These Are The Best Face Moisturizers You Can Get For Under $20

Weleda Skin Food original ultra-rich cream

There's nothing like Skin Food for parched flesh. Reviewers say it's the fastest way to heal a damaged moisture barrier and repair the skin, leaving it soft and supple. The original ultra-rich formula is perfect for cracked, flaky skin. It's ideal for itchy, dry areas like elbows, toes and feet, but I've definitely slathered it on my face during times of need. Everyone should have a tube of this in their home and enjoy the benefits ASAP. It might not be an everyday cream for everyone, but it's a must for emergency hydration situations, and our readers seem to agree