece that they feel incredible in. This option (available from XS - 3X) allows you to get just that for less than $25.
Get it for $24.98.
13
Walmart
A dress that YouTubers are obsessed with
According to reviews, this dress is highly recommended by multiple YouTubers, so you know it must be good. Just look at the details like the sleeves and asymmetrical hem. This one definitely looks more expensive than just $36.
Get it for $36.
14
Walmart
A simple long-sleeve bodysuit
This body suit is simple and classic, but its sleeve details make it just a bit trendier. It comes in three colorways and sizes XS-XXXL.
Get it for $28.
15
Walmart
A gingham cottagecore midi dress
This dress is so cute (and available in multiple colors). Just be prepared for everyone to be shocked when you tell them it's just $40.
Get it for $39.98.
Tarte

15 Beauty Brands You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Get At Target

shoppingwalmartClothingmidsize

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

‘Severance’ Really Nails How Absolutely Inhumane Our Work Culture Is

Style & Beauty

Trying To Remove That Peach Fuzz? Here’s What Dermatologists Recommend.

Parenting

20 Kids Movies That Are Equally Enjoyable For Parents

Shopping

20 Critical Items To Pack Before You Travel Abroad

Wellness

What Your COVID Immunity May Be Like With A 4th Shot

Parenting

These Relatable Comics Sum Up Sibling Relationships Perfectly

Shopping

30 Products That’ll Basically Force You To Get It Together

Shopping

24 Swimsuits That Are Actually Comfortable

Shopping

10 Cool Cruiser Bikes You're Going To Want Right Now

Shopping

Here Are 34 Great Products Trending On TikTok So You Don’t Have To Download The App

Shopping

The Best Acne Spot Treatments For Every Type Of Breakout

Food & Drink

'Black Culture Doesn’t Get Recognition For Its Part In Barbecue'

Relationships

People Marrying Their 'Second Choice' Is More Common Than You Think

Travel

15 Lovely Honeymoon Destinations In The U.S.

Parenting

24 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Parenting Your 1st Kid vs. Your 2nd Kid

Food & Drink

Flight Attendants Share What They Eat To Avoid Digestive Problems In The Air

Shopping

The Must-Have Cooking Tool For Easter Ham That Everyone Forgets To Buy

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Vegan Cheeses For Plant-Based Grilled Cheese

Work/Life

Are Performance Improvement Plans Just Code For 'You Should Quit'?

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Women With High Arches

Shopping

Get Your Life Together With These Must-Have Bathroom Organizing Essentials

Shopping

Waking Up During The Night? Get Back To Sleep ASAP With These Items.

Shopping

10 Items That'll Turn Your Backyard Into A Wonderland For Kids

Shopping

This Underrated Source For Home Decor Is Loaded With Hidden Gems

Style & Beauty

We Tried 9 TikTok Makeup And Beauty Hacks To See If They Work

Parenting

6 Phrases That Will Transform Your Relationship With Your Child

Shopping

A Dermatologist Reveals The 8 Best Retinol Creams

Food & Drink

Feeding A Picky Toddler? This One Piece Of Advice Will Make Life So Much Easier.

Wellness

Worried About New COVID Variants? Here's What To Expect.

Shopping

Meaningful Rings, Necklaces And Custom Jewelry To Give For Mother's Day This Year

Parenting

Being A Parent Is Hard. Social Media Makes It Seem Downright Miserable.

Parenting

30 Hilarious Tweets From Parents About School Pick-Up

Shopping

The Best Books On Elizabeth Holmes, Anna Delvey And Other True-Crime Women Scammers

Shopping

11 Home Organization Must-Haves That'll Make You Feel Like Marie Kondo

Shopping

8 Godsends That Can Help Ease The Worst Symptoms Of Menopause

Work/Life

25 Of The Funniest TikToks About The Struggle Of Having A Job

Shopping

Dear Personal Shopper: Help Me Find The Coolest White Sneakers

Shopping

14 Thoughtful Housewarming Gifts That People Will Actually Use

Food & Drink

This Simple Fridge Hack Will Cut Down Your Grocery Bill And Food Waste