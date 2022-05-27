Shopping

I Found The Best Face Moisturizer For Oily Skin

Ghost Democracy's lightweight daily moisturizer left my skin feeling refreshed and hydrated — without the greasiness — all for $30.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

I now swear by <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=45265&u1=oilyfacemoisturizer-KristenAdaway-052522-628e2fa7e4b0edd2d01dee0b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghostdemocracy.com%2Fproducts%2Fclean-lightweight-daily-face-moisturizer" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ghost Democracy&#x27;s clean lightweight daily face moisturizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628e2fa7e4b0edd2d01dee0b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=45265&u1=oilyfacemoisturizer-KristenAdaway-052522-628e2fa7e4b0edd2d01dee0b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghostdemocracy.com%2Fproducts%2Fclean-lightweight-daily-face-moisturizer" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ghost Democracy's clean lightweight daily face moisturizer</a> to keep my skin looking fresh all day
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

My skin care routine is fairly simple. I don’t have an elaborate 10-product system I use every night, nor do I lather my skin in numerous oils, creams and serums to create that heavily sought-after “natural glow.” This is mostly because my skin is so oily that I typically get that look without having to do anything, especially in summer when my sweat glands go into overdrive.

But the one product I can’t go without is my face moisturizer. Finding one that agrees with my oily, sensitive skin was no easy task and required a lot of trial and error (and bad reactions). Most of the time, products were too greasy, made my face too shiny and actually ended up emphasizing my pores and acne scars. However, when I was gifted a moisturizer from a brand that claimed it to be lightweight, free of harmful chemicals and non-greasy, I figured I’d give it a try.

Ghost Democracy’s daily face moisturizer completely surprised me with how well it worked and how great my skin felt after only using it a few times. I even ordered another jar with my own money so I won’t have to wait when it runs out.

It comes in a small 1.7-ounce jar that you might initially think isn’t enough, but a little really does go a long way because of how silkily it goes on. It’s oil-free and doesn’t contain sulfates, silicones, essential oils, drying alcohols, added fragrance, phthalates or parabens — and the list goes on.

Suitable for all skin types, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=45265&u1=oilyfacemoisturizer-KristenAdaway-052522-628e2fa7e4b0edd2d01dee0b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghostdemocracy.com%2Fproducts%2Fclean-lightweight-daily-face-moisturizer" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ghost Democracy&#x27;s daily moisturizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628e2fa7e4b0edd2d01dee0b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=45265&u1=oilyfacemoisturizer-KristenAdaway-052522-628e2fa7e4b0edd2d01dee0b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghostdemocracy.com%2Fproducts%2Fclean-lightweight-daily-face-moisturizer" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6">Ghost Democracy's daily moisturizer</a> balances and refreshes your skin.
I apply it once every morning, and immediately noticed a visible difference in how refreshed and moisturized my skin looked — so much so that complete strangers stopped me on the street to ask how I get my skin looking so good. The secret behind the glow is a combination of probiotics, niacinamide and oat seed extract. These ingredients act together to strengthen skin’s natural moisture barrier, reduce inflammation and promote softness and elasticity.

So run, quickly, and grab the moisturizer that I’ve considered my best-kept secret for the past couple of weeks.

Ghost Democracy clean lightweight daily face moisturizer
Packed with ingredients that work to reduce inflammation, minimize the appearance of pores and preserve moisture, this face moisturizer will instantly become a product you reach for every day.
$30 at Ghost Democracy
