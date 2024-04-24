These Are The Best Face Moisturizers You Can Get For Under $20

Pricey skin care items are a lovely luxury, but they’re not always financially practical, especially when it comes to everyday beauty products that you use with more frequency or in larger amounts, like a daily face moisturizer. The good news is that there are quite a lot of really great dermatologist-approved and highly-rated options available that won’t break the bank, so you can enjoy healthy, hydrated skin without worrying about the cost.

Whether they’re drugstore staples or Sephora and Dermstore-beloved brands, these creams are rich in skin-loving ingredients that leave your complexion feeling supple, smooth and youthful. Below, we’ve rounded up the best moisturizers you can get for under $20 — they’re all cult-favorite, highly-reviewed, dermatologist-recommended and HuffPost editor must-have options, so you can rest easy knowing that these tried-and-true moisturizers will have you looking and feeling your very best, without making your bank account weep.

