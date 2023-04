A three-pack of high-waisted microfiber undies

These highly-rated, high-waisted unmentionables are made from a breathable microfiber fabric that promises to wick moisture away. They’re equipped with a cotton gusset and waistband that’s designed to be gentle on your midsection.“These are a good deal for the price. Very affordable for smooth and comfortable everyday undies. I was mainly surprised that they really dofor a smoother feeling material. IThe hold on these is minor- it’s not a totally suck you in tight feel like compression.They are a great choice for under skirts/ dresses so that nothing shows when you move and bend around. They go up high so fit over a muffin top and smooth you out a little and they don’t ride up at all in the back so no wedgies at all all day long (even when moving and bending, picking up little kids, etc). These are a great postpartum choice for a problematic midsection that needs a little control. They do look like total 'mom' undies- meaning they are large and not the most romantic pair or look out there- but they are super functional. Overall I’d recommend them.” — GA Reviewer