There are few things less pleasant than having moisture trapped in your nether regions. Whether you start to chafe, rub, smell or just feel totally uncomfortable, a damp bottom is a surefire way to have a bad day.
To keep you feeling fresh, we’ve found some the highest-rated, most-beloved breathable, moisture-wicking undies on the web. From bikini cuts to high-waisted hipsters to seamless thongs, they come in all styles and colors. Yet regardless of material, they’ll keep you cool and dry no matter the weather.
Each panty listed has hundreds if not thousands of five-star reviews complimenting their breathability and dryness. Some are singles, some come in multi-packs, but all would be a welcome addition to your underwear drawer.
Whether you’re looking for natural merino wool or prefer a perforated nylon blend to keep the air a-flowin’, we’re confident the undergarments in this list will become overarching stars in your daily routine.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A six-pack of Hanes cotton briefs
Lightweight and breezy, these full-coverage cotton panties wick away moisture while staying in place for all-day wear. They're made from pre-shrunk jersey cotton that keeps its shape through wear and washes. Promising review:
"Nice. Comfortable and true to size. They are very breathable in warm weather
also. Would definitely recommend." — Ilieana D.
A four-pack of undies in a stay-cool fabrication
Offering a higher leg opening for a stylish silhouette, these full-coverage panties will become your daily favorite. Made from Fruit of the Loom’s “Coolblend” cotton-poly fabric, they promise to keep even the sweatiest nether-regions dry.Promising review:
"I'm an underwear snob! My dresser is filled with ones I had high hopes for! I'm soon traveling on a very long hike with very close accommodations and these are the answer to wicking moisture away
. They are easy to give a quick wash and hang on the line inside or outside your tent. Super soft, very comfortable, and true to size. I was so excited after they arrived and came out of the wash the same way that I purchased a second package!” — Dana
A three-pack of high-waisted microfiber undies
These highly-rated, high-waisted unmentionables are made from a breathable microfiber fabric that promises to wick moisture away. They’re equipped with a cotton gusset and waistband that’s designed to be gentle on your midsection.Promising review:
“These are a good deal for the price. Very affordable for smooth and comfortable everyday undies. I was mainly surprised that they really do breathe quite well
for a smoother feeling material. I like that they don’t leave you sweaty like some shapewear products can. I’ve worn them on hot days and they stayed pretty cool.
The hold on these is minor- it’s not a totally suck you in tight feel like compression.
They are a great choice for under skirts/ dresses so that nothing shows when you move and bend around. They go up high so fit over a muffin top and smooth you out a little and they don’t ride up at all in the back so no wedgies at all all day long (even when moving and bending, picking up little kids, etc). These are a great postpartum choice for a problematic midsection that needs a little control. They do look like total 'mom' undies- meaning they are large and not the most romantic pair or look out there- but they are super functional. Overall I’d recommend them.” — GA Reviewer
A pair of utra-thin micromesh period panties
Absorbent underwear line Thinx
makes high-quality undies for folks that don't like wearing tampons and pads or just want some extra absorbance for spotting or incontinence. Created from quick-drying and lightweight fabric, their beloved "air"-style period panties are ideal for days with a lighter to more moderate flow or to keep you cool and dry while traveling, working out or on long hot days. Promising review:
"True to size, breathable, and super comfortable
. Feels like I'm wearing a regular pair of underwear" — Caroline D.
A set of moisture-wicking thongs in a multitude of fun colors
Made from a quick-drying nylon blend, these tropical-hued thongs are perfect for anyone who wants minimal rear coverage. They’re also stretchy and tag-free for comfortable all-day wear. Promising review:
“Honestly, I bought these for vacation to Florida just for the moisture wicking
. They were perfect for the hot humid weather. They have since become my favorite underwear. I have both the thongs and regular versions, and I'm buying more of each.” — Krystal
Sweat-proof undies from a trusted athletic brand
New Balance has outfitted athletes for over 100 years
, so we’re trusting that they know their stuff when it comes to sweat-ready goods. Reviewers love
these tag-free, seamless nylon-blend undies, finding them to be comfortable for a variety of workouts. Promising review:
“Love these panties. I got them for working out, they stay put, moisture wicking
, full-coverage, comfortable. Great for running, cycling and pilates. I wish I’d bought more because two months later they’re not available in my size and I haven’t found anything else I like as much!” — S. Davidson
A six-pack of Fruit of the Loom breathable mesh undies
A cooling waistband and moisture-wicking breathable mesh make these undies perfect for hot and humid days. They stay in place and are extra breathable all over. Promising review:
"I’m almost 75 years old & have tried many types of underwear over the years, but by far these are the best ever! Like everyone else says, there is no comparison to any others. They are so comfortable & breathable,
plus they don’t bunch up in the leg area. I just ordered my second package & got rid of all my old pairs." — Mstikal Enchantments
An eye-catching short in natural merino wool
While wool might seem like a counter-intuitive choice, soft and fine merino wool has moisture-wicking properties
, in addition to being a non-synthetic and naturally anti-microbial material. Icebreaker’s “hot shorts” are popular with shoppers and come in a variety of colors, both festive and neutral.Promising review:
“Icebreaker seams outlast smart wool. I LIVE for wool underwear. A am a damp individual and also sweat a lot. These are so breathable and moisture wicking!
And they do not get that smell that athletic moisture wicking fabrics do. After their first each they are very comfortable. I buy a medium and I wear a size 10/12 and they have a great fit! And no riding up on me. I do recommend washing them in a laundry bag so you can find them to keep them out of the dryer. These will last you years!” — Kreidner
A four-pack of anti-chafe boxer briefs
For working out, wearing under skirts or dresses or wearing with pads or adult diapers, these breathable women's briefs really do it all. They're styled after men's underwear but designed and cut for women, offering you support and stretch where you need it while keeping you cool and dry. Promising review:
"I am having a problem with incontinence and all the pads I am using especially the long overnight ones don't fit properly with my regular high rise underwear. These underwear are great. They fit perfectly with all types of pads even those stupid wings that never seem to adhere to anything. These underwear are comfortable and breathable.
The legs don't ride up so that makes me very happy. The wide waistband is comfortable and not binding. I am so satisfied that I purchased more. I would recommend these to everyone." — G-Ma
A six-pack of cotton hipster panties
Comprised of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, these budget-friendly hipster-cut panties give you all the softness and breathability you need, while still offering a little stretch. Promising review
: "Living in Florida where swampa$$ is a real thing in the summer, these cotton underwear are wonderful for breathability in the nether region.
They also don't show panty lines. They aren't going to score you sexy points but are functional, comfortable everyday underwear." — Cynthia M
A five-pack of high-waisted piped underwear
With eye-catching white piping, these high-waisted, super breathable stretchy panties give a cheeky nod to men's "whitey tighties," while still looking super feminine and cute. They're supportive without bunching or pinching with a moisture-wicking generous cut, keeping your whole body covered and cool. Promising review:
"I love these underwear. Being plus size it's hard to find full coverage and breathable underwear but these are perfec
t" — Amazon customer