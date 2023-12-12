ShoppingGift GuidesMoms

23 Actually Nice Holiday Gifts Moms Want To Receive This Year

Show your mom how much you appreciate her with a holiday gift that she’ll actually like.
By 

Shopping Writer, HuffPost

A pair of <a href="https://www.birkenstock.com/us/boston-shearling-suede-leather%2Ffur/boston-shearling-suedeleather-0-eva-u_491.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shearling Birkenstock clogs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6573511ae4b001ec86a7cd4c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.birkenstock.com/us/boston-shearling-suede-leather%2Ffur/boston-shearling-suedeleather-0-eva-u_491.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">shearling Birkenstock clogs</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bluetooth-Headphones-Wireless-Earphones-Microphone/dp/B0CC2RRDSM?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6573511ae4b001ec86a7cd4c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wireless earbuds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6573511ae4b001ec86a7cd4c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bluetooth-Headphones-Wireless-Earphones-Microphone/dp/B0CC2RRDSM?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6573511ae4b001ec86a7cd4c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">wireless earbuds</a>, a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6573511ae4b001ec86a7cd4c&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F564214229%2Fwildflowers-necklace-floral-pendant&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wildflower necklace from Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6573511ae4b001ec86a7cd4c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6573511ae4b001ec86a7cd4c&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F564214229%2Fwildflowers-necklace-floral-pendant&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">wildflower necklace from Etsy</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Keurig-K-Compact-Single-Serve-K-Cup-Coffee/dp/B0CD95C514?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6573511ae4b001ec86a7cd4c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Keurig single-serve coffee maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6573511ae4b001ec86a7cd4c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Keurig-K-Compact-Single-Serve-K-Cup-Coffee/dp/B0CD95C514?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6573511ae4b001ec86a7cd4c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Keurig single-serve coffee maker</a> and a <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/<asset-code type="collection" id="65735185e4b001ec86a7cd80" slide_id="65736b46e4b001ec86a7eb2c"></asset-code>" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-item-name="countertop ice machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6573511ae4b001ec86a7cd4c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.huffpost.com/<asset-code type="collection" id="65735185e4b001ec86a7cd80" slide_id="65736b46e4b001ec86a7eb2c"></asset-code>" data-vars-target-content-type="feed" data-vars-type="web_internal_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">countertop ice machine</a>.
Amazon, Etsy and Birkenstock
A pair of shearling Birkenstock clogs, wireless earbuds, a wildflower necklace from Etsy, a Keurig single-serve coffee maker and a " target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-item-name="countertop ice machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6573511ae4b001ec86a7cd4c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.huffpost.com/" data-vars-target-content-type="feed" data-vars-type="web_internal_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">countertop ice machine.

Moms are pretty much the backbone of society, yet they consistently don’t get the recognition they deserve. This year, you can make sure your mom or mother figure gets a gift she actually wants (and, as a number of moms noted via Facebook, make sure she gets a gift at all).

We asked moms on Facebook and at HuffPost what’s really on their wishlist this year. The answers ran the gamut from footwear to home appliances to meal delivery services. Moms also asked for gift cards they can spend on anything they want, like a massage or a haircut.

There is something for every kind of mom in this list, so read on for some excellent gift ideas. And if you’re still in doubt, the mothers we spoke to mentioned how meaningful even small gestures are, particularly helping with chores around the house and verbally thanking them for everything they do. The moral of the story: A gift coupled with a thank you will go a very long way.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Birkenstock
A pair of cozy Birkenstock clogs
Abigail Williams, audience editor at HuffPost and mother to a 2-year-old, is asking for a pair of cozy Birkenstock slip-ons for the holidays. Made with soft, warm shearling, they "look like heaven to me," said Williams. They're a practical gift, too, since they can be worn in or outdoors. "I really don't want to take off my slippers when doing morning daycare drop off," Williams explained.

