The Best Morning Skin Care Routines For Spring, According To Experts

The same lotions and products that you used in the winter won't necessarily work as your skin reacts to the warmer weather.

As the weather changes and spring approaches, dermatologists recommend adjusting our skin care routines depending on the seasons.

Since spring and summer weather is likely to be more humid, “your skin tends to be more oily, whereas in the winter when it’s very cold, it tends to be more dry and sensitive,” explained Dr. Gary Goldenberg, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Goldenberg Dermatology in New York. “Hence, having the exact same skin care routine through the year doesn’t work for everyone.”

During warmer weather, as a rule of thumb, experts recommend a lightweight cleanser, a light moisturizer and a broad-spectrum sunscreen for every skin type. “In spring and summer, a much lighter humectant such as hyaluronic acid can be used instead of heavier winter creams,” said Dr. Stacy Chimento, a board-certified dermatologist at Riverchase Dermatology in Florida. “Even sunscreen thickness can be adjusted based on the change in seasons.”

“Although I advise everyone to wear sunscreen year-round, it’s especially important to wear it in the spring, summer and early fall months as we spend more time outdoors and the sun is stronger,” Goldenberg said.

It’s also likely you sweat more as the weather heats up, which means you’ll need to cleanse and exfoliate more frequently. “Using an exfoliant to clean the oil and debris off so you don’t break out with acne” is important, explained Dr. Richard Bottiglione, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dermatologist’s Choice Skincare in Arizona. “You should clean your face after walking and working out, so the sweat and oils don’t clog your pores.”

Each person’s skin needs will be different, but Goldenberg recommends that people who have sensitive skin or eczema “moisturize more (or) for a longer period of time into the spring and summer months.”

The following morning routines serve as general guidance, but always consult your dermatologist before making any significant changes to your regimen.

Dr. Gary Goldenberg's recommended products for morning use for combination/acne-prone skin.
HuffPost
Dr. Gary Goldenberg's recommended products for morning use for combination/acne-prone skin.

Goldenberg’s proposed morning routines

Goldenberg is a fan of the Cetaphil and CeraVe lines, as they contain ceramides, which support the skin’s barrier without heavy oils that can cause breakouts. Similarly, Vanicream products are hypoallergenic and will be suitable for those with sensitive skin.

Morning routine for combination/acne-prone skin:

Morning routine for dry/dehydrated skin:

Morning routine for balanced/normal skin:

Morning routine for sensitive/sensitized skin:

Dr. Stacy Chimento's recommended products for morning use for combination/acne-prone skin.
HuffPost
Dr. Stacy Chimento's recommended products for morning use for combination/acne-prone skin.

Chimento’s proposed morning routines

Chimento explained that people with oily skin will likely notice an increase in oil production during spring and summer, so a lighter moisturizer is preferable.

“Using a gentle exfoliator, perhaps in a cleanser form, is beneficial so that you can shed any rough dry skin that accumulated during the winter months,” Chimento told HuffPost. She also recommends a non-comedogenic sunscreen (i.e., one that won’t block pores), if your skin is oily.

For dry or irritated skin, cleansers and cream with ceramides, lipids and fatty acids will work well. You can also add antioxidant serums, which are reparative and help protect against environmental aggressors, like pollution.

For sensitive or sensitized skin, focus on soothing ingredients like vitamin E, niacinamide, bisabolol, aloe vera, soy and azelaic acid. “If one loves to use retinol, gentle versions should be used,” Chimento advised.

Morning routine for combination/acne-prone skin:

Morning routine for dry/dehydrated skin:

Morning routine for balanced/normal skin:

Morning routine for sensitive/sensitized skin:

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30

Skin Care Products With Niacinamide

