The Best Intensive Moisturizers For Dry Winter Skin, According To Hydrated Reviewers

When the weather gets cold, these heavy duty moisturizers work overtime.

As the weather drops and your summer tan starts to fade, you get the dry skin of winter. If cold days and warm radiators make your face and body feel like hot sand, you’re likely in the market for an extra-hydrating intensive moisturizer, and you came to the right place.

From luscious body oils to overnight masks to cult-favorite drugstore lotions, we’ve rounded up some of the highest-reviewed and most beloved moisturizers that help soothe dry winter skin. They come in a variety of prices and formulas, so you can find the perfect winter product for all budgets and skin types.

You don’t have to be a skincare collector or beauty influencer to enjoy these universal, fuss-free products, although even folks whose medicine cabinets are overflowing with products will be happy to add these extra nourishing potions to their mix. May you enter winter feeling strong and hydrated, and may your deep hydrating cream work overtime.

1
Amazon
Bio-Oil moisturizing body lotion
Super light and fluid without being greasy, Bio-Oil moisturizing body lotion hydrates and replenishes your skin, giving it a silky finish.

Promising review: "I have used Bio Oil for years and love it. Just tried this lotion version which I love just as much. It’s light, almost like water but with just enough oil to moisturize but not rub off on clothing. I swim several days and the chlorine really dries my skin. I use this light version before swimming and it really helps retain moisture. No scent that I can detect" — Terry M
$14.97 at Amazon
2
Amazon
CeraVe moisturizing cream
After long winter days and being inside with the heat cranked on, you need a rich, velvety cream, ideally one you can scoop out in handfuls. A drugstore classic with a cult following, the CeraVe moisturizing cream in a tub is thick, smooth, and capable of protecting your skin all winter.

Promising review: "I have eczema and have been a lifelong high maintenance skin person. Love this product. Use it everyday. Always put it on after the shower. Pat towel dry. This cream. Then air dry. I’m constantly receiving compliments. No one believes I have sensitive skin. It’s truly lovely. Do yourself a favor. Especially in a dry place like a Midwest winter, get this cream. Use it. You’ll forget you have skin." — cbusmama
$17.78+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Laneige water sleeping mask
Our readers are constantly buying Laneige's lip sleeping mask, and for good reason: It's a miracle salve for dry and cracked lips. The brand's water sleeping mask is like the lip mask's cool aunt. It's amazing for deep facial hydration as you're sleeping and goes on silky smooth.

Promising review: "This has become my go-to when it comes to hydration for my skin. I have fairly combination skin, rosacea, and cystic acne prone skin. I am someone who uses products like forlle’d and aromatherapy associates daily, and let me tell you.. this night mask is the best freaking bang for its buck. I use it nightly as my last step, and it is simply amazing. My skin always wakes up so soft, refreshed, and super bouncy. I love it!" — Rebecha H.
$29 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Everyday Oil
As the name states, this is something you'll use every day, if not twice a day. It's a totally fuss-free, extra-hydrating face, hair and body oil that will make you feel replenished and protected in the wind and snow.

Promising review: "I love this product so much! Everyday oil has become my only cleanser/moisturizer. I use it as a make-up remover. I use it with a little water as a cleanser, honestly this is usually enough for daily hydration. But if I need more moisturizing during the long Maine winters I will use it straight on my face.
I also love to use everyday oil right out of the shower on my whole body! This product is amazing! It has changed my whole product routine, so I only have to worry about one product instead of a dozen. I can’t say enough good things!
So glad I can get it on Prime now!" — hannah nichols
$16+ at Amazon
5
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore
Looking for an intensive moisturizer for aging skin? Look no further. With lipids, vitamin E and various essential oils, this cream restores and replenishes skin, leaving it soft and hydrated for hours.

Promising review: "If you have been searching for a moisturizer look no further. This is a staple in my skincare routine and can’t go without. I use this usually at nighttime only. Though sometimes in the winter months if it’s really dry here in Wisconsin I’ll use it during the day as well." — Dermstore customer
$136 at Dermstore
6
Sephora
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair cream
Rich but fast-absorbing, First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair cream provides instant relief and hydration for dry skin and eczema. Colloidal oatmeal, shea butter and allantoin calm, soothe and protect quickly and for 24 hours.

Promising review: "This is my holy grail! I have really dry skin and always had difficulties finding the right moisturizer. This is the only one that has helped my skin. I had dry patches and no matter what moisturizer I have used nothing would make it go away except for this." — michirojas15
$16+ at Sephora
7
Glossier
Glossier After Baume
Deemed "a puffer jacket for your skin," Glossier's After Baume is a barrier recovery cream for dry and sensitive skin. You'll reach for it after being out in the cold, swimming, wearing a sweaty face mask on the train or too much time in the sun, for replenishing and protecting.

Promising review: "Most underrated glossier product for dry skin. so, i am a person that has extremely dry skin no matter what. i used to try everything, every overpriced moisturizer to see if it would help my skin but it did nothing. after i started using this product, it actually became my lifesaver. it is so smooth, so hydrating, and feels so good on the skin for all my dry skin girls out there. best product in the game!!!!" — Sabrina
$28 at Glossier
8
True Botanicals
True Botanicals Chebula extreme cream
Restore and hydrate and keep skin looking supple and glowy with True Botanicals Chebula extreme cream. Its formula targets fine lines and wrinkles and works to keep skin even, smooth and radiant.

Promising review: "This goes on silky and absorbs right away, no greasy feel. So nourishing, love it for day and night and even use it on my body for immediate hydration." — Deborah B.
$110 at True Botanicals
9
Ulta
Lano Golden Dry Skin salve
Created from all-natural lanolin, Manuka honey and vitamin E, Lano's Golden Dry Skin salve is a super rich ointment meant to coat and protect dry skin. Use it on dry feet and elbows, itchy legs and your face and neck alike.

Promising review: "For years every winter I've developed red patches of dry skin just below the outside corner of my eyes. Its made worse by outdoor activities like skiing. All winter I applied this product preemptively to those locations on my face and I did not develop the dry patches at all. Game changer for me. Will buy again for sure." — Mar
$17.95 at Ulta
10
Amazon
Gold Bond overnight body lotion
Meet your new bed buddy, the Gold Bond overnight body lotion. Put it on before bed, and sleep tight knowing the hyaluronic acid and melatonin are locking in moisture and helping restore your skin.

Promising review: "I have always had extremely dry skin, but now that I’m in my 50’s it is really, really crazy dry. I apply this at night on my arms, hands, legs and feet. Soft and smooth in the morning. Love how it smells too !!" — Cynthia Paige
$9.29 at Amazon
