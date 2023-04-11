There are few things less pleasant than having moisture trapped in your nether regions. Whether you start to chafe, rub, smell or just feel totally uncomfortable, a damp bottom is a surefire way to have a bad day.

To keep you feeling fresh, we’ve found some the highest-rated, most-beloved breathable, moisture-wicking undies on the web. From bikini cuts to high-waisted hipsters to seamless thongs, they come in all styles and colors. Yet regardless of material, they’ll keep you cool and dry no matter the weather.

Each panty listed has hundreds if not thousands of five-star reviews complimenting their breathability and dryness. Some are singles, some come in multi-packs, but all would be a welcome addition to your underwear drawer.

Whether you’re looking for natural merino wool or prefer a perforated nylon blend to keep the air a-flowin’, we’re confident the undergarments in this list will become overarching stars in your daily routine.