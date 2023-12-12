23 Actually Nice Holiday Gifts Moms Want To Receive This Year

Dick's Sporting Goods

A cool pair of Nike Blazer Mid 77 sneakers

Ruane is hoping for these stylish Nike kicks, too. "I have been ruminating on a pair of new sneakers for a looong time, and while there are other pairs in the running, I find myself always coming back to the Nike Blazers that my stylish friend Will has been rocking for years," said Ruane. "I love the slim profile and the high-top fit. If it was up to me, I'd hem and haw about this purchase for the next five years, but if someone were to give me these shoes I'd wear them on repeat all year long." They're available in numerous colors and in women's sizes 5-12.