These fuzzy Birkenstocks are available in three colors in women's sizes 4-12.5 and men's sizes 6-13.5.
$170 at Birkenstock$170 at Free People
2
Latched Mama
A cozy fleece pullover for quick nursing
Sara Bondioli, a copy editor at HuffPost and mom to a newborn and a 3-year-old, requested this warm snap-on nursing pullover. "I want this to use with the baby when walking my toddler to school and for walks in general," Bondioli told us. "[I am] all about the cozy and warm things right now." The sweater is available in multiple colors and sizes XXS–3X.
$79 at Latched Mama
3
Amazon
A Thule bike seat attachment for kids
Emily Ruane, HuffPost Shopping managing editor and a mother of two toddlers, has this child bike seat on her wishlist "so I can take my kids riding when the weather warms up." The seat can be mounted to the back of a regular adult bike, holds kids up to 40 pounds (or about six years old) and has an adjustable harness to help keep kids secure in the seat. It comes in three colors.
$182.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A Canon Selphy printer
Another item on Ruane's wishlist? A cool Canon Selphy printer. "Ever since I assisted a casting director during fashion week many lifetimes ago, I've been in awe of Canon's Selphy printer," said Ruane. "You do need to buy paper and ink cartridges, but it prints beautiful, high-quality photos really fast. My kids love looking at pictures but I don't love bombarding them with screens, so I'm trying to keep more printed photos around the house in this coming year."
$99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A classic Polaroid camera and a box of film
Ruane is also pining for a Polaroid camera for the holidays. "I had one of these full-size Polaroid cameras in the mid-aughts (when the company was still making them) and stupidly tossed it during a move — something I still regret to this day," she said. "I currently have an Instax mini that I love taking pictures with, but the images are definitely tiny. If someone got me this kit with the new iteration of a larger-format Polaroid and a box of film, I would not be mad."
$134.99 at Amazon
6
Dick's Sporting Goods
A cool pair of Nike Blazer Mid 77 sneakers
Ruane is hoping for these stylish Nike kicks, too. "I have been ruminating on a pair of new sneakers for a looong time, and while there are other pairs in the running, I find myself always coming back to the Nike Blazers that my stylish friend Will has been rocking for years," said Ruane. "I love the slim profile and the high-top fit. If it was up to me, I'd hem and haw about this purchase for the next five years, but if someone were to give me these shoes I'd wear them on repeat all year long." They're available in numerous colors and in women's sizes 5-12.
$46.47+ at Dick's Sporting Goods
7
Etsy
A pendant necklace from Everli on Etsy
"I also literally just want gold in any form," Ruane said. "Everli is one of my favorite Etsy brands/sellers and I would happily accept anything from the designer’s inventory of delicate, diamond-flecked accessories. I particularly love this organic pendant necklace — it‘s cast from an imperfect keshi pearl and set with a single diamond. I would love to add this to my (small) stack of necklaces that I never take off."
$350+ at Etsy
8
GLDN x Layered And Long / Etsy
Or any jewelry from a small business
Because a number of other mothers on HuffPost’s Facebook page asked for jewelry — especially from local or small businesses — we selected another sentimental handmade option. This wildflower necklace on Etsy, which is made to order, symbolizes individuality, nonconformity and personal growth, just like the free-growing wildflower. It's sure to be a sweet and sentimental pick for the mom in your life. You can choose between gold, silver and rose gold and three lengths.
$51+ at Etsy
9
Amazon
A countertop ice maker
Interestingly, multiple mothers with kids preteen and up requested a countertop ice maker via Facebook. This one can prepare perfect "bullet" ice cubes in minutes, and you can choose between two sizes of cubes. It's even self-cleaning!
$89.99 at Amazon (regularly $109.99)
10
Amazon
A new coffee maker
Another common ask? Besides gift cards that can be used for getting coffee, multiple moms asked for new coffee machines. You really can't go wrong with a beloved Keurig single-serve coffee maker, which makes quick, delicious coffee in 6, 8- and 10-ounce brew sizes. Best of all, this coffee maker requires barely any effort to use, so the mom in your life won't have to waste any time (and any frustration) getting some caffeine in. Plus, it's available in cool turquoise and red colors in addition to classic grey and black.
$50+ at Amazon (originally $97)
11
Amazon
A gift card for a treat
Speaking of gift cards for coffee, moms across Facebook asked for gift cards that they can use for self-care or a treat of their choosing, like dinner out, time at the spa, a haircut or a pedicure.

