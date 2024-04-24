ShoppingBeautyskin care moisturizer

These Are The Best Face Moisturizers You Can Get For Under $20

Drugstore staples, reviewer favorites and dermatologist-approved options that won’t break your budget.
Pricey skin care items are a lovely luxury, but they’re not always financially practical, especially when it comes to everyday beauty products that you use with more frequency or in larger amounts, like a daily face moisturizer. The good news is that there are quite a lot of really great dermatologist-approved and highly-rated options available that won’t break the bank, so you can enjoy healthy, hydrated skin without worrying about the cost.

Whether they’re drugstore staples or Sephora and Dermstore-beloved brands, these creams are rich in skin-loving ingredients that leave your complexion feeling supple, smooth and youthful. Below, we’ve rounded up the best moisturizers you can get for under $20 — they’re all cult-favorite, highly-reviewed, dermatologist-recommended and HuffPost editor must-have options, so you can rest easy knowing that these tried-and-true moisturizers will have you looking and feeling your very best, without making your bank account weep.

1
Sephora
The Inkey List Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative moisturizer
The Inkey List's bakuchiol cream was previously suggested by Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist, as a moisturizer for those curious about this natural retinol alternative. According to her, it performs well, and for under $15, it can be a good way to see if you tolerate this ingredient that can promote cellular turnover. The lightweight cream is formulated with 1% bakuchiol to target the appearance of fine lines and loss of elasticity, as well as hydrating squalane and nourishing sacha inchi oil, a plant-derived oil rich in omega-3.
$15 at Sephora
2
Amazon
Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% repair cream
While the Cosrx serum usually gets all the glory, the repair cream also deserves a place in the sun. It's an incredibly highly-rated and beloved moisturizer that harnesses the power of snail mucin to deeply hydrate the skin, leaving it plump, soft, hydrated and lush.
$15.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel daily moisturizer
Oily skin types or those prone to acne might benefit from using a gel moisturizer instead of a rich cream formulation, and this water gel moisturizer by Neutrogena came at the previous recommendation of board-certified dermatologist Dr. Annie Gonzalez. According to her, this is "a lightweight gel that gives a nice, cooling sensation when applied. It’s free of what people don’t want, such as dyes and fragrance.”

