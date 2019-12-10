HuffPost Finds

The Best Monogram Gifts That Are Sure To Make Anyone Feel Special

Make it personal this holiday season.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Get personal with these monogram gifts that your family and friends will love.
Get personal with these monogram gifts that your family and friends will love.

The saying goes that the best gifts come in the smallest packages but it’s really that the best gifts are the ones that feel like someone genuinely took the time to think about you.

That might mean getting a Baby Yoda Funko Pop for the friend who can’t stop talking about “The Mandalorian” or a skinc are set for a makeup lover who’s looking to be more sustainable. But for pretty much anyone, you really can’t go wrong with something monogrammed.

Just in time for the holidays, we found the best monogram gifts that would be great for a secret Santa swap with co-workers, a friend who has had a hard 2019 or parents who swear they don’t want you to spend money on them this year.

It’s hard to resist a gift with your name (or initial) on it, after all.

Check out the best monogrammed gifts that’ll arrive by the holidays:

1
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
The Roaring '20s will surely making a comeback in 2020, and this tiled mug is just a little nod to that. Get it for $12 at Anthropologie. For delivery before Dec. 24, you'll have to order before 1 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 20.
2
Sand Monogrammed Ceramic Not A Paper Cup
Cost Plus World Market
Someone who's always on the go will think of you every time they take a sip of their morning java. Get it for $7 at World Market.
3
Homesick Cities Candle
Homesick Candles
This candle's for the friend from a small town who just moved to a big city. They might not feel so homesick with a heartfelt reminder of where they're from. Pick from different places — each candle is $30. Plus, some of these candles are available on Amazon with free two-day shipping.
4
Lumi Monogram Candle
Anthropologie
Light up their life with this candle that has notes of sugared mandarin, lemon and lime. Get it for $28 at Anthropologie. For delivery before Dec. 24, you'll have to order before 1 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 20.
5
Personalized Socks - Set of 5 Pairs
Uncommon Goods
These socks are made from Pima cotton, and be customized with your friend's favorite phrase. Get the set for $50 at Uncommon Goods. Order these by Dec. 11 so that they come in time for Christmas.
6
Wine and Beverage Bottle Stopper With Gold Finish
Amazon
Pop some bubbly before the year's end in style with this initial bottle stopper. These bottle stoppers range from $11 to $13 on Amazon, depending on the letter .You have to order $25 worth of Amazon products to receive free two-day shipping on this gift.
7
Chevron Monogram Trinket Dish
Anthropologie
This trinket dish will make a great stocking stuffer, even for those who have a tiny jewelry collection. Get it for $12 at Anthropologie. For delivery before Dec. 24, you'll have to order before 1 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 20.
8
Initial Heart Pendant
BaubleBar
This heart-shaped pendant is perfect for a vintage lover in your life. Get it for $15 at BaubleBar. It's available to be immediately shipped.
9
Odette New York Hex Monogram Necklace
J.Crew / Odette New York
Any minimalist will rejoice at the sight of this delicate necklace from Odette New York that's sold at J.Crew. Get it for $98 at J.Crew. Order it by 9 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 12 to receive it before Dec. 24.
10
Baroque Initial Pearl Hair
BaubleBar
Your glam friend will appreciate this set of two pearl hair pins that'll add an elegant touch to any ensemble. You can get two of these pearl pins for $12 at BaubleBar. The set is available for immediate shipping.
11
Marina Monogram Coaster
Anthropologie
These pretty coasters have mother-of-pearl and abalone shell within white marble, so they look ever so elegant. Get it for $14 at Anthropologie. For delivery before Dec. 24, you'll have to order before 1 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 20.
12
Monogram Bath/Hand Towel Set
Target
Nothing screams you've made it like monogrammed towels. These are great for a friend who just moved to a new apartment. Get the four-piece set for $28 today, Dec. 9, at Target. This qualifies for Target's free standard shipping, so the set should arrive within three to five business days of being shipped.
13
Monogram Estate Champagne Glasses
Target
New Year's Eve calls for a toast — in monogrammed Champagne glasses, of course. Get the set of four for $49 at Target. This qualifies for Target's free standard shipping, so the set should arrive within three to five business days of being shipped.
14
Animalia Monogram Luggage Tag
Anthropologie
Whether you're friend has a case of wanderlust or is planning on traveling a lot in 2020, this leopard luggage is sure to inspire some trips. Get it for $26 at Anthropologie. For delivery before Dec. 24, you'll have to order before 1 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 20.
15
Take Note Monogram Notebook
Kate Spade
No writer would turn down a notebook that's this pretty. This journal is $22 at Kate Spade, with an extra $10 for embossing it with initials. Kate Spade orders arrive within three to seven business days of placing an order.
shoppableshoppingfinds stylefinds homeholiday