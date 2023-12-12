23 Actually Nice Holiday Gifts Moms Want To Receive This Year

Moms are pretty much the backbone of society, yet they consistently don’t get the recognition they deserve. This year, you can make sure your mom or mother figure gets a gift she actually wants (and, as a number of moms noted via Facebook, make sure she gets a gift at all).
We asked moms on Facebook and at HuffPost what’s really on their wishlist this year. The answers ran the gamut from footwear to home appliances to meal delivery services. Moms also asked for gift cards they can spend on anything they want, like a massage or a haircut.
There is something for every kind of mom in this list, so read on for some excellent gift ideas. And if you’re still in doubt, the mothers we spoke to mentioned how meaningful even small gestures are, particularly helping with chores around the house and verbally thanking them for everything they do. The moral of the story: A gift coupled with a thank you will go a very long way.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.