The non-comedogenic and oil-free formula contains purified hyaluronic acid, a beloved humectant that draws moisture into the skin to keep it hydrated.
$14 at Amazon (regularly $15.63)
4
Amazon
CeraVe moisturizing cream
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Seemal R. Desaipreviously spoke to HuffPost and mentioned that he recommends the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream to his patients. He described it as “a rich, non-greasy and fast-absorbing cream that releases a steady stream of moisturizing ingredients.” It' as great option for anyone looking to manage crepey, dry and aging skin. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartmanpreviously suggested CeraVe as an ideal solution to help razor burned skin while another board-certified dermatologist, Dr. JiaDe (Jeff) Yuformerly recommended it as one of the best products to treat eczema. And it's just as popular among skin care fanatics as it is with dermatologists.
$17.78 at Amazon$15.49 at Target
5
Amazon
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
This multipurpose French pharmacy staple has earned itself quite a reputation here at HuffPost. The Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré was brought to our attention by Los Angeles-based makeup artist Susan Zeytuntsyan, who favors this emollient moisturizer for not just hydrating the skin, but for offering the perfect base for foundation and makeup. As it turns out, the timeless formula, which includes calming aloe vera, protective beeswax, nourishing soy proteins and skin-softening shea butter, has been a longtime secret weapon among makeup artists.
$16.50 at Amazon
6
Sephora
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA
HuffPost shopping writer Tessa Flores has been a longtime fan of The Ordinary's simplistic, straightforward and accessible approach to skin care, and this moisturizer was one of the products that first sold her on the brand. She says she "loves the way it soaks deeply into my parched skin and contains a total of 11 tried-and-true hydrating ingredients like lipid-loving fatty acids, glycerin, barrier-restoring ceramides and hyaluronic acid. If you want a facial cream that will play nice with all of your actives, will actually do a really solid job at hydrating your skin and won't cost an arm and a leg, then you can just stop scrolling now." No wonder it's one of the most popular moisturizers among HuffPost readers!
$14 at Sephora
7
Amazon
CeraVe PM facial moisturizing lotion
CeraVe's moisturizing night lotion was recommended by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nava Greenfield. She said that it was "basic and affordable and provides the necessary hydration one would need for daily use." Like all products from the CeraVe line, this evening treatment is formulated with their iconic blend of three essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.
$13.99 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
8
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5
Products by the iconic French pharmacy brand La Roche-Posay often come highly recommended to us by dermatologists, as was the case with this Cicaplast cream, a favorite of Dr. Lauren Penzi, a board-certified dermatologist. This cult-fave cream from La Roche-Posay is a whiz at soothing visible signs of skin irritation caused by dryness, damage or over-exfoliation. Glycerin, shea butter and vitamin B5 come together to form a rich, healing balm that can be used as a spot treatment or all over.
$16.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
LilyAna Naturals retinol cream
HuffPost readers swoon over the popular and highly-rated LilyAna Naturals eye cream, but this retinol-powered facial moisturizer is even more highly rated at Amazon. Get all the benefits of retinol, like reducing typical signs of aging and smoothing skin, while the potent hyaluronic blend can help keep skin soft, supple and hydrated. You really can't beat the price.
$17.59 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Weleda Skin Food original ultra-rich cream
There's nothing like Skin Food for parched flesh. Reviewers say it's the fastest way to heal a damaged moisture barrier and repair the skin, leaving it soft and supple. The original ultra-rich formula is perfect for cracked, flaky skin. It's ideal for itchy, dry areas like elbows, toes and feet, but I've definitely slathered it on my face during times of need. Everyone should have a tube of this in their home and enjoy the benefits ASAP. It might not be an everyday cream for everyone, but it's a must for emergency hydration situations, and our readers seem to agree.
$18.78 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Seoul Ceuticals Multi-Function All-In-One anti-aging snail repair cream
This snail mucin-powered cream can help to brighten and improve the appearance of skin, improving the appearance of lines and wrinkles and keeping your complexion hydrated and smooth. It’s also cruelty-free, as the snail secretions are harvested ethically. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon across over 20,000 reviews, customer are overwhelmingly happy with the product, saying that it hydrates “like a dream” and leaves skin “moist but not greasy and a lot firmer.”
$20 at Amazon
12
Amazon
E.l.f. Holy Hydration! face cream SPF 30
This nourishing cream from E.l.f. is always an Amazon favorite among readers. Just because it's dreary and gray out doesn't mean you can skimp on sunscreen. This beauty is perfect for anyone who doesn't want to sacrifice hydration and healing ingredients for sun protection. It's made with hyaluronic acid and peptides and provides SPF 30 protection, which is perfect for the transitional season.
$13 at Amazon$13 at Target
13
Amazon
CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream
Formulated with peptides, hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this cream can help deeply hydrate the skin while helping to renew the skin’s natural barrier overnight. It's ideal for dry winter months or for anyone who battles dry skin year-round. And the price point can't be beaten. It's one of our readers' most popular choices at Amazon.
$14.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Triple Repair moisturizing cream
This incredibly popular multitasking cream is reparative, nourishing and wildly hydrating. It's a great option for dry, sensitive skin but it won't clog pores, so you can use it on your face with peace of mind.
$19.99 at Amazon
15
Sephora
Sephora Collection Nourishing moisturizer
This nourishing prebiotic moisutrizer is an editors' pick thanks to its creamy, fragrance-free formulation. The naturally derived prebiotics in this cream work to help deeply hydrate the skin while marula oil strengthens the skin barrier, effectively boosting its ability to fight the elements. Aside from making skin feel ultra comfy, it doesn’t sit heavy on the face like some other moisturizers intended for dry, sensitive skin.
$20 at Sephora
