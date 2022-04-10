Transitioning into spring and summer means warmer weather, more outdoor activities, and perhaps a vacation or two on the calendar. If you’re me, it also means that the impulse to re-haul your entire wardrobe might be more present than ever.

Unfortunately, this is also usually a pretty expensive option, unless you know where to look. Consider Walmart, for example. You might stop there for groceries or other day-to-day essentials, but you’ll be happy to know the brand also has a ton of wildly affordable (and surprisingly trendy) pieces. If you’re looking for some new warm weather staples to add to your closet, here are 15 of the best mid-size clothes and swimwear you can get at Walmart.