For a versatile gift card that moms can use at the place of their choice, we selected this popular Visa gift card from Amazon. You can preload it with cash so the mom in your life can use it for whatever she'd like.
$54.95 at Amazon
12
Sephora
A Sephora gift card
Some moms on Facebook also asked for a Sephora gift card specifically for them to use for skin or hair care.
$10+ at Sephora
13
Amazon
A walking pad
Jillian Kalbaugh, a mom to sons ages 2 and 6 and who also has a baby on the way, told HuffPost via Facebook that what she'd really like is a walking pad. "I’d love to be able to 'go for a walk' in the living room while the baby sleeps and the toddler plays quietly," Kalbaugh wrote. "I feel like it would help my physical and mental health!"
$159.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A smart robot vacuum
Multiple moms on Facebook asked for smart vacuums that clean by themselves to help with chores. Krystle Winfield, a mother to three kids ages 8–14, suggested this Roomba robot vacuum. This version vacuums and mops, plus empties itself. It's also designed to work well with pet hair.
$348.99 at Amazon (regularly $499.99)
15
Walmart
A bestselling "The Office" Lego kit
Legos aren't just for kids! Kacee Scott, mother to two sons ages two and nine, requested this Lego set based off the popular show "The Office." She can build her very own Dunder Mifflin with 15 character figures and make Jim and Dwight butt heads right in her own home.
$120 at Walmart
16
J.Crew
A pair of cashmere socks
Moms also asked for cozy loungewear on Facebook, including cashmere socks and fuzzy robes. These J.Crew cashmere blend socks are a HuffPost editor-favorite for their deliciously soft feel. Plus, they're currently on sale!
$29.50 at J.Crew (regularly $59.50)
17
Amazon
A cozy, fuzzy robe
For an excellent fuzzy robe option, we found this plush fleece waist-tie bathrobe by NY Threads. It promises to be exceptionally soft and cozy so tired moms can curl up in it — or at least feel snug and comfy while they're running around at home. It has two front pockets for Mom to keep her phone, keys and anything else she might need right on hand. Available in a plethora of colors and in sizes S–XL, it's also machine washable!
$27.99+ at Amazon
18
Hex Head
A unique backlit metal sign of their favorite sports team
"I found these amazing metal signs that can be back lit," said mom Lindsay Notermann Thomas on Facebook. "I asked for one from my college team and I bought my son one from his favorite MLS team." This cool shop features multiple designs per sports team, ranging from football, baseball, hockey, soccer and basketball.
Chicago Cubs Wall Art: $149.99Shop All At Hex Head Art
19
Amazon
A new pair of headphones
Julie Hanssen Harris, mom to 13-year-old twin girls, is asking for earbuds for the holidays. This way, "I can listen to my podcasts, Instagram videos and favorite music without being judged," Harris told HuffPost via Facebook. This pretty wireless pair uses Bluetooth for a whopping 60 hours of playtime and comes in four chic colors.
$29.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
An adjustable child standing stepping stool
"I want a learning tower for the kitchen," Jessica Bohren Beussman told HuffPost on Facebook. Her 4-year-old son "always wants to help and this would make it safer and easier!!!"
$124.95+ at Amazon
21
Amazon
A new sewing machine
Kara McClanahan, mother of two teenage boys, would like this Brother quilting and sewing machine. "I sew when I get the chance, and the humming of my sewing machine is so relaxing. I’ve made both boys quilts on the machine I got before they were born, but it’s at the end of its life," McClanahan said.
$698.50 at Amazon
22
Hello Fresh
A meal delivery service subscription
"A subscription to a meal delivery service so some nights dinner is just taken care of," said Betsey Anderson Niebauer on Facebook. We at HuffPost like Hello Fresh!
View Plans At Hello Fresh
23
Sur La Table
Mother-child cooking classes
"My little one is 7 years old. My holiday wish is for a series of mommy and son cooking classes at a real cooking school like Sur La Table," HuffPost reader Danita Ivory wrote via email. "He loves to cook and I love to cook."
Shop Cooking classes at Sur La Table

Before You Go

A kids' art frame that holds up to 100 pieces of artwork

Grandparents Gave Us The Scoop On What They Want For The Holidays This Year